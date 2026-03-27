وجه وزير الرياضة المصري جوهر نبيل رسائل للاعبي منتخب مصر قبل المواجهة الودية أمام الأخضر السعودي، اليوم (الجمعة)، على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، ضمن استعدادات المنتخبين لبطولة كأس العالم 2026.

دعم الدولة والقيادة السياسية

وخلال زيارته للمران الأخير قبل اللقاء، أوضح نبيل أن الدولة المصرية والقيادة السياسية تدعم المنتخب بقوة في جميع الاستحقاقات القادمة، وعلى رأسها كأس العالم.


فخر بالمنتخب وإشادة بالخبرات

وأضاف نبيل أن تمثيل مصر شرف كبير، معبراً عن فخره بوجوده مع اللاعبين قبل المباراة الودية، مشيراً إلى أن المنتخب المصري يضم لاعبين أصحاب خبرات قوية محلياً ودولياً.

ثقة في الجيل الحالي.. وأهمية لقاء الأخضر

كما أكد وزير الرياضة المصري على أن الجيل الحالي قادر على تحقيق البطولات، مشدداً على أن مواجهة السعودية وإسبانيا تمثل اختباراً قوياً قبل بطولة كأس العالم 2026.

غياب محمد صلاح

ويفقد منتخب مصر خدمات نجمه محمد صلاح، بسبب تعرضه لإصابة خلال مشاركته مع ليفربول أمام غلطة سراي في إياب ثمن نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.