تكبّد بايرن ميونخ خسارته الأولى في جميع المسابقات هذا الموسم، بعد سقوطه أمام مضيفه أرسنال بثلاثة اهداف مقابل هدف، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما مساء أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «الإمارات» ضمن الجولة الخامسة من دوري أبطال أوروبا.

نجح جورين تيمبر في تسجيل الهدف الأول لأرسنال في الدقيقة 22، قبل أن يرد الشاب لينارت كارل بهدف التعادل للفريق البافاري بعد 10 دقائق فقط، ليُنهي الفريقان الشوط الأول بالتعادل.

هيمنة إنجليزية

ودخل أرسنال الشوط الثاني بنزعة هجومية واضحة، ونجح البديلان نوني مادويكي وغابرييل مارتينيلي في تسجيل هدفين بالدقيقتين 69 و77، ليقلبا المباراة تماماً لصالح «المدفعجية».

وبفوزه المستحق، انفرد أرسنال بصدارة جدول ترتيب دوري أبطال أوروبا برصيد 15 نقطة، متقدماً بثلاث نقاط عن كل من باريس سان جيرمان، وبايرن ميونخ، وإنتر ميلان، وريال مدريد.