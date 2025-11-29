كشف حارس مرمى برشلونة، البولندي فويتشيك تشيزني، تفاصيل طريفة وصادمة عن وزنه عقب خضوعه لقياس نسبة الدهون.

وعاد تشيزني من الاعتزال في صيف 2024 لتعويض غياب تير شتيغن بسبب الإصابة، وساهم في تتويج برشلونة بلقب الدوري الإسباني الموسم الماضي.

وقال تشيزني في حوار مع مجلة «جي.كيو بولندا»: «أحب الأكل، ورغم بقائي داخل النطاق المسموح به، فإنني كسرت الرقم القياسي في برشلونة في ما يتعلق بنسبة الدهون الزائدة».

سخرية ليفاندوفسكي وردّ المدرب

وأضاف: «في إحدى المرات، أثناء وجودي مع منتخب بولندا، قال لي ليفاندوفسكي مازحاً: كيف تمكن تشيزني من صناعة مسيرة كهذه بهذا الجسد!».

لكن الرد جاء من المدرب السابق للمنتخب البولندي تشيسلاف ميتشنيفيتش، الذي كان حارساً هو الآخر، قائلاً: «حراسة المرمى أقرب إلى لعبة الشطرنج.. نعم تستخدم يديك، لكنك تلعب بعقلك أولاً».

وختم: «منذ ذلك الحين، كلما قال لي أحدهم اذهب إلى صالة الألعاب الرياضية، أجيب فوراً: الأمر يشبه لعبة الشطرنج!».