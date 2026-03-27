وجه وزير الرياضة المصري جوهر نبيل رسائل للاعبي منتخب مصر قبل المواجهة الودية أمام الأخضر السعودي، اليوم (الجمعة)، على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، ضمن استعدادات المنتخبين لبطولة كأس العالم 2026.
دعم الدولة والقيادة السياسية
وخلال زيارته للمران الأخير قبل اللقاء، أوضح نبيل أن الدولة المصرية والقيادة السياسية تدعم المنتخب بقوة في جميع الاستحقاقات القادمة، وعلى رأسها كأس العالم.
فخر بالمنتخب وإشادة بالخبرات
وأضاف نبيل أن تمثيل مصر شرف كبير، معبراً عن فخره بوجوده مع اللاعبين قبل المباراة الودية، مشيراً إلى أن المنتخب المصري يضم لاعبين أصحاب خبرات قوية محلياً ودولياً.
ثقة في الجيل الحالي.. وأهمية لقاء الأخضر
كما أكد وزير الرياضة المصري على أن الجيل الحالي قادر على تحقيق البطولات، مشدداً على أن مواجهة السعودية وإسبانيا تمثل اختباراً قوياً قبل بطولة كأس العالم 2026.
غياب محمد صلاح
ويفقد منتخب مصر خدمات نجمه محمد صلاح، بسبب تعرضه لإصابة خلال مشاركته مع ليفربول أمام غلطة سراي في إياب ثمن نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.
The Egyptian Minister of Sports, Jawhar Nabil, sent messages to the players of the Egyptian national team before the friendly match against the Saudi Green today (Friday) at the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the preparations of both teams for the 2026 World Cup.
Support from the State and Political Leadership
During his visit to the last training session before the match, Nabil clarified that the Egyptian state and political leadership strongly support the national team in all upcoming challenges, foremost among them the World Cup.
Pride in the National Team and Praise for Experience
Nabil added that representing Egypt is a great honor, expressing his pride in being with the players before the friendly match, noting that the Egyptian national team includes players with strong experience both locally and internationally.
Confidence in the Current Generation.. and the Importance of the Match Against the Green
The Egyptian Minister of Sports also emphasized that the current generation is capable of achieving championships, stressing that facing Saudi Arabia and Spain represents a strong test before the 2026 World Cup.
Absence of Mohamed Salah
The Egyptian national team will miss the services of its star Mohamed Salah, due to an injury he sustained while playing with Liverpool against Galatasaray in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.