The Brazilian national team was crowned the champion of the Women's Futsal World Cup, hosted by the Philippines, after defeating the Portuguese national team (3-0) in the final match today.



Emily opened the scoring for Brazil in the tenth minute, while Amandinha and Débora Vanin added the second and third goals in the (23rd) and (38th) minutes, respectively, securing Brazil's first title in the Women's Futsal World Cup.



Meanwhile, the Spanish national team won the bronze medal in the tournament after a resounding victory (5-1) over the Argentine national team in the match to determine the third and fourth places.