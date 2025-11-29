استعاد يوفينتوس نغمة الانتصارات في الدوري الإيطالي بعد فوزه الصعب على ضيفه كالياري بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «أليانز ستاديوم»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ13.

كالياري يفتتح التسجيل

افتتح سيباستيانو إسبوزيتو التسجيل لصالح كالياري في الدقيقة 26، مستغلاً ارتباك دفاع يوفينتوس في بداية اللقاء.

رد سريع وتألق لافت من يلدز

ولم يمهل يوفينتوس ضيفه وقتاً للاحتفال، إذ نجح كينان يلدز في إدراك التعادل بعد دقيقة واحدة فقط من هدف كالياري.

وعاد يلدز ليواصل تألقه، مسجلاً هدف التقدم لأصحاب الأرض في الدقيقة 45+1، ليمنح فريقه عودة قوية إلى طريق الانتصارات بعد تعادلين متتاليين وإهدار أربع نقاط.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع يوفينتوس رصيده إلى 23 نقطة في المركز السابع بجدول ترتيب الدوري الإيطالي، محققاً ستة انتصارات وخمسة تعادلات مقابل هزيمتين.

أما كالياري، فواصل مسلسل نزيف النقاط، بعدما تلقى هزيمته السادسة هذا الموسم، ليتجمد رصيده عند 11 نقطة في المركز الـ14، بفارق نقطة واحدة فقط عن مراكز الهبوط.