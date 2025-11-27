اقتحم قائد النصر البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو عالم فنون القتال المختلطة عبر الاستثمار في شركة الترويج الإسبانية (WOW FC) المملوكة للمقاتل الشهير إيليا توبوريا، رغم الخلاف العلني السابق بينهما.

ويضيف رونالدو بهذا الاستثمار مشروعاً جديداً إلى سلسلة أعماله المتنوعة، التي تمتد بين الأزياء والضيافة واللياقة البدنية، وصولاً الآن إلى الرياضات القتالية.

رسالة رونالدو: قيم مشتركة ورغبة في التأثير

وكتب رونالدو عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «أنا متحمس بالانضمام إلى هذا المشروع، نحن نتشارك قيماً أؤمن بها بعمق مثل الانضباط والاحترام والقدرة على الصمود والسعي الدائم نحو التميز».

وأضاف: «WOW FC تعمل على بناء شيء فريد وقوي، وأنا فخور بالانضمام إليها للمساهمة في الارتقاء بهذه الرياضة وإلهام الجيل القادم».

توبوريا: شراكة تاريخية

من جانبه، وصف إيليا توبوريا الشراكة مع رونالدو بأنها لحظة مؤثرة للشركة ولرياضة الفنون القتالية المختلطة، مؤكداً أن نجم النصر يمثل أعلى معايير الاحتراف والتميز.

وختم: «معاً، سنأخذ فنون القتال المختلطة إلى آفاق جديدة ونحفّز الرياضيين والمشجعين حول العالم على الإيمان بأن كل شيء ممكن».