استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبد الله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، وزير العلاقات الخارجية في جمهورية بنما هافيير مارتينيز أتشا، يرافقه وزير التجارة والصناعة خوليو مولتو.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض سبل تعزيز وتطوير العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات، ومناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع الدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون السياسية السفير الدكتور سعود الساطي.