أعلن ناديا ميلان وإنتر ميلان المنافسان في الدوري الإيطالي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تعاونهما لاستكمال عملية الاستحواذ على ملعب سان سيرو والأراضي المحيطة به من سلطات المدينة، في خطوة أخرى نحو هدم الملعب وبناء استاد جديد.


استعان ناديا ميلان وإنتر ميلان، المملوكان لصندوقي الاستثمار الأمريكيين رد بيرد وأوكتري على التوالي، بشركتي الهندسة المعمارية فوستر + بارتنرز ومانيكا للعمل على ملعب جديد بسعة 71500 مقعد، كجزء من إعادة تطوير أوسع للمنطقة يشمل مباني تجارية وسكنية.


وسيُهدم الملعب القديم الذي يتقاسمه الناديان باستثناء القسم التراثي الذي يشكل جزءاً من الطابق الثاني.


وقالت مصادر قضائية اليوم إن ممثلي الادعاء في ميلانو فتحوا تحقيقاً في مزاعم تتعلق بالتلاعب في العطاءات ضمن صفقة الاستحواذ، طبقا لما نقلته «رويترز»، عقب شكوى تقدمت بها مجموعة أخرى قالت إنها كانت ترغب في تقديم عرض لكنها لم تحصل على الوقت الكافي.


ولا يُتوقع أن تؤدي هذه الشكوى إلى عرقلة الصفقة.


وتتعرض إيطاليا لضغوط متزايدة لتحسين جودة ملاعبها، مدفوعة بدعم المستثمرين الأجانب المالكين لأندية الدوري المحلي والحاجة للمزيد من ملاعب ذات جودة كبيرة لبطولة أوروبا 2032 التي ستستضيفها بالاشتراك مع تركيا.


وأنشئ ملعب سان سيرو عام 1926، وهو أكبر ملعب في إيطاليا، بسعة تقترب من 76 ألف مشجع. وقد تم تجديده لاستضافة كأس العالم 1990 لكنه يفتقر للمرافق الموجودة في ملاعب كرة القدم الأوروبية الأخرى.