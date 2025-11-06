أعلن نادي باريس سان جيرمان تشخيص الإصابة التي تعرض لها نجمه المغربي أشرف حكيمي، خلال مباراة الفريق أمام بايرن ميونيخ، التي أُقيمت أمس الأول (الثلاثاء) في إطار منافسات دوري أبطال أوروبا.

وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول، أشهر حكم المباراة البطاقة الحمراء في وجه لاعب بايرن ميونخ لويس دياز،، بعد تدخل عنيف ضد أشرف حكيمي في منتصف الملعب، وغادر الأخير الملعب باكياً من شدة الإصابة التي تهدد مشاركته مع منتخب بلاده في كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025.

وفي بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، قال النادي: «تعرض أشرف حكيمي لإصابة خطيرة في كاحله الأيسر، ما سيجعله يغيب عن الملاعب لعدة أسابيع».

وبحسب شبكة «RMC» الفرنسية، يُتوقع أن يغيب حكيمي عن الملاعب لمدة تراوح بين 6 و8 أسابيع، ما يعني أن مشاركته مع باريس سان جيرمان في المباريات المتبقية من 2025 باتت شبه مستحيلة.

ويستضيف المغرب بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، التي ستقام في الفترة من 21 ديسمبر القادم إلى 18 يناير 2026. وبناءً على ذلك، فإن مشاركة حكيمي في معسكر إعداد منتخب بلاده مهددة بشكل كبير.

ديمبلي ومينديز يزيدان معاناة سان جيرمان

كما أعلن النادي إصابة لاعبين آخرين في صفوفه، إذ تعرض عثمان ديمبلي لإصابة في ربلة ساقه اليسرى، ما سيجعله يغيب عن الملاعب في الأسابيع القليلة القادمة، إضافة إلى نونو مينديز، الذي يعاني من إصابة في ركبته اليسرى، وسيغيب هو الآخر عدة أسابيع.