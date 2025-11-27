قاد النجم الفرنسي كيليان مبابي فريقه ريال مدريد الإسباني لفوز صعب على مضيفه أولمبياكوس اليوناني بنتيجة 4/ 3، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «كارايسكاكيس»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.

تقدم أولمبياكوس مبكراً في الدقيقة الثامنة عبر اللاعب شيكينهو، مستغلاً ارتباك الدفاع المدريدي.

ثلاثية في 7 دقائق

وردّ ريال مدريد سريعاً، إذ سجل كيليان مبابي ثلاثة أهداف متتالية في الدقائق 22 و24 و29، ليقلب النتيجة لصالح فريقه قبل نهاية الشوط الأول.

ومع بداية الشوط الثاني، نجح البديل مهدي طارمي في تقليص الفارق في الدقيقة 52، لكن مبابي رد مجدداً وسجل هدفه الرابع في الدقيقة 60، مكملاً «سوبر هاتريك» استثنائياً.

وأشعل أيوب الكعبي المباراة من جديد بتسجيل الهدف الثالث لأولمبياكوس في الدقيقة 81، لكن محاولات العودة في النتيجة لم تكلل بالنجاح، ليخطف ريال مدريد ثلاث نقاط ثمينة.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع ريال مدريد رصيده إلى 12 نقطة في المركز الخامس بجدول ترتيب دوري أبطال أوروبا، بينما تجمد رصيد أولمبياكوس عند نقطتين في المركز الـ33.