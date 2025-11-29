كشف حارس مرمى برشلونة، البولندي فويتشيك تشيزني، تفاصيل طريفة وصادمة عن وزنه عقب خضوعه لقياس نسبة الدهون.
وعاد تشيزني من الاعتزال في صيف 2024 لتعويض غياب تير شتيغن بسبب الإصابة، وساهم في تتويج برشلونة بلقب الدوري الإسباني الموسم الماضي.
وقال تشيزني في حوار مع مجلة «جي.كيو بولندا»: «أحب الأكل، ورغم بقائي داخل النطاق المسموح به، فإنني كسرت الرقم القياسي في برشلونة في ما يتعلق بنسبة الدهون الزائدة».
سخرية ليفاندوفسكي وردّ المدرب
وأضاف: «في إحدى المرات، أثناء وجودي مع منتخب بولندا، قال لي ليفاندوفسكي مازحاً: كيف تمكن تشيزني من صناعة مسيرة كهذه بهذا الجسد!».
لكن الرد جاء من المدرب السابق للمنتخب البولندي تشيسلاف ميتشنيفيتش، الذي كان حارساً هو الآخر، قائلاً: «حراسة المرمى أقرب إلى لعبة الشطرنج.. نعم تستخدم يديك، لكنك تلعب بعقلك أولاً».
وختم: «منذ ذلك الحين، كلما قال لي أحدهم اذهب إلى صالة الألعاب الرياضية، أجيب فوراً: الأمر يشبه لعبة الشطرنج!».
Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny revealed amusing and shocking details about his weight after undergoing a body fat measurement.
Szczęsny returned from retirement in the summer of 2024 to cover for Ter Stegen's injury, and he contributed to Barcelona winning the La Liga title last season.
Szczęsny said in an interview with "GQ Poland": "I love to eat, and although I stay within the allowed range, I broke the record in Barcelona regarding excess body fat."
Lewandowski's Joke and the Coach's Response
He added: "Once, while I was with the Polish national team, Lewandowski jokingly said to me: How did Szczęsny manage to have such a career with this body!"
However, the response came from the former Polish national team coach Czesław Michniewicz, who was also a goalkeeper, saying: "Goalkeeping is closer to chess... yes, you use your hands, but you play with your mind first."
He concluded: "Since then, whenever someone tells me to go to the gym, I immediately reply: It's like playing chess!"