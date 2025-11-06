Liverpool FC forward Hugo Ekitike sent a thank-you message to Al-Ittihad captain Karim Benzema after receiving a special gift from him.

Ekitike posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account holding an Al-Ittihad jersey, signed by his fellow countryman Karim Benzema, and commented: "Thank you, my role model."

Benzema is more than just a star

Ekitike had stated last August that he considers Benzema a source of inspiration for him in football, expressing his admiration for the playing style of the Al-Ittihad forward since he was young.

Ekitike joined Liverpool in the last summer transfer window from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee estimated at around 95 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.

The French forward has participated in 15 matches with the "Reds" across various competitions this season, scoring 6 goals and providing one assist.