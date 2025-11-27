Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat in all competitions this season, falling to their hosts Arsenal by three goals to one, in the match that took place last night (Wednesday) at the Emirates Stadium in the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League.

Jurrien Timber succeeded in scoring the first goal for Arsenal in the 22nd minute, before young Leonhard Karl equalized for the Bavarian team just 10 minutes later, ending the first half in a draw.

English Dominance

Arsenal entered the second half with a clear attacking intent, and substitutes Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli managed to score two goals in the 69th and 77th minutes, completely turning the match in favor of the "Gunners."

With this well-deserved victory, Arsenal took sole possession of the top spot in the UEFA Champions League table with 15 points, three points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid.