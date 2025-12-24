Turkish Galatasaray has entered the race to sign Al-Hilal star, Portuguese Ruben Neves, during the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to the Turkish newspaper "Fotomac," Ruben Neves is at the top of Galatasaray's list of priorities to strengthen the team's midfield, and negotiations are set to begin next week.

Al-Hilal's Condition for Neves' Departure

The newspaper added that Al-Hilal does not wish to let the player go for free, but is open to the idea of his departure six months before the end of his contract, provided that the transfer fee is no less than 15 million euros.

Other Clubs Entering the Fray

The report indicated that Galatasaray's management is willing to pay this amount to secure the services of the Portuguese star in the upcoming winter market, but it is not the only club interested, as several other clubs, notably Tottenham and Manchester United, have shown interest in the player.

Media reports have confirmed that the Portuguese player has also caught the attention of Spanish club Real Madrid for a potential signing.