أعلنت شركة WWE رسمياً أن آخر مباريات أسطورة المصارعة الحرة جون سينا ستُقام ضمن جولة اعتزاله لعام 2025، في مواجهة يوم 13 ديسمبر الجاري على حلبة Capital One Arena في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، ليُسدل الستار على واحدة من أعظم المسيرات في تاريخ اللعبة.

الخصم المنتظر

يأتي هذا الإعلان بعد أسابيع من الغموض والتشويق، إذ لم يُحدد بعد اسم الخصم الذي سيواجهه سينا في مباراته الوداعية، وسط ترجيحات بمواجهة أحد أبرز الأسماء المتأهلة، وفي مقدمتهم «الوحش النمساوي» غونثر أو النجم الجماهيري LA Knight.

إعلان الاعتزال

وأكد بطل العالم السابق والنجم السينمائي الأمريكي، البالغ من العمر 48 عاماً، أن هذه المواجهة ستكون النهاية الرسمية لمسيرته الممتدة لأكثر من 23 عاماً في عالم المصارعة الحرة. وقال سينا في بيان على موقعه الرسمي: «بعد 13 ديسمبر، لن أعود إلى الحلبة أبداً، هذا وعد صريح وليس مجرد تصريحات». وأضاف خلال ظهوره في برنامج «جيمي كيميل لايف»: «جسدي يؤلمني، وأصبحت أبطأ خطوة بخطوة، وقد وعدت نفسي والجماهير أن أرحل في اللحظة التي أشعر فيها أنني لم أعد كما كنت».

مسيرة من ذهب

بدأ جون سينا رحلته مع WWE عام 2002 كمصارع مغمور، قبل أن ينفجر نجمه سريعاً بعد فوزه بلقب WWE إثر تغلبه على كورت أنجل في واحدة من أبرز المفاجآت. وحصد سينا خلال مسيرته 16 بطولة عالمية ثم عزز رقمه إلى 17 لقباً، ليصبح صاحب الرقم القياسي في تاريخ الاتحاد.

«راسلمانيا» والعمل الإنساني

تصدّر سينا الحدث الأضخم عالمياً «راسلمانيا» في خمس نسخ مختلفة، كما يُعد من أكثر الرياضيين تقديماً للأعمال الإنسانية، بعدما لبّى أكثر من 650 أمنية عبر مؤسسة «Make-A-Wish»، ليصبح رمزاً إنسانياً إلى جانب كونه أسطورة رياضية.

جولة الوداع

وكان سينا قد أعلن انطلاق جولة الاعتزال في يوليو 2024 خلال عرض «Money in the Bank» بمدينة تورونتو، وشارك خلالها في نحو 36 مواجهة كبرى، من بينها «Royal Rumble 2025»، و«Elimination Chamber»، و«راسلمانيا 41» في لاس فيغاس. وكان من المخطط أن يخوض أكثر من 220 مباراة خلال العام، قبل أن يُقلّص العدد بسبب التزاماته المتزايدة في هوليوود.