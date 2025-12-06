The President of the Saudi Karate Federation, Dr. Musharraf bin Ali Al-Shahri, today crowned the winners in the kata and kumite (team) competitions of the Minister of Sports Cup for the categories of young children (12-14) and juniors, which was hosted by King Khalid University in Abha. The event saw the participation of 52 clubs from various regions of the Kingdom, amidst a competitive atmosphere that reflected the development of the sport and the level of national talents.



In the "young children" category under 12 years old, Al-Fateh Club achieved first place in the overall ranking, while Al-Nahda came in second, and Al-Nasr secured third place, followed by Al-Ahli in fourth place.



In the "young children" category under 14 years old, Al-Hilal Club took first place in the overall ranking, while Al-Ahli Club came in second, followed by Al-Tahami in third place, and Habouna Club in fourth.



As for the "juniors" category, Al-Ittihad Club snatched the top spot in the overall ranking after its remarkable presence in the kumite competitions, followed by Al-Akhdoood in second place, then Al-Adalah in third, while Al-Fateh came in fourth.



Dr. Musharraf bin Ali Al-Shahri, the President of the Saudi Karate Federation, explained that the Minister of Sports Cup is one of the most important seasonal competitions that embody the level of care and support that the sports sector receives from the wise leadership and the Ministry of Sports. He emphasized that the levels of competition witnessed in the young children and junior categories are evidence of the development of the sport's base and its spread among clubs.



He pointed out that the championship comes as part of the Saudi Karate Federation's plans to raise the level of competition and expand the base of practitioners, noting the results achieved by the clubs that reflect the extent of technical and preparatory work in the age stages.



He confirmed that the federation continues to implement its strategic plans aimed at expanding participation and developing programs for the age categories.