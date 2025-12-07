تُوّج منتخب البرازيل بلقب كأس العالم للسيدات لكرة القدم داخل الصالات، التي استضافتها الفلبين، عقب فوزه (3-0) على منتخب البرتغال، في المباراة النهائية اليوم.


وافتتحت إيميلي التسجيل لمنتخب البرازيل في الدقيقة العاشرة، فيما أضافت أماندينيا وديبورا فانين الهدفين الثاني والثالث في الدقيقتين (23) و(38) على الترتيب، ليحصد منتخب البرازيل أول لقب لكأس العالم للسيدات داخل الصالات.


في المقابل، حصل منتخب إسبانيا على الميدالية البرونزية في البطولة، عقب انتصاره الكاسح (5-1) على منتخب الأرجنتين في لقاء تحديد صاحبَي المركزين الثالث والرابع.