The International Football Federation announced the availability of parking spaces near the stadiums for the 2026 World Cup matches for a fee, according to the newspaper "The Athletic." The price for a parking spot will range between $75 and $175, compared to third-tier tickets for group stage matches that cost only $69.



The decision has sparked widespread criticism on social media, as fans believe that the cost of attending the tournament will significantly increase, especially with travel between the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It seems that the 2026 World Cup will generate considerable controversy due to these contentious decisions.