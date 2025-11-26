احتفل مشجعو نادي شابيكوينسي البرازيلي بصعود فريقهم إلى الدوري الممتاز بعد فوزه 1-0 على أتلتيكو غويانيينسي في دوري الدرجة الثانية، ليعود النادي إلى صفوف النخبة بعد 5 سنوات من هبوطه و 9 سنوات من مأساة تحطم الطائرة التي قضت على معظم لاعبيه وأفراد الطاقم.


ويعد الحادث الذي وقع في نوفمبر 2016 أثناء توجه الفريق إلى كولومبيا لخوض أول نهائي له في بطولة كوبا سود أمريكانا في تاريخ النادي الممتد 44 عاماً ، من أكثر الأحداث المؤلمة في تاريخ كرة القدم، حيث أسفر عن وفاة 71 من أصل 77 راكبًا بينهم معظم اللاعبين والجهاز الفني والإداري للنادي، بينما نجا 6 أشخاص فقط بينهم 3 لاعبين.


ورغم الصدمة، تعافى النادي سريعًا، وحافظ على مكانته في الدوري الممتاز عامي 2017 و2018، قبل أن تتراجع النتائج في المواسم التالية ويهبط إلى الدرجة الثانية عامي 2019 و2021.


وتُعد هذه العودة للمرة الثامنة في تاريخ النادي، بعد أن سبق له تحقيق صعود مماثل عام 2013 وقضى 6 سنوات متتالية في الدوري الممتاز، قبل أن يعود مرة أخرى في 2020 بعد الفوز بلقب الدرجة الثانية.