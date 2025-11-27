اقتحم قائد النصر البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو عالم فنون القتال المختلطة عبر الاستثمار في شركة الترويج الإسبانية (WOW FC) المملوكة للمقاتل الشهير إيليا توبوريا، رغم الخلاف العلني السابق بينهما.
ويضيف رونالدو بهذا الاستثمار مشروعاً جديداً إلى سلسلة أعماله المتنوعة، التي تمتد بين الأزياء والضيافة واللياقة البدنية، وصولاً الآن إلى الرياضات القتالية.
رسالة رونالدو: قيم مشتركة ورغبة في التأثير
وكتب رونالدو عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «أنا متحمس بالانضمام إلى هذا المشروع، نحن نتشارك قيماً أؤمن بها بعمق مثل الانضباط والاحترام والقدرة على الصمود والسعي الدائم نحو التميز».
وأضاف: «WOW FC تعمل على بناء شيء فريد وقوي، وأنا فخور بالانضمام إليها للمساهمة في الارتقاء بهذه الرياضة وإلهام الجيل القادم».
توبوريا: شراكة تاريخية
من جانبه، وصف إيليا توبوريا الشراكة مع رونالدو بأنها لحظة مؤثرة للشركة ولرياضة الفنون القتالية المختلطة، مؤكداً أن نجم النصر يمثل أعلى معايير الاحتراف والتميز.
وختم: «معاً، سنأخذ فنون القتال المختلطة إلى آفاق جديدة ونحفّز الرياضيين والمشجعين حول العالم على الإيمان بأن كل شيء ممكن».
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has entered the world of mixed martial arts by investing in the Spanish promotion company (WOW FC), owned by the famous fighter Ilia Topuria, despite their previous public disagreement.
With this investment, Ronaldo adds a new venture to his diverse portfolio, which spans fashion, hospitality, and fitness, now extending to combat sports.
Ronaldo's Message: Shared Values and a Desire to Make an Impact
Ronaldo wrote on his account on the platform "X": "I am excited to join this project; we share values that I deeply believe in, such as discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence."
He added: "WOW FC is working on building something unique and strong, and I am proud to join them in contributing to the advancement of this sport and inspiring the next generation."
Topuria: A Historic Partnership
For his part, Ilia Topuria described the partnership with Ronaldo as a significant moment for the company and the sport of mixed martial arts, affirming that the star of Al-Nassr represents the highest standards of professionalism and excellence.
He concluded: "Together, we will take mixed martial arts to new heights and inspire athletes and fans around the world to believe that anything is possible."