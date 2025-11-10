أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم طرح مواقف سيارات بالقرب من الملاعب لمباريات كأس العالم 2026 مقابل رسوم مالية، وفق ما أفادت صحيفة «ذا أثلتيك». وسيراوح سعر موقف السيارة بين 75 و175 دولاراً، مقارنة بتذاكر الدرجة الثالثة لمباريات مرحلة المجموعات التي تصل إلى 69 دولاراً فقط.
وأثار القرار انتقادات واسعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ اعتبر المشجعون أن تكلفة حضور البطولة سترتفع بشكل كبير خصوصاً مع السفر بين الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا. ويبدو أن مونديال 2026 سيشكل جدلاً كبيراً بسبب القرارات المثيرة للجدل.
The International Football Federation announced the availability of parking spaces near the stadiums for the 2026 World Cup matches for a fee, according to the newspaper "The Athletic." The price for a parking spot will range between $75 and $175, compared to third-tier tickets for group stage matches that cost only $69.
The decision has sparked widespread criticism on social media, as fans believe that the cost of attending the tournament will significantly increase, especially with travel between the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It seems that the 2026 World Cup will generate considerable controversy due to these contentious decisions.