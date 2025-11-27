حقق النجم المصري محمد صلاح، نجم ليفربول الإنجليزي ومنتخب «الفراعنة»، إنجازاً قياسياً جديداً بمشاركته في التشكيل الأساسي أمام بي إس في آيندهوفن الهولندي ضمن الجولة الخامسة من مرحلة المجموعات في دوري أبطال أوروبا.

وأصبح محمد صلاح الرابع فقط في تاريخ «الريدز» الذي يصل إلى 90 مباراة أوروبية، بعد أساطير النادي الثلاثة: جيمي كاراغر (150 مباراة)، وستيفن جيرارد (130)، وسامي هيبيا (94).

وجاء تشكيل ليفربول اليوم أمام آيندهوفن في دوري أبطال أوروبا في حراسة المرمى جورجي مامارداشفيلي، وفي خط الدفاع: كيرتس جونز، فيرجيل فان دايك، إبراهيما كوناتي، و ميلوس كيركيز، وفي خط الوسط: ماك أليستر، ريان جرافنبيرخ، ودومينيك سوبوسلاي، وفي خط الهجوم: محمد صلاح، هوجو إيكتيكي، كودي جاكبو.

ويدخل ليفربول المباراة بعد خسارة أمام نوتينغهام فورست بثلاثية نظيفة ضمن منافسات الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ»، ضمن موجة سيئة شملت 6 هزائم في آخر 7 مباريات محلية، ما يهدد بفقدان اللقب الذي دافعوا عنه هذا الموسم.

بينما يمتلك ليفربول سجلاً قوياً قبل مباراة اليوم إذ لم يخسر سوى مباراة واحدة في آخر 25 مباراة أوروبية على أنفيلد ضمن مرحلة المجموعات محققاً 21 فوزاً و3 تعادلات.

تاريخياً، يُعد ليفربول أحد أكثر الأندية نجاحاً في أوروبا بستة ألقاب في دوري الأبطال، ويُقترب الآن من الـ500 هدف في المنافسة الرئيسية للاتحاد الأوروبي، إذ أن المباراة أمام آيندهوفن الفرصة الثامنة للفريقين في المنافسة، مع تفوق الريدز بفوز في خمس من السبع مواجهات السابقة.