تأهل منتخب مصر إلى الدور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة في المغرب، بعد فوزه المثير على نظيره الإيفواري بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء (السبت) على ملعب «أدرار» بمدينة أغادير.
مرموش يفتتح مبكراً
بدأ «الفراعنة» اللقاء بقوة، ونجح عمر مرموش في افتتاح التسجيل بعد أربع دقائق فقط، مستغلاً خطأً دفاعياً قاتلاً من جانب منتخب كوت ديفوار، ليسدد كرة أرضية سكنت يسار الحارس الإيفواري.
ربيعة يعزز.. وهدف عكسي يعيد الأفيال
وواصل المنتخب المصري تفوقه، وأضاف الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 32، بضربة رأس متقنة من رامي ربيعة.
وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول، قلّص منتخب كوت ديفوار الفارق بعدما سجل الظهير الأيسر المصري أحمد فتوح هدفاً بالخطأ في مرماه عند الدقيقة 40، لينتهي الشوط الأول بتقدم مصر بنتيجة 2-1.
صلاح يوقّع على الهدف الثالث
وفي الشوط الثاني، عزز محمد صلاح تقدم منتخب مصر بتسجيل الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة 52، بتسديدة قوية من داخل منطقة الجزاء، بعد تمريرة رائعة من إمام عاشور.
تقليص إيفواري دون إنقاذ
وسجل جيلا دوي الهدف الثاني لكوت ديفوار في الدقيقة 73، بتسديدة بكعب القدم من مسافة قريبة، عقب ركلة ركنية نفذها ديالو بعرضية داخل المنطقة، وسط ارتباك دفاعي مصري، إلا أن ذلك لم يكن كافياً أمام حامل لقب النسخة الماضية لتغيير النتيجة.
عقدة مصرية مستمرة
وواصل منتخب مصر تفوقه التاريخي على كوت ديفوار في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية، محققاً انتصاره الـ11 من أصل 12 مواجهة، بينما تعود الخسارة الوحيدة للفراعنة إلى نسخة عام 1990 بنتيجة 3-1.
مواجهة ثأرية في نصف النهائي
وبهذا الفوز، ضرب منتخب مصر موعداً نارياً مع السنغال في الدور نصف النهائي، يوم الأربعاء القادم، في مواجهة ثأرية لصلاح ورفاقه، بعد خسارة نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2021 أمام «أسود التيرانغا» بركلات الترجيح.
