Rafael Nadal, the winner of 22 Grand Slam titles and one of the staunchest supporters of Real Madrid, stated that despite the team's recent results, he still sees the team "in a special position," pointing out that it is a new project that needs time to reach its full potential.



Speaking to the media upon arriving at the (Marca) Sports Awards ceremony, the former tennis player said: "I still see the team in a special position, and it is clear that it is a new project, with a new coach, and it needs to absorb many things, and a house is not built in a day," according to the Spanish news agency.



When asked about the doubts surrounding the team coached by Xabi Alonso in recent weeks, Nadal pointed out that they are at the top of La Liga and performing well in the Champions League.



He added: "I see this as a natural process... I think we all know how things go in football; everyone does their job, and Xabi is currently leading La Liga and holds a special position in the Champions League."



However, he acknowledged that "it is true that the last three matches did not go well, in a way that neither the players nor the coaching staff wanted, but in the end, these things happen, and looking at everything, I don't think anyone at Real Madrid would have thought it possible to occupy the first place and hold a special position in the Champions League after such a long season without any preparations for the new season."