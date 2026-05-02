في الوقت الذي كان ينتظر فيه عشاق «القلعة المغربية الحمراء» انتفاضة كروية داخل الملعب، استيقظت مدينة الدار البيضاء على وقع «انتفاضة قانونية» في قاعات المحاكم. المواجهة التي انتهت بخسارة الوداد (1-2) أمام اتحاد يعقوب المنصور، لم تكتفِ ببعثرة أوراق البطولة، بل بعثرت مستقبل عشرات المشجعين الذين وجدوا أنفسهم فجأة خلف القضبان.

وبسرعة البرق، تحركت المحكمة الزجرية بالدار البيضاء، لتصدر قراراً هز الأوساط الرياضية:

  • إيداع 22 شخصاً في السجن المحلي: بعد ثبوت تورطهم في أعمال العنف والتخريب التي أعقبت المباراة.
  • 20 قاصراً في «الإصلاحية»: إذ تم توجيههم إلى مراكز التهذيب، في رسالة واضحة بأن القانون لا يستثني أحداً عندما يتعلق الأمر بالأمن العام.

لم يكن الغضب بسبب النتيجة مبرراً للمشاهد التي تلت اللقاء، فبمجرد إطلاق الحكم صافرة النهاية، انفجرت الأوضاع في محيط الملعب. وتحولت الشوارع الجانبية إلى ساحات كر وفر، مما استدعى استنفاراً أمنياً كبيراً لإعادة السيطرة على الانفلات الذي كاد أن يخرج عن السيطرة، مخلفاً خسائر مادية وصورة مشوهة لروح الرياضة.

ويرى متابعون أن هذه الأحكام الصارمة والسريعة ليست مجرد إجراء قانوني، بل هي صرخة تحذير لكل من تسول له نفسه تحويل المدرجات إلى شرارة للفوضى. فظاهرة شغب الملاعب التي تلاحق المباريات الكبرى في المغرب، باتت ملفاً أمنياً ثقيلاً يتجاوز حدود كرة القدم ليمس سلامة الأهالي وممتلكاتهم.

وبينما يلملم نادي الوداد جراحه الفنية بعد الجولة الـ17، يبقى السؤال المعلق في الشارع الرياضي: إلى متى ستظل الأسر المغربية تخشى إرسال أبنائها للملاعب؟ وهل تكون عقوبة الـ42 متهماً كافية لردع «هوليغانز» الملاعب وإعادة المتعة إلى المستطيل الأخضر؟