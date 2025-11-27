حقق النجم المصري محمد صلاح، نجم ليفربول الإنجليزي ومنتخب «الفراعنة»، إنجازاً قياسياً جديداً بمشاركته في التشكيل الأساسي أمام بي إس في آيندهوفن الهولندي ضمن الجولة الخامسة من مرحلة المجموعات في دوري أبطال أوروبا.
وأصبح محمد صلاح الرابع فقط في تاريخ «الريدز» الذي يصل إلى 90 مباراة أوروبية، بعد أساطير النادي الثلاثة: جيمي كاراغر (150 مباراة)، وستيفن جيرارد (130)، وسامي هيبيا (94).
وجاء تشكيل ليفربول اليوم أمام آيندهوفن في دوري أبطال أوروبا في حراسة المرمى جورجي مامارداشفيلي، وفي خط الدفاع: كيرتس جونز، فيرجيل فان دايك، إبراهيما كوناتي، و ميلوس كيركيز، وفي خط الوسط: ماك أليستر، ريان جرافنبيرخ، ودومينيك سوبوسلاي، وفي خط الهجوم: محمد صلاح، هوجو إيكتيكي، كودي جاكبو.
ويدخل ليفربول المباراة بعد خسارة أمام نوتينغهام فورست بثلاثية نظيفة ضمن منافسات الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ»، ضمن موجة سيئة شملت 6 هزائم في آخر 7 مباريات محلية، ما يهدد بفقدان اللقب الذي دافعوا عنه هذا الموسم.
بينما يمتلك ليفربول سجلاً قوياً قبل مباراة اليوم إذ لم يخسر سوى مباراة واحدة في آخر 25 مباراة أوروبية على أنفيلد ضمن مرحلة المجموعات محققاً 21 فوزاً و3 تعادلات.
تاريخياً، يُعد ليفربول أحد أكثر الأندية نجاحاً في أوروبا بستة ألقاب في دوري الأبطال، ويُقترب الآن من الـ500 هدف في المنافسة الرئيسية للاتحاد الأوروبي، إذ أن المباراة أمام آيندهوفن الفرصة الثامنة للفريقين في المنافسة، مع تفوق الريدز بفوز في خمس من السبع مواجهات السابقة.
The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool FC and the "Pharaohs" national team, has achieved a new record by participating in the starting lineup against PSV Eindhoven in the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.
Mohamed Salah has become only the fourth player in the history of the "Reds" to reach 90 European matches, following the club's three legends: Jamie Carragher (150 matches), Steven Gerrard (130), and Sami Hyypiä (94).
The Liverpool lineup today against Eindhoven in the Champions League featured Georgi Mamardashvili in goal, with a defense line of Curtis Jones, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, and Milos Kerkes, in midfield: Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai, and in attack: Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, and Cody Gakpo.
Liverpool enters the match after a loss to Nottingham Forest with a score of 3-0 in the Premier League, amidst a poor streak that includes 6 defeats in the last 7 domestic matches, threatening their chances of retaining the title they defended this season.
However, Liverpool has a strong record before today's match, having lost only one match in the last 25 European matches at Anfield in the group stage, achieving 21 wins and 3 draws.
Historically, Liverpool is one of the most successful clubs in Europe with six Champions League titles, and they are now approaching 500 goals in the UEFA's main competition, as the match against Eindhoven marks the eighth opportunity for both teams in the competition, with the Reds having won five of the previous seven encounters.