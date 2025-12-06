Kashima Antlers won the Japanese football league title after defeating Yokohama F. Marinos (2 - 1) in the match that took place today (Saturday) in the final round of the competition, the thirty-eighth round.



Kashima Antlers raised their points to (76) at the top of the standings, one point ahead of Kashiwa Reysol, clinching the league title for the ninth time in their history, while Yokohama F. Marinos' points remained at (43) in fifteenth place.