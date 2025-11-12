تعرض منزل نجم نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي، رحيم ستيرلينغ، لحادث سطو مروع للمرة الثانية خلال ثلاث سنوات.

وبحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية، فإن واقعة السطو من قبل ملثمين وقعت مساء السبت الماضي في وجود رحيم ستيرلينغ وأطفاله في تمام السابعة بالتوقيت المحلي أي قبل ساعة من مباراة فريقه ضد وولفرهامبتون، التي غاب عنها اللاعب.

الجناة يفشلون في سرقة مقتنيات ثمينة

وتابعت أن من قاموا بعملية الاقتحام لم يتمكنوا من الفرار بأي أشياء ثمينة، إذ بدت عليهم الدهشة من حقيقة أن المنزل لم يكن فارغاً.

وأوضحت أن ستيرلينغ وعائلته نجوا من الحادث المروع سالمين، وأنه تم تقديم بلاغ للشرطة منذ ذلك الحين.

وقال متحدث باسم نجم تشيلسي: «يمكننا أن نؤكد أن رحيم ستيرلينغ كان ضحية اقتحام منزل هذا الأسبوع، ويمكننا أيضاً أن نؤكد أنه وأطفاله كانوا موجودين في المنزل في ذلك الوقت، ورغم أن هذا يُعد انتهاكاً صارخاً للخصوصية والسلامة، إلا أننا ممتنون لتأكيد سلامته وسلامة جميع أحبائه، نطلب احترام خصوصية رحيم وأحبائه في هذه الظروف العصيبة».

وسبق أن تعرض منزل رحيم ستيرلينغ لحادث سطو على منزله، خلال مشاركته مع منتخب إنجلترا في بطولة كأس العالم 2022 التي أقيمت في قطر.