The Saudi teams continue their preparations for participation in the fifth Asian Youth Para Games, which will be hosted by the city of Dubai, UAE, starting next week.



The teams are conducting their training in two sessions at several locations in the Emirate of Sharjah.



The Kingdom is participating in the Dubai Games with 8 sports, which are: swimming, athletics, goalball, 3x3 basketball, boccia, taekwondo, table tennis, and weightlifting.



On another note, the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee organized a workshop titled "Sports Safety" for the Saudi athletes participating in the event.



The workshop addressed the measures, policies, and practices adopted to protect all participants, highlighting the types of abuse that an athlete may face, such as psychological abuse, physical harm, harassment, assault, neglect, bullying, and degrading rituals.



The workshop provided solutions and suggestions related to protection and care measures, as well as the steps that athletes should take if they experience or witness any of these abuses, in order to ensure a safe and sound participation in the Asian event.