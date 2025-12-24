اقتحم غلطة سراي التركي سباق التعاقد مع نجم الهلال، البرتغالي روبن نيفيز، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية القادمة.
وبحسب صحيفة «فوتوماك» التركية، فإن روبن نيفيز يتصدر قائمة أولويات غلطة سراي لتعزيز خط وسط الفريق، ومن المقرر أن تبدأ المفاوضات الأسبوع القادم.
شرط الهلال لرحيل نيفيز
وأضافت الصحيفة أن الهلال لا يرغب في التخلي عن اللاعب مجاناً، لكنه منفتح على فكرة رحيله قبل ستة أشهر من نهاية عقده، بشرط ألا تقل قيمة الصفقة عن 15 مليون يورو.
دخول أندية أخرى على الخط
وأشار التقرير إلى أن إدارة غلطة سراي مستعدة لدفع هذا المبلغ للحصول على خدمات النجم البرتغالي في الميركاتو الشتوي القادم، لكنه ليس النادي الوحيد المهتم، إذ تُبدي عدة أندية اهتماماً باللاعب، أبرزها توتنهام ومانشستر يونايتد.
وكانت تقارير صحفية قد أكدت أن اللاعب البرتغالي دخل ضمن اهتمامات ريال مدريد الإسباني للتعاقد معه.
Turkish Galatasaray has entered the race to sign Al-Hilal star, Portuguese Ruben Neves, during the upcoming winter transfer window.
According to the Turkish newspaper "Fotomac," Ruben Neves is at the top of Galatasaray's list of priorities to strengthen the team's midfield, and negotiations are set to begin next week.
Al-Hilal's Condition for Neves' Departure
The newspaper added that Al-Hilal does not wish to let the player go for free, but is open to the idea of his departure six months before the end of his contract, provided that the transfer fee is no less than 15 million euros.
Other Clubs Entering the Fray
The report indicated that Galatasaray's management is willing to pay this amount to secure the services of the Portuguese star in the upcoming winter market, but it is not the only club interested, as several other clubs, notably Tottenham and Manchester United, have shown interest in the player.
Media reports have confirmed that the Portuguese player has also caught the attention of Spanish club Real Madrid for a potential signing.