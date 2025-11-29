Juventus regained their winning rhythm in the Italian league after a hard-fought victory over their guest Cagliari, with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place this evening (Saturday) at the "Allianz Stadium," as part of the 13th round of the competition.

Cagliari Opens the Scoring

Sebastiano Esposito opened the scoring for Cagliari in the 26th minute, taking advantage of the confusion in Juventus' defense at the start of the match.

Quick Response and Notable Performance from Yildiz

Juventus did not give their guest time to celebrate, as Kenan Yildiz managed to equalize just one minute after Cagliari's goal.

Yildiz continued his impressive performance, scoring the go-ahead goal for the home team in the 45+1 minute, giving his team a strong return to the winning path after two consecutive draws and dropping four points.

Team Standings

With this result, Juventus raised their tally to 23 points, placing them seventh in the Italian league standings, achieving six victories, five draws, and two defeats.

As for Cagliari, they continued their streak of dropping points, suffering their sixth defeat of the season, leaving them with 11 points in 14th place, just one point above the relegation zone.