At a time when fans of the "Red Moroccan Castle" were waiting for a football uprising on the pitch, the city of Casablanca woke up to the sound of a "legal uprising" in the courts. The confrontation that ended with Wydad's loss (1-2) to Ittihad Yaacoub Mansour not only scattered the championship papers but also disrupted the future of dozens of fans who suddenly found themselves behind bars.

In a flash, the criminal court in Casablanca moved to issue a decision that shook the sports community:

Depositing 22 individuals in the local prison: after proving their involvement in the violence and vandalism that followed the match.

20 minors in "reform": as they were directed to rehabilitation centers, sending a clear message that the law does not exempt anyone when it comes to public safety.

The anger over the result did not justify the scenes that followed the match, as soon as the referee blew the final whistle, the situation exploded around the stadium. Side streets turned into battlegrounds, prompting a significant security mobilization to regain control over the chaos that was about to spiral out of control, leaving behind material losses and a distorted image of the spirit of sports.

Observers believe that these strict and swift rulings are not just a legal measure, but a warning cry to anyone who dares to turn the stands into a spark of chaos. The phenomenon of stadium violence that haunts major matches in Morocco has become a heavy security file that transcends the boundaries of football to affect the safety of families and their properties.

While Wydad is nursing its technical wounds after the 17th round, the lingering question in the sports community remains: How long will Moroccan families continue to fear sending their children to the stadiums? And will the punishment of the 42 accused be enough to deter the "hooligans" of the stadiums and restore joy to the green rectangle?