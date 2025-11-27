The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool FC and the "Pharaohs" national team, has achieved a new record by participating in the starting lineup against PSV Eindhoven in the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Mohamed Salah has become only the fourth player in the history of the "Reds" to reach 90 European matches, following the club's three legends: Jamie Carragher (150 matches), Steven Gerrard (130), and Sami Hyypiä (94).

The Liverpool lineup today against Eindhoven in the Champions League featured Georgi Mamardashvili in goal, with a defense line of Curtis Jones, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, and Milos Kerkes, in midfield: Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai, and in attack: Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool enters the match after a loss to Nottingham Forest with a score of 3-0 in the Premier League, amidst a poor streak that includes 6 defeats in the last 7 domestic matches, threatening their chances of retaining the title they defended this season.

However, Liverpool has a strong record before today's match, having lost only one match in the last 25 European matches at Anfield in the group stage, achieving 21 wins and 3 draws.

Historically, Liverpool is one of the most successful clubs in Europe with six Champions League titles, and they are now approaching 500 goals in the UEFA's main competition, as the match against Eindhoven marks the eighth opportunity for both teams in the competition, with the Reds having won five of the previous seven encounters.