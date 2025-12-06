في مباراة مثيرة ضمن الجولة الخامسة عشرة من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، تمكن فريق أستون فيلا من قلب تأخره وتحقيق فوز قاتل على ضيفه أرسنال بنتيجة 2-1 على ملعب فيلا بارك.


افتتح أصحاب الأرض التسجيل عند الدقيقة 36 عبر المهاجم ماتي كاش، بعد محاولات مبكرة للفريق الضيف للوصول إلى شباك أستون فيلا، لينتهي الشوط الأول بتقدم الفريق المحلي بهدف دون رد.


مع بداية الشوط الثاني، أجرى مدرب أرسنال الإسباني ميكيل أرتيتا تغييرات هجومية، فأشرك السويدي فيكتور جيوكيريس والبلجيكي لياندرو تروسار، ليتمكن الفريق الضيف من تعديل النتيجة عند الدقيقة 52 عبر هدف تروسار.


لكن أستون فيلا لم يرضخ للضغط، واستطاع خطف هدف الفوز في الدقيقة الرابعة من الوقت بدل الضائع عن طريق الأرجنتيني إيميليانو بويندا، ليحصد أصحاب الأرض 3 نقاط غالية.


وبهذا الفوز، ارتقى أستون فيلا إلى وصافة جدول الترتيب برصيد 30 نقطة، بفارق 3 نقاط خلف أرسنال المتصدر، الذي قد يقلص الفارق مع مانشستر سيتي إلى نقطتين إذا حقق الأخير الفوز في مباراته ضمن الجولة نفسها.