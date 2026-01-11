The Egyptian national team qualified for the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 held in Morocco, after a thrilling victory over their Ivorian counterpart with a score of three goals to two, in the match that took place on Saturday evening at the "Adrar" stadium in Agadir.

Marwan opens early

The "Pharaohs" started the match strongly, with Omar Marmoush successfully opening the scoring just four minutes in, capitalizing on a fatal defensive error from the Ivory Coast team, and sending a ground shot that found the left side of the Ivorian goalkeeper.

Rabia strengthens... and an own goal brings the Elephants back

The Egyptian team continued to dominate, adding a second goal in the 32nd minute with a precise header from Rami Rabia.

Before the end of the first half, the Ivory Coast team reduced the deficit when Egyptian left-back Ahmed Fattouh scored an own goal in the 40th minute, ending the first half with Egypt leading 2-1.

Mohamed Salah signs off on the third goal

In the second half, Mohamed Salah extended Egypt's lead by scoring the third goal in the 52nd minute with a powerful shot from inside the penalty area, following a brilliant pass from Imam Ashour.

Ivorian reduction without rescue

Gela Doi scored the second goal for Ivory Coast in the 73rd minute with a backheel shot from close range, following a corner taken by Diallo that was crossed into the area amidst Egyptian defensive confusion, but that was not enough for the reigning champions of the last edition to change the outcome.

Ongoing Egyptian dominance

The Egyptian team continued its historical superiority over Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations, achieving its 11th victory out of 12 encounters, with the Pharaohs' only loss dating back to the 1990 edition with a score of 3-1.

Revenge match in the semi-finals

With this victory, the Egyptian team set up a fiery encounter with Senegal in the semi-finals next Wednesday, in a revenge match for Salah and his teammates, following their loss in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final against the "Lions of Teranga" on penalties.