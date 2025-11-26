Fans of the Brazilian club Chapecoense celebrated their team's promotion to the Premier League after a 1-0 victory over Atlético Goianiense in the second division, marking the club's return to the elite after 5 years of relegation and 9 years since the tragic plane crash that claimed most of its players and crew members.



The incident, which occurred in November 2016 while the team was en route to Colombia for its first-ever final in the Copa Sudamericana in the club's 44-year history, is one of the most painful events in football history, resulting in the deaths of 71 out of 77 passengers, including most of the players and coaching and administrative staff, while only 6 people survived, including 3 players.



Despite the shock, the club quickly recovered, maintaining its position in the Premier League in 2017 and 2018, before results declined in the following seasons, leading to relegation in 2019 and 2021.



This marks the club's eighth return to the top tier, having previously achieved a similar promotion in 2013 and spending 6 consecutive years in the Premier League, before returning again in 2020 after winning the second division title.