صرّح رافائيل نادال، الفائز بـ22 بطولة غراند سلام وأحد أشد مشجعي ريال مدريد، بأنه على الرغم من نتائج الفريق الأخيرة، إلا أنه لا يزال يرى الفريق «في وضع مميز»، مشيراً إلى أنه مشروع جديد يحتاج إلى وقت لتحقيق أقصى إمكاناته.


وقال لاعب التنس السابق لوسائل الإعلام لدى وصوله إلى حفل توزيع جوائز (ماركا) الرياضية: «ما زلت أرى الفريق في وضع مميز، ومن الواضح أنه مشروع جديد، مع مدرب جديد، ويحتاج إلى استيعاب العديد من الأمور، ولا يُبنى منزل في يوم واحد». طبقاً لما نقلته وكالة الأنباء الإسبانية.


وعندما سُئل عن الشكوك المحيطة بالفريق الذي يدربه تشابي ألونسو في الأسابيع الأخيرة، أشار نادال إلى أنهم يتصدرون الدوري الإسباني ويقدمون أداءً جيداً في دوري أبطال أوروبا.


وتابع: «أرى ذلك عملية طبيعية.. أعتقد أننا جميعاً نعرف كيف تسير الأمور في كرة القدم؛ كلٌّ يؤدي عمله، وتشابي يتصدر حالياً الدوري الإسباني ويحتل مكانةً مميزةً في دوري أبطال أوروبا».


ومع ذلك، أقرّ بأنه «صحيح أن المباريات الثلاث الأخيرة لم تسر على ما يُرام، بشكل لم يكن يرغبه اللاعبون ولا الجهاز الفني، ولكن في النهاية، هذه الأمور تحدث، وبالنظر إلى كل شيء، لا أعتقد أن أي شخص في ريال مدريد كان ليعتقد بإمكانية احتلال المركز الأول والمكانة المميزة في دوري أبطال أوروبا بعد موسمٍ طويل كهذا دون أي تحضيراتٍ للموسم الجديد».