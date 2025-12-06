تواصل المنتخبات السعودية استعداداتها للمشاركة في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية البارالمبية الخامسة للشباب، التي تستضيفها مدينة دبي الإماراتية، بداية من الأسبوع المقبل.


وتؤدي المنتخبات تدريباتها على فترتين في عدد من المواقع في إمارة الشارقة.


وتشارك المملكة في آسياد دبي بـ8 ألعاب وهي: السباحة، وألعاب القوى، وكرة الهدف، وكرة السلة 3/3، والبوتشيا، والتايكوندو، وكرة الطاولة، ورفع الأثقال.


من جهة أخرى، نظّمت اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية ورشة عمل بعنوان «الأمان الرياضي» للاعبين السعوديين المشاركين في الدورة.


وتناولت الورشة التدابير والسياسات والممارسات المعتمدة لحماية جميع المشاركين، مسلطة الضوء على أنواع الإساءة التي قد يتعرض لها اللاعب، مثل الإساءة النفسية، والإيذاء الجسدي، والتحرّش، والاعتداء، والإهمال، والتنمّر، والطقوس المهينة.


وقدّمت الورشة الحلول والاقتراحات المتعلقة بسبل الحماية والرعاية، والخطوات الواجب اتخاذها من قبل اللاعبين في حال تعرّضهم أو مشاهدتهم لأي من هذه الاعتداءات، وذلك لضمان مشاركة آمنة وسليمة في الحدث الآسيوي.