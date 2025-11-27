أعلن الاتحاد الإماراتي لكرة القدم، اليوم (الخميس)، انسحابه من سباق الترشح لاستضافة نهائيات كأس آسيا 2031.
وقال الاتحاد في بيان نشره عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة «إكس»: «اتحاد الإمارات العربية المتحدة لكرة القدم يسحب ملف ترشحه رسمياً من استضافة نهائيات كأس آسيا 2031».
السباق ينحصر بين 6 ملفات
وبانسحاب الاتحاد الإماراتي، يقتصر السباق على ملفات كل من: الكويت، أستراليا، الهند، كوريا الجنوبية، إندونيسيا، إضافة إلى ملف مشترك يضم اتحادات أوزبكستان وطاجيكستان وقيرغيزستان.
ويعمل الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم حالياً على دراسة جميع الملفات المقدمة، على أن يعلن الدولة المستضيفة للبطولة خلال مؤتمر يعقد في عام 2026.
السعودية تستضيف النسخة القادمة
يُذكر أن نسخة كأس آسيا 2027 ستُقام في السعودية، خلال الفترة من 7 يناير إلى 5 فبراير 2027.
The UAE Football Association announced today (Thursday) its withdrawal from the race to host the 2031 Asian Cup finals.
The association stated in a statement published on its official account on the "X" platform: "The United Arab Emirates Football Association officially withdraws its bid to host the 2031 Asian Cup finals."
The race is limited to 6 bids
With the UAE association's withdrawal, the race is now limited to bids from Kuwait, Australia, India, South Korea, Indonesia, in addition to a joint bid from the federations of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.
The Asian Football Confederation is currently studying all submitted bids, and the host country for the tournament will be announced during a conference held in 2026.
Saudi Arabia to host the next edition
It is worth noting that the 2027 Asian Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia, from January 7 to February 5, 2027.