أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم طرح مواقف سيارات بالقرب من الملاعب لمباريات كأس العالم 2026 مقابل رسوم مالية، وفق ما أفادت صحيفة «ذا أثلتيك». وسيراوح سعر موقف السيارة بين 75 و175 دولاراً، مقارنة بتذاكر الدرجة الثالثة لمباريات مرحلة المجموعات التي تصل إلى 69 دولاراً فقط.


وأثار القرار انتقادات واسعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ اعتبر المشجعون أن تكلفة حضور البطولة سترتفع بشكل كبير خصوصاً مع السفر بين الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا. ويبدو أن مونديال 2026 سيشكل جدلاً كبيراً بسبب القرارات المثيرة للجدل.