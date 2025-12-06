In an exciting match during the fifteenth round of the Premier League, Aston Villa managed to turn around a deficit and achieve a dramatic victory over their guests Arsenal with a score of 2-1 at Villa Park.



The home team opened the scoring in the 36th minute through striker Matty Cash, following early attempts by the visiting team to reach Aston Villa's net, ending the first half with the home team leading by one goal to none.



At the start of the second half, Arsenal's Spanish coach Mikel Arteta made offensive changes, bringing on Swedish player Viktor Gyökeres and Belgian Leandro Trossard, allowing the visiting team to equalize in the 52nd minute with a goal from Trossard.



However, Aston Villa did not succumb to the pressure and managed to snatch the winning goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time through Argentine Emiliano Buendía, earning the home team 3 valuable points.



With this victory, Aston Villa climbed to second place in the standings with 30 points, 3 points behind the leading Arsenal, who could reduce the gap with Manchester City to two points if the latter wins in their match in the same round.