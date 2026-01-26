دشّن وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل مؤسسة NHC الأهلية وذلك على هامش منتدى مستقبل العقار 2026، بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي للشركة محمد بن صالح البطي، في خطوة تهدف إلى تنظيم وتطوير الجهود المجتمعية تحت مظلة واحدة، بما يسهم في تعزيز الاستدامة، وتحسين جودة الحياة، ورفع كفاءة الأثر الاجتماعي في الوجهات التابعة لـ NHC.

وأعلن الرئيس التنفيذي لـ NHC محمد البطي أن تأسيس المؤسسة الأهلية يأتي ككيان غير ربحي، يهدف إلى تنظيم العمل الأهلي وتطويره، وتوحيد الجهود المجتمعية، بما يضمن استدامة الأثر الاجتماعي، ويواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تعزيز جودة الحياة والتنمية المستدامة، مؤكداً أن تأسيس NHC Foundation يأتي امتداداً لنهج الشركة في صناعة الأثر المستدام، وأن الأثر الحقيقي لا يقتصر على تطوير المكان، بل يبدأ بالإنسان الذي يعيش فيه، ويتجسّد في تحسين جودة الحياة داخل الوجهات العمرانية التابعة للشركة، من خلال المشاركة في تشغيل مرافق جودة الحياة بما يضمن استمراريتها، ونمو أثرها، وخدمتها للأجيال القادمة.

وأوضح أن المؤسسة ستعمل كذراع منظّم للأعمال المجتمعية، يسهم في تنظيم العمل الأهلي والتطوعي، ودعم المبادرات والمشاريع العمرانية ورفع جودة الحياة واستدامتها داخل وجهات NHC، بما يعزز الأثر المجتمعي، ويسهم في تحويل الوجهات العمرانية إلى وجهات متكاملة يتشارك أفرادها المسؤولية ويصنعون الأثر بأنفسهم.

وتركّز المؤسسة الأهلية لـ NHC على توجيه المساهمات لبناء وتطوير مرافق جودة الحياة، بما يشمل المرافق التعليمية والدينية والصحية والاجتماعية، لضمان استمرارية تشغيل هذه المرافق وصيانتها على المدى الطويل، كما تعمل المؤسسة على استثمار الفرص المتاحة في قطاع الاستدامة، من خلال عقد شراكات إستراتيجية مع الجهات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية، وتعزيز المشاركة المجتمعية في الأعمال التطوعية، ودعم مبادرات المسؤولية الاجتماعية، إضافة إلى تأسيس الصناديق الوقفية والاستفادة من عوائدها لضمان استدامة تمويل المشاريع المجتمعية.

ومن المتوقع أن يسهم إنشاء المؤسسة الأهلية لـ NHC في تحقيق آثار إيجابية على مستوى المجتمع، تشمل تعزيز التنمية المجتمعية، ودعم التعليم، وتحسين الخدمات الصحية والرياضية، وحماية البيئة، ورفع مستوى المشاركة المجتمعية والعمل التطوعي داخل الوجهات العمرانية.