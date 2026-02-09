The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received the Minister of Foreign Relations of the Republic of Panama, Javier Martínez Acha, today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, accompanied by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Julio Moltó.

During the reception, ways to enhance and develop bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields were reviewed, and updates on international situations of mutual interest were discussed.

The reception was attended by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati.