اقتحم غلطة سراي التركي سباق التعاقد مع نجم الهلال، البرتغالي روبن نيفيز، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية القادمة.

وبحسب صحيفة «فوتوماك» التركية، فإن روبن نيفيز يتصدر قائمة أولويات غلطة سراي لتعزيز خط وسط الفريق، ومن المقرر أن تبدأ المفاوضات الأسبوع القادم.

شرط الهلال لرحيل نيفيز

وأضافت الصحيفة أن الهلال لا يرغب في التخلي عن اللاعب مجاناً، لكنه منفتح على فكرة رحيله قبل ستة أشهر من نهاية عقده، بشرط ألا تقل قيمة الصفقة عن 15 مليون يورو.

دخول أندية أخرى على الخط

وأشار التقرير إلى أن إدارة غلطة سراي مستعدة لدفع هذا المبلغ للحصول على خدمات النجم البرتغالي في الميركاتو الشتوي القادم، لكنه ليس النادي الوحيد المهتم، إذ تُبدي عدة أندية اهتماماً باللاعب، أبرزها توتنهام ومانشستر يونايتد.

وكانت تقارير صحفية قد أكدت أن اللاعب البرتغالي دخل ضمن اهتمامات ريال مدريد الإسباني للتعاقد معه.