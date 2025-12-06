أعلنت شركة WWE رسمياً أن آخر مباريات أسطورة المصارعة الحرة جون سينا ستُقام ضمن جولة اعتزاله لعام 2025، في مواجهة يوم 13 ديسمبر الجاري على حلبة Capital One Arena في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، ليُسدل الستار على واحدة من أعظم المسيرات في تاريخ اللعبة.
الخصم المنتظر
يأتي هذا الإعلان بعد أسابيع من الغموض والتشويق، إذ لم يُحدد بعد اسم الخصم الذي سيواجهه سينا في مباراته الوداعية، وسط ترجيحات بمواجهة أحد أبرز الأسماء المتأهلة، وفي مقدمتهم «الوحش النمساوي» غونثر أو النجم الجماهيري LA Knight.
إعلان الاعتزال
وأكد بطل العالم السابق والنجم السينمائي الأمريكي، البالغ من العمر 48 عاماً، أن هذه المواجهة ستكون النهاية الرسمية لمسيرته الممتدة لأكثر من 23 عاماً في عالم المصارعة الحرة. وقال سينا في بيان على موقعه الرسمي: «بعد 13 ديسمبر، لن أعود إلى الحلبة أبداً، هذا وعد صريح وليس مجرد تصريحات». وأضاف خلال ظهوره في برنامج «جيمي كيميل لايف»: «جسدي يؤلمني، وأصبحت أبطأ خطوة بخطوة، وقد وعدت نفسي والجماهير أن أرحل في اللحظة التي أشعر فيها أنني لم أعد كما كنت».
مسيرة من ذهب
بدأ جون سينا رحلته مع WWE عام 2002 كمصارع مغمور، قبل أن ينفجر نجمه سريعاً بعد فوزه بلقب WWE إثر تغلبه على كورت أنجل في واحدة من أبرز المفاجآت. وحصد سينا خلال مسيرته 16 بطولة عالمية ثم عزز رقمه إلى 17 لقباً، ليصبح صاحب الرقم القياسي في تاريخ الاتحاد.
«راسلمانيا» والعمل الإنساني
تصدّر سينا الحدث الأضخم عالمياً «راسلمانيا» في خمس نسخ مختلفة، كما يُعد من أكثر الرياضيين تقديماً للأعمال الإنسانية، بعدما لبّى أكثر من 650 أمنية عبر مؤسسة «Make-A-Wish»، ليصبح رمزاً إنسانياً إلى جانب كونه أسطورة رياضية.
جولة الوداع
وكان سينا قد أعلن انطلاق جولة الاعتزال في يوليو 2024 خلال عرض «Money in the Bank» بمدينة تورونتو، وشارك خلالها في نحو 36 مواجهة كبرى، من بينها «Royal Rumble 2025»، و«Elimination Chamber»، و«راسلمانيا 41» في لاس فيغاس. وكان من المخطط أن يخوض أكثر من 220 مباراة خلال العام، قبل أن يُقلّص العدد بسبب التزاماته المتزايدة في هوليوود.
WWE officially announced that the last matches of wrestling legend John Cena will take place during his retirement tour in 2025, with a match on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., marking the end of one of the greatest careers in the history of the sport.
The Anticipated Opponent
This announcement comes after weeks of mystery and excitement, as the name of Cena's opponent in his farewell match has not yet been determined, with speculation pointing towards one of the prominent qualified names, including the "Austrian Monster" Gunther or fan-favorite LA Knight.
Retirement Announcement
The former world champion and American movie star, who is 48 years old, confirmed that this match will be the official end of his career that has spanned over 23 years in the world of professional wrestling. Cena stated in a message on his official website: "After December 13, I will never return to the ring again, this is a clear promise and not just statements." He added during his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live": "My body hurts, and I am getting slower step by step, and I promised myself and the fans that I would leave the moment I feel I am no longer what I used to be."
A Golden Career
John Cena began his journey with WWE in 2002 as an obscure wrestler, before his star quickly exploded after winning the WWE Championship by defeating Kurt Angle in one of the biggest surprises. Throughout his career, Cena has won 16 world titles and later increased his record to 17 titles, becoming the record holder in the history of the organization.
WrestleMania and Humanitarian Work
Cena headlined the globally significant event "WrestleMania" in five different editions, and he is also one of the most philanthropic athletes, having granted over 650 wishes through the "Make-A-Wish" Foundation, becoming a humanitarian symbol alongside being a sports legend.
The Farewell Tour
Cena announced the start of his retirement tour in July 2024 during the "Money in the Bank" event in Toronto, participating in about 36 major matches, including "Royal Rumble 2025," "Elimination Chamber," and "WrestleMania 41" in Las Vegas. He was scheduled to compete in over 220 matches throughout the year, before the number was reduced due to his increasing commitments in Hollywood.