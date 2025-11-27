The French star Kylian Mbappé led his team Real Madrid to a hard-fought victory over their Greek hosts Olympiacos with a score of 4/3, in the match that took place last night (Wednesday) at the "Karaiskakis" Stadium, as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League.

Olympiacos took an early lead in the eighth minute through player Chiquinho, taking advantage of the confusion in the Madrid defense.

A Hat-Trick in 7 Minutes

Real Madrid responded quickly, as Kylian Mbappé scored three consecutive goals in the 22nd, 24th, and 29th minutes, turning the score in favor of his team before the end of the first half.

At the start of the second half, substitute Mehdi Taremi managed to reduce the deficit in the 52nd minute, but Mbappé responded again and scored his fourth goal in the 60th minute, completing an exceptional "super hat-trick."

Ayoub El Kaabi reignited the match by scoring the third goal for Olympiacos in the 81st minute, but attempts to come back were unsuccessful, allowing Real Madrid to snatch three valuable points.

Team Standings

With this result, Real Madrid raised their points to 12, placing them fifth in the UEFA Champions League standings, while Olympiacos remained stuck at two points in 33rd place.