أعلن الاتحاد الإماراتي لكرة القدم، اليوم (الخميس)، انسحابه من سباق الترشح لاستضافة نهائيات كأس آسيا 2031.

وقال الاتحاد في بيان نشره عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة «إكس»: «اتحاد الإمارات العربية المتحدة لكرة القدم يسحب ملف ترشحه رسمياً من استضافة نهائيات كأس آسيا 2031».

السباق ينحصر بين 6 ملفات

وبانسحاب الاتحاد الإماراتي، يقتصر السباق على ملفات كل من: الكويت، أستراليا، الهند، كوريا الجنوبية، إندونيسيا، إضافة إلى ملف مشترك يضم اتحادات أوزبكستان وطاجيكستان وقيرغيزستان.

ويعمل الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم حالياً على دراسة جميع الملفات المقدمة، على أن يعلن الدولة المستضيفة للبطولة خلال مؤتمر يعقد في عام 2026.

السعودية تستضيف النسخة القادمة

يُذكر أن نسخة كأس آسيا 2027 ستُقام في السعودية، خلال الفترة من 7 يناير إلى 5 فبراير 2027.