Paris Saint-Germain announced the diagnosis of the injury suffered by their Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi during the team's match against Bayern Munich, which took place the day before yesterday (Tuesday) as part of the UEFA Champions League.

Before the end of the first half, the referee showed a red card to Bayern Munich player Luis Diaz after a violent tackle against Achraf Hakimi in the midfield, and the latter left the field in tears due to the severity of the injury, which threatens his participation with his national team in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

In a statement on its website, the club said: "Achraf Hakimi suffered a serious injury to his left ankle, which will keep him out of action for several weeks."

According to the French network "RMC," Hakimi is expected to be sidelined for a period ranging from 6 to 8 weeks, meaning that his participation with Paris Saint-Germain in the remaining matches of 2025 has become nearly impossible.

Morocco will host the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, which will take place from December 21 to January 18, 2026. Accordingly, Hakimi's participation in his national team's preparation camp is significantly threatened.

Dembélé and Mendes Add to PSG's Woes

The club also announced injuries to other players in its ranks, as Ousmane Dembélé suffered an injury to his left calf, which will keep him out of action in the coming weeks, in addition to Nuno Mendes, who is suffering from an injury to his left knee and will also be sidelined for several weeks.