دشّن وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل مؤسسة NHC الأهلية وذلك على هامش منتدى مستقبل العقار 2026، بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي للشركة محمد بن صالح البطي، في خطوة تهدف إلى تنظيم وتطوير الجهود المجتمعية تحت مظلة واحدة، بما يسهم في تعزيز الاستدامة، وتحسين جودة الحياة، ورفع كفاءة الأثر الاجتماعي في الوجهات التابعة لـ NHC.
وأعلن الرئيس التنفيذي لـ NHC محمد البطي أن تأسيس المؤسسة الأهلية يأتي ككيان غير ربحي، يهدف إلى تنظيم العمل الأهلي وتطويره، وتوحيد الجهود المجتمعية، بما يضمن استدامة الأثر الاجتماعي، ويواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تعزيز جودة الحياة والتنمية المستدامة، مؤكداً أن تأسيس NHC Foundation يأتي امتداداً لنهج الشركة في صناعة الأثر المستدام، وأن الأثر الحقيقي لا يقتصر على تطوير المكان، بل يبدأ بالإنسان الذي يعيش فيه، ويتجسّد في تحسين جودة الحياة داخل الوجهات العمرانية التابعة للشركة، من خلال المشاركة في تشغيل مرافق جودة الحياة بما يضمن استمراريتها، ونمو أثرها، وخدمتها للأجيال القادمة.
وأوضح أن المؤسسة ستعمل كذراع منظّم للأعمال المجتمعية، يسهم في تنظيم العمل الأهلي والتطوعي، ودعم المبادرات والمشاريع العمرانية ورفع جودة الحياة واستدامتها داخل وجهات NHC، بما يعزز الأثر المجتمعي، ويسهم في تحويل الوجهات العمرانية إلى وجهات متكاملة يتشارك أفرادها المسؤولية ويصنعون الأثر بأنفسهم.
وتركّز المؤسسة الأهلية لـ NHC على توجيه المساهمات لبناء وتطوير مرافق جودة الحياة، بما يشمل المرافق التعليمية والدينية والصحية والاجتماعية، لضمان استمرارية تشغيل هذه المرافق وصيانتها على المدى الطويل، كما تعمل المؤسسة على استثمار الفرص المتاحة في قطاع الاستدامة، من خلال عقد شراكات إستراتيجية مع الجهات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية، وتعزيز المشاركة المجتمعية في الأعمال التطوعية، ودعم مبادرات المسؤولية الاجتماعية، إضافة إلى تأسيس الصناديق الوقفية والاستفادة من عوائدها لضمان استدامة تمويل المشاريع المجتمعية.
ومن المتوقع أن يسهم إنشاء المؤسسة الأهلية لـ NHC في تحقيق آثار إيجابية على مستوى المجتمع، تشمل تعزيز التنمية المجتمعية، ودعم التعليم، وتحسين الخدمات الصحية والرياضية، وحماية البيئة، ورفع مستوى المشاركة المجتمعية والعمل التطوعي داخل الوجهات العمرانية.
The Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Huqail, inaugurated the NHC Foundation during the Future of Real Estate Forum 2026, with the presence of the company's CEO, Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Batti. This initiative aims to organize and develop community efforts under one umbrella, contributing to enhancing sustainability, improving quality of life, and increasing the efficiency of social impact in the destinations affiliated with NHC.
The CEO of NHC, Mohammed Al-Batti, announced that the establishment of the foundation comes as a non-profit entity aimed at organizing and developing charitable work, unifying community efforts, ensuring the sustainability of social impact, and aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in enhancing quality of life and sustainable development. He emphasized that the establishment of the NHC Foundation extends the company's approach to creating sustainable impact, stating that true impact is not limited to developing places but begins with the people who live in them, manifesting in the improvement of quality of life within the urban destinations affiliated with the company, through participation in operating quality of life facilities to ensure their continuity, growth of their impact, and service to future generations.
He clarified that the foundation will operate as an organizing arm for community work, contributing to the organization of charitable and voluntary work, supporting initiatives and urban projects, and enhancing the quality of life and its sustainability within NHC destinations, thereby strengthening social impact and contributing to transforming urban destinations into integrated places where individuals share responsibility and create impact themselves.
The NHC Foundation focuses on directing contributions towards building and developing quality of life facilities, including educational, religious, health, and social facilities, to ensure the long-term operation and maintenance of these facilities. The foundation also seeks to capitalize on available opportunities in the sustainability sector by establishing strategic partnerships with governmental, private, and non-profit entities, enhancing community participation in voluntary work, and supporting social responsibility initiatives, in addition to establishing endowment funds and benefiting from their returns to ensure the sustainability of funding for community projects.
It is expected that the establishment of the NHC Foundation will contribute to achieving positive impacts at the community level, including enhancing community development, supporting education, improving health and sports services, protecting the environment, and increasing community participation and voluntary work within urban destinations.