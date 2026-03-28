مع اقتراب نهاية موسم الدوري الممتاز في بريطانيا، وغداة إعلان نجم ليفربول المصري محمد صلاح مغادرته ناديه قريباً، أضحى التساؤل الأكثر شيوعاً: هل سيختار محمد صلاح أحد أندية الدوري الممتاز السعودي ليلتحق به أم أنه سيذهب إلى أحد الأندية القوية في القارة الأوروبية؟ وقالت صحيفة Goal البريطانية أمس إن ثمة شكوكاً في ما إذا كان محمد صلاح سيختار الالتحاق بنادي النصر السعودي، ليلعب جنباً لجنب عملاق السعودية والبرتغال كريستيانو رونالدو. ولم تذكر الصحيفة سبباً منطقياً لاستبعاد اختيار محمد صلاح (33 عاماً) لنادي النصر، سوى الزعم بأن رونالدو لا يرغب في زميل يستأثر بأضواء عالمية مثله! لكن الصحيفة أشارت إلى أن نادي الاتحاد السعودي هو الأنسب لاستضافة محمد صلاح، الذي عرض تسجيل صلاح. وذكرت شبكة «سكاي سبورتس» البريطانية أن محمد صلاح قد يختار الالتحاق بأحد الأندية الأمريكية الثرية، مقتدياً بليونيل ميسي. أما قناة ESPN فقد ذكرت في نسختها الإنجليزية أمس أن الخيارات المتاحة أمام محمد صلاح متعددة ومتنوعة، وتشمل الدوري الممتاز السعودي، الذي يضم عدداً كبيراً من اللاعبين. كما أن الفرص المتاحة أمامه تشمل الانتقال لأندية برشلونة، أو ريال مدريد، أو باريس سان جرمان، وغلطة سراي التركي، أو نادي انترميامي الأمريكي.