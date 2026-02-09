استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله في الرياض اليوم نظيره السوري أسعد الشيباني.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات بين البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث مستجدات الأوضاع في سورية، وسبل دعم أمنها واقتصادها بما يحقق تطلعات شعبها الشقيق.

حضر الاستقبال مستشار وزير الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الأمير مصعب بن محمد الفرحان، ووكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون السياسية السفير الدكتور سعود الساطي.