احتفل مشجعو نادي شابيكوينسي البرازيلي بصعود فريقهم إلى الدوري الممتاز بعد فوزه 1-0 على أتلتيكو غويانيينسي في دوري الدرجة الثانية، ليعود النادي إلى صفوف النخبة بعد 5 سنوات من هبوطه و 9 سنوات من مأساة تحطم الطائرة التي قضت على معظم لاعبيه وأفراد الطاقم.
ويعد الحادث الذي وقع في نوفمبر 2016 أثناء توجه الفريق إلى كولومبيا لخوض أول نهائي له في بطولة كوبا سود أمريكانا في تاريخ النادي الممتد 44 عاماً ، من أكثر الأحداث المؤلمة في تاريخ كرة القدم، حيث أسفر عن وفاة 71 من أصل 77 راكبًا بينهم معظم اللاعبين والجهاز الفني والإداري للنادي، بينما نجا 6 أشخاص فقط بينهم 3 لاعبين.
ورغم الصدمة، تعافى النادي سريعًا، وحافظ على مكانته في الدوري الممتاز عامي 2017 و2018، قبل أن تتراجع النتائج في المواسم التالية ويهبط إلى الدرجة الثانية عامي 2019 و2021.
وتُعد هذه العودة للمرة الثامنة في تاريخ النادي، بعد أن سبق له تحقيق صعود مماثل عام 2013 وقضى 6 سنوات متتالية في الدوري الممتاز، قبل أن يعود مرة أخرى في 2020 بعد الفوز بلقب الدرجة الثانية.
Fans of the Brazilian club Chapecoense celebrated their team's promotion to the Premier League after a 1-0 victory over Atlético Goianiense in the second division, marking the club's return to the elite after 5 years of relegation and 9 years since the tragic plane crash that claimed most of its players and crew members.
The incident, which occurred in November 2016 while the team was en route to Colombia for its first-ever final in the Copa Sudamericana in the club's 44-year history, is one of the most painful events in football history, resulting in the deaths of 71 out of 77 passengers, including most of the players and coaching and administrative staff, while only 6 people survived, including 3 players.
Despite the shock, the club quickly recovered, maintaining its position in the Premier League in 2017 and 2018, before results declined in the following seasons, leading to relegation in 2019 and 2021.
This marks the club's eighth return to the top tier, having previously achieved a similar promotion in 2013 and spending 6 consecutive years in the Premier League, before returning again in 2020 after winning the second division title.