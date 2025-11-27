The UAE Football Association announced today (Thursday) its withdrawal from the race to host the 2031 Asian Cup finals.

The association stated in a statement published on its official account on the "X" platform: "The United Arab Emirates Football Association officially withdraws its bid to host the 2031 Asian Cup finals."

The race is limited to 6 bids

With the UAE association's withdrawal, the race is now limited to bids from Kuwait, Australia, India, South Korea, Indonesia, in addition to a joint bid from the federations of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The Asian Football Confederation is currently studying all submitted bids, and the host country for the tournament will be announced during a conference held in 2026.

Saudi Arabia to host the next edition

It is worth noting that the 2027 Asian Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia, from January 7 to February 5, 2027.