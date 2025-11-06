وجه مهاجم نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي الفرنسي هوغو إيكيتيكي، رسالة شكر إلى قائد الاتحاد كريم بنزيما، بعد أن تلقى هدية مميزة من الأخير.

ونشر إيكتيكي صورة له عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام» وهو ممسكٌ بقميص الاتحاد، مع توقيع مواطنه كريم بنزيما، وعلق قائلاً: «شكراً يا قدوتي».

مهاجم نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي الفرنسي هوغو إيكيتيكي.
كريم بنزيما

بنزيما أكثر من مجرد نجم

وكان إيكتيكي قد صرح في أغسطس الماضي أنه يعتبر بنزيما مصدر إلهام له في كرة القدم، وأعرب عن إعجابه بأسلوب لعب مهاجم الاتحاد منذ أن كان في سن صغيرة.

وانضم إيكتيكي إلى ليفربول في فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الماضية قادماً من آينتراخت فرانكفورت الألماني في صفقة قدرت بنحو 95 مليون يورو، حسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت»

وشارك المهاجم الفرنسي في 15 مباراة مع «الريدز» في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 6 أهداف وقدم تمريرة حاسمة واحدة.