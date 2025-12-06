توّج رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للكاراتيه الدكتور مشرف بن علي الشهري اليوم الفائزين في منافسات الكاتا والقتال (جماعي) ببطولة كأس وزير الرياضة لفئتي البراعم (12-14) والناشئين، التي استضافتها جامعة الملك خالد بأبها، وشهدت مشاركة 52 ناديًا من مختلف مناطق المملكة، وسط أجواء تنافسية عكست تطور اللعبة ومستوى المواهب الوطنية.


وفي فئة «البراعم» تحت 12 سنة، حقق نادي الفتح المركز الأول في الترتيب العام، فيما جاء النهضة في المركز الثاني، وحلّ النصر ثالثًا، ثم الأهلي في المركز الرابع.


وفي فئة «البراعم» تحت 14 سنة، حقق نادي الهلال المركز الأول في الترتيب العام، بينما جاء نادي الأهلي ثانيًا، يليه التهامي في المركز الثالث، ثم نادي حبونا رابعًا.


أما في فئة «الناشئين»، فقد خطف نادي الاتحاد صدارة الترتيب العام بعد حضوره اللافت في منافسات القتال، تلاه نادي الأخدود في المركز الثاني، ثم العدالة ثالثًا، فيما حلّ الفتح رابعًا.


وأوضح رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للكاراتيه الدكتور مشرف بن علي الشهري أن بطولة كأس وزير الرياضة من أهم المسابقات الموسمية التي تُجسّد حجم العناية والدعم الذي يحظى به القطاع الرياضي من القيادة الرشيدة، ومن وزارة الرياضة، مؤكدًا أن مستويات التنافس التي شهدتها فئات البراعم والناشئين تُعدُّ دليلًا على تطور قاعدة اللعبة وانتشارها بين الأندية.


وأشار إلى أن البطولة تأتي ضمن خطط الاتحاد السعودي للكاراتيه لرفع مستوى المنافسة وتوسيع قاعدة الممارسين، منوهًا بالنتائج التي حققتها الأندية التي تعكس حجم العمل الفني والإعدادي في المراحل السنية.


وأكد أن الاتحاد يواصل تنفيذ خططه الإستراتيجية الهادفة إلى توسيع المشاركة وتطوير برامج الفئات السنية.