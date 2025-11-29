Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny revealed amusing and shocking details about his weight after undergoing a body fat measurement.

Szczęsny returned from retirement in the summer of 2024 to cover for Ter Stegen's injury, and he contributed to Barcelona winning the La Liga title last season.

Szczęsny said in an interview with "GQ Poland": "I love to eat, and although I stay within the allowed range, I broke the record in Barcelona regarding excess body fat."

Lewandowski's Joke and the Coach's Response

He added: "Once, while I was with the Polish national team, Lewandowski jokingly said to me: How did Szczęsny manage to have such a career with this body!"

However, the response came from the former Polish national team coach Czesław Michniewicz, who was also a goalkeeper, saying: "Goalkeeping is closer to chess... yes, you use your hands, but you play with your mind first."

He concluded: "Since then, whenever someone tells me to go to the gym, I immediately reply: It's like playing chess!"