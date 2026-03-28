As the end of the Premier League season in Britain approaches, and following the announcement that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will soon leave his club, the most common question has become: Will Mohamed Salah choose one of the Saudi Pro League clubs to join, or will he go to one of the strong clubs in Europe? The British newspaper Goal reported yesterday that there are doubts about whether Mohamed Salah will choose to join Al-Nassr, to play alongside Saudi and Portuguese giant Cristiano Ronaldo. The newspaper did not provide a logical reason to rule out Mohamed Salah (33 years old) joining Al-Nassr, other than the claim that Ronaldo does not want a teammate who shares the global spotlight like him! However, the newspaper pointed out that Al-Ittihad is the most suitable club to host Mohamed Salah, who has been offered to sign Salah. The British network Sky Sports mentioned that Mohamed Salah may choose to join one of the wealthy American clubs, following in Lionel Messi's footsteps. Meanwhile, ESPN reported in its English version yesterday that the options available to Mohamed Salah are numerous and varied, including the Saudi Pro League, which has a large number of players. His available opportunities also include moving to clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Galatasaray, or Inter Miami.