Tottenham Hotspur announced its support for its Italian player Destiny Udogie, after the left-back was allegedly threatened with a firearm by a man in London, in a bizarre incident that shook the Premier League club.



British media reported that a player agent was arrested last Monday after threatening a Premier League player with a firearm. At that time, it was not legal to disclose the identity of the player, who later turned out to be Udogie.



The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they received a report about an incident that occurred on a street in North London at 23:14 local time on September 6, after reports indicated that a man in his twenties was threatened with a firearm.



A Tottenham spokesperson said today (Wednesday): “We have been supporting Destiny and his family since the incident occurred, and we will continue to do so. As this matter is subject to legal proceedings, we cannot provide further comments,” according to Reuters.



Officers spoke to the victim, and during the investigations, it was also reported that another man in his twenties was being extorted and threatened by the same individual, with no injuries reported in either incident.



The police said: “A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday, September 8, on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent to use them for extortion and driving without a license. He has been released on bail while investigations continue.”



Tottenham signed Udogie from Udinese in 2022 but loaned him back to his former club for one season. He joined the English team in 2023 and has since appeared in 76 matches across all competitions, including 10 matches this season.