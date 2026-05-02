في الوقت الذي كان ينتظر فيه عشاق «القلعة المغربية الحمراء» انتفاضة كروية داخل الملعب، استيقظت مدينة الدار البيضاء على وقع «انتفاضة قانونية» في قاعات المحاكم. المواجهة التي انتهت بخسارة الوداد (1-2) أمام اتحاد يعقوب المنصور، لم تكتفِ ببعثرة أوراق البطولة، بل بعثرت مستقبل عشرات المشجعين الذين وجدوا أنفسهم فجأة خلف القضبان.
وبسرعة البرق، تحركت المحكمة الزجرية بالدار البيضاء، لتصدر قراراً هز الأوساط الرياضية:
- إيداع 22 شخصاً في السجن المحلي: بعد ثبوت تورطهم في أعمال العنف والتخريب التي أعقبت المباراة.
- 20 قاصراً في «الإصلاحية»: إذ تم توجيههم إلى مراكز التهذيب، في رسالة واضحة بأن القانون لا يستثني أحداً عندما يتعلق الأمر بالأمن العام.
لم يكن الغضب بسبب النتيجة مبرراً للمشاهد التي تلت اللقاء، فبمجرد إطلاق الحكم صافرة النهاية، انفجرت الأوضاع في محيط الملعب. وتحولت الشوارع الجانبية إلى ساحات كر وفر، مما استدعى استنفاراً أمنياً كبيراً لإعادة السيطرة على الانفلات الذي كاد أن يخرج عن السيطرة، مخلفاً خسائر مادية وصورة مشوهة لروح الرياضة.
ويرى متابعون أن هذه الأحكام الصارمة والسريعة ليست مجرد إجراء قانوني، بل هي صرخة تحذير لكل من تسول له نفسه تحويل المدرجات إلى شرارة للفوضى. فظاهرة شغب الملاعب التي تلاحق المباريات الكبرى في المغرب، باتت ملفاً أمنياً ثقيلاً يتجاوز حدود كرة القدم ليمس سلامة الأهالي وممتلكاتهم.
وبينما يلملم نادي الوداد جراحه الفنية بعد الجولة الـ17، يبقى السؤال المعلق في الشارع الرياضي: إلى متى ستظل الأسر المغربية تخشى إرسال أبنائها للملاعب؟ وهل تكون عقوبة الـ42 متهماً كافية لردع «هوليغانز» الملاعب وإعادة المتعة إلى المستطيل الأخضر؟
At a time when fans of the "Red Moroccan Castle" were waiting for a football uprising on the pitch, the city of Casablanca woke up to the sound of a "legal uprising" in the courts. The confrontation that ended with Wydad's loss (1-2) to Ittihad Yaacoub Mansour not only scattered the championship papers but also disrupted the future of dozens of fans who suddenly found themselves behind bars.
In a flash, the criminal court in Casablanca moved to issue a decision that shook the sports community:
- Depositing 22 individuals in the local prison: after proving their involvement in the violence and vandalism that followed the match.
- 20 minors in "reform": as they were directed to rehabilitation centers, sending a clear message that the law does not exempt anyone when it comes to public safety.
The anger over the result did not justify the scenes that followed the match, as soon as the referee blew the final whistle, the situation exploded around the stadium. Side streets turned into battlegrounds, prompting a significant security mobilization to regain control over the chaos that was about to spiral out of control, leaving behind material losses and a distorted image of the spirit of sports.
Observers believe that these strict and swift rulings are not just a legal measure, but a warning cry to anyone who dares to turn the stands into a spark of chaos. The phenomenon of stadium violence that haunts major matches in Morocco has become a heavy security file that transcends the boundaries of football to affect the safety of families and their properties.
While Wydad is nursing its technical wounds after the 17th round, the lingering question in the sports community remains: How long will Moroccan families continue to fear sending their children to the stadiums? And will the punishment of the 42 accused be enough to deter the "hooligans" of the stadiums and restore joy to the green rectangle?