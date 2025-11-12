The home of Chelsea FC star Raheem Sterling was the scene of a horrific burglary for the second time in three years.

According to the British newspaper "Daily Mail," the burglary by masked intruders occurred last Saturday evening while Raheem Sterling and his children were present at around 7 PM local time, just an hour before his team's match against Wolverhampton, which the player missed.

The perpetrators fail to steal valuable items

It was reported that the intruders were unable to escape with any valuable items, as they appeared shocked by the fact that the house was not empty.

It was clarified that Sterling and his family emerged from the terrifying incident unharmed, and a report has been filed with the police since then.

A spokesperson for the Chelsea star stated: "We can confirm that Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home invasion this week, and we can also confirm that he and his children were at home at the time. Although this is a gross violation of privacy and safety, we are grateful to confirm that he and all his loved ones are safe. We ask for respect for Raheem and his loved ones' privacy during this difficult time."

Raheem Sterling's home was previously targeted in a burglary while he was participating with the England national team in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.