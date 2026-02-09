The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Al-Shaibani, in Riyadh today.

During the reception, the relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed, and the developments in the situation in Syria were discussed, along with ways to support its security and economy in a manner that fulfills the aspirations of its brotherly people.

The reception was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs' Advisor for Political Affairs, Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati.