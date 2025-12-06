WWE officially announced that the last matches of wrestling legend John Cena will take place during his retirement tour in 2025, with a match on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., marking the end of one of the greatest careers in the history of the sport.

The Anticipated Opponent

This announcement comes after weeks of mystery and excitement, as the name of Cena's opponent in his farewell match has not yet been determined, with speculation pointing towards one of the prominent qualified names, including the "Austrian Monster" Gunther or fan-favorite LA Knight.

Retirement Announcement

The former world champion and American movie star, who is 48 years old, confirmed that this match will be the official end of his career that has spanned over 23 years in the world of professional wrestling. Cena stated in a message on his official website: "After December 13, I will never return to the ring again, this is a clear promise and not just statements." He added during his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live": "My body hurts, and I am getting slower step by step, and I promised myself and the fans that I would leave the moment I feel I am no longer what I used to be."

A Golden Career

John Cena began his journey with WWE in 2002 as an obscure wrestler, before his star quickly exploded after winning the WWE Championship by defeating Kurt Angle in one of the biggest surprises. Throughout his career, Cena has won 16 world titles and later increased his record to 17 titles, becoming the record holder in the history of the organization.

WrestleMania and Humanitarian Work

Cena headlined the globally significant event "WrestleMania" in five different editions, and he is also one of the most philanthropic athletes, having granted over 650 wishes through the "Make-A-Wish" Foundation, becoming a humanitarian symbol alongside being a sports legend.

The Farewell Tour

Cena announced the start of his retirement tour in July 2024 during the "Money in the Bank" event in Toronto, participating in about 36 major matches, including "Royal Rumble 2025," "Elimination Chamber," and "WrestleMania 41" in Las Vegas. He was scheduled to compete in over 220 matches throughout the year, before the number was reduced due to his increasing commitments in Hollywood.