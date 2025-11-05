The Italian Serie A rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan announced today (Wednesday) their collaboration to complete the acquisition of the San Siro Stadium and the surrounding land from the city authorities, in another step towards demolishing the stadium and building a new one.



AC Milan and Inter Milan, owned by the American investment funds RedBird and Oaktree respectively, have enlisted the architectural firms Foster + Partners and Manica to work on a new stadium with a capacity of 71,500 seats, as part of a broader redevelopment of the area that includes commercial and residential buildings.



The old stadium, shared by both clubs, will be demolished except for the heritage section that forms part of the second floor.



Judicial sources said today that prosecutors in Milan have opened an investigation into allegations of bid manipulation related to the acquisition deal, according to Reuters, following a complaint filed by another group that claimed it wanted to submit a bid but did not receive enough time.



This complaint is not expected to hinder the deal.



Italy is under increasing pressure to improve the quality of its stadiums, driven by support from foreign investors owning local league clubs and the need for more high-quality venues for the 2032 European Championship, which it will co-host with Turkey.



San Siro Stadium was built in 1926 and is the largest stadium in Italy, with a capacity of nearly 76,000 spectators. It was renovated to host the 1990 World Cup but lacks the facilities found in other European football stadiums.