The Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Huqail, inaugurated the NHC Foundation during the Future of Real Estate Forum 2026, with the presence of the company's CEO, Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Batti. This initiative aims to organize and develop community efforts under one umbrella, contributing to enhancing sustainability, improving quality of life, and increasing the efficiency of social impact in the destinations affiliated with NHC.

The CEO of NHC, Mohammed Al-Batti, announced that the establishment of the foundation comes as a non-profit entity aimed at organizing and developing charitable work, unifying community efforts, ensuring the sustainability of social impact, and aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in enhancing quality of life and sustainable development. He emphasized that the establishment of the NHC Foundation extends the company's approach to creating sustainable impact, stating that true impact is not limited to developing places but begins with the people who live in them, manifesting in the improvement of quality of life within the urban destinations affiliated with the company, through participation in operating quality of life facilities to ensure their continuity, growth of their impact, and service to future generations.

He clarified that the foundation will operate as an organizing arm for community work, contributing to the organization of charitable and voluntary work, supporting initiatives and urban projects, and enhancing the quality of life and its sustainability within NHC destinations, thereby strengthening social impact and contributing to transforming urban destinations into integrated places where individuals share responsibility and create impact themselves.

The NHC Foundation focuses on directing contributions towards building and developing quality of life facilities, including educational, religious, health, and social facilities, to ensure the long-term operation and maintenance of these facilities. The foundation also seeks to capitalize on available opportunities in the sustainability sector by establishing strategic partnerships with governmental, private, and non-profit entities, enhancing community participation in voluntary work, and supporting social responsibility initiatives, in addition to establishing endowment funds and benefiting from their returns to ensure the sustainability of funding for community projects.

It is expected that the establishment of the NHC Foundation will contribute to achieving positive impacts at the community level, including enhancing community development, supporting education, improving health and sports services, protecting the environment, and increasing community participation and voluntary work within urban destinations.