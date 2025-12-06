توج فريق كاشيما إنتلرز بلقب الدوري الياباني لكرة القدم، عقب فوزه على يوكوهاما إف مارينوس (2 - 1) في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم (السبت) في الجولة الثامنة والثلاثين الأخيرة من المسابقة.


ورفع كاشيما إنتلرز رصيده إلى (76) نقطة في صدارة الترتيب، بفارق نقطة أمام كاشيوا ريسول، ليتوج بلقب الدوري للمرة التاسعة في تاريخه، فيما توقف رصيد يوكوهاما إف مارينوس عند (43) نقطة في المركز الخامس عشر.