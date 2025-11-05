أعلن نادي توتنهام هوتسبير دعمه للاعبه الإيطالي ديستيني أودوجي، بعد أن تعرض الظهير الأيسر لتهديد مزعوم بسلاح ناري من قبل رجل في لندن، في حادث غريب هز النادي المنافس في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام بريطانية أن أحد وكلاء اللاعبين تم اعتقاله يوم الإثنين الماضي بعد أن هدد لاعباً في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز بسلاح ناري. وفي ذلك الوقت، لم يكن من القانوني الكشف عن هوية اللاعب، الذي تبين لاحقاً أنه أودوجي.
وأكدت شرطة العاصمة أنها تلقت بلاغاً بشأن حادث وقع في أحد شوارع شمال لندن في تمام الساعة 23:14 بالتوقيت المحلي يوم السادس من سبتمبر أيلول الماضي، بعد ورود تقارير تفيد بأن رجلاً في العشرينات من عمره تعرض للتهديد بسلاح ناري.
وقال متحدث باسم توتنهام اليوم (الأربعاء): «نقدم الدعم لديستيني وعائلته منذ وقوع الحادث، وسنواصل ذلك. ونظراً لأن الأمر يخضع لإجراءات قانونية، لا يمكننا الإدلاء بمزيد من التعليقات» طبقاً لـ«رويترز».
وتحدث الضباط إلى الضحية، وخلال سير التحقيقات، تم الإبلاغ أيضاً عن أن رجلاً آخر في العشرينات من عمره تعرض للابتزاز والتهديد من قبل الشخص نفسه، ولم يتم الإبلاغ عن وقوع أي إصابات في أي من الحادثين.
وقالت الشرطة: «تم اعتقال رجل يبلغ من العمر 31 عاماً يوم الإثنين الثامن من سبتمبر للاشتباه في حيازته أسلحة نارية بنية استخدامها والابتزاز والقيادة دون رخصة. وتم الإفراج عنه بكفالة بينما تستمر التحقيقات».
وتعاقد توتنهام مع أودوجي قادماً من أودينيزي في 2022، لكنه أعاره لموسم واحد إلى ناديه السابق. وانضم إلى الفريق الإنجليزي في 2023، وشارك منذ ذلك الحين في 76 مباراة بجميع المسابقات، من بينها 10 مباريات هذا الموسم.
