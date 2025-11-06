وجه مهاجم نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي الفرنسي هوغو إيكيتيكي، رسالة شكر إلى قائد الاتحاد كريم بنزيما، بعد أن تلقى هدية مميزة من الأخير.
ونشر إيكتيكي صورة له عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام» وهو ممسكٌ بقميص الاتحاد، مع توقيع مواطنه كريم بنزيما، وعلق قائلاً: «شكراً يا قدوتي».
بنزيما أكثر من مجرد نجم
وكان إيكتيكي قد صرح في أغسطس الماضي أنه يعتبر بنزيما مصدر إلهام له في كرة القدم، وأعرب عن إعجابه بأسلوب لعب مهاجم الاتحاد منذ أن كان في سن صغيرة.
وانضم إيكتيكي إلى ليفربول في فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الماضية قادماً من آينتراخت فرانكفورت الألماني في صفقة قدرت بنحو 95 مليون يورو، حسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت»
وشارك المهاجم الفرنسي في 15 مباراة مع «الريدز» في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 6 أهداف وقدم تمريرة حاسمة واحدة.
Liverpool FC forward Hugo Ekitike sent a thank-you message to Al-Ittihad captain Karim Benzema after receiving a special gift from him.
Ekitike posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account holding an Al-Ittihad jersey, signed by his fellow countryman Karim Benzema, and commented: "Thank you, my role model."
Benzema is more than just a star
Ekitike had stated last August that he considers Benzema a source of inspiration for him in football, expressing his admiration for the playing style of the Al-Ittihad forward since he was young.
Ekitike joined Liverpool in the last summer transfer window from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee estimated at around 95 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.
The French forward has participated in 15 matches with the "Reds" across various competitions this season, scoring 6 goals and providing one assist.