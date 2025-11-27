Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has entered the world of mixed martial arts by investing in the Spanish promotion company (WOW FC), owned by the famous fighter Ilia Topuria, despite their previous public disagreement.

With this investment, Ronaldo adds a new venture to his diverse portfolio, which spans fashion, hospitality, and fitness, now extending to combat sports.

Ronaldo's Message: Shared Values and a Desire to Make an Impact

Ronaldo wrote on his account on the platform "X": "I am excited to join this project; we share values that I deeply believe in, such as discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence."

He added: "WOW FC is working on building something unique and strong, and I am proud to join them in contributing to the advancement of this sport and inspiring the next generation."

Topuria: A Historic Partnership

For his part, Ilia Topuria described the partnership with Ronaldo as a significant moment for the company and the sport of mixed martial arts, affirming that the star of Al-Nassr represents the highest standards of professionalism and excellence.

He concluded: "Together, we will take mixed martial arts to new heights and inspire athletes and fans around the world to believe that anything is possible."