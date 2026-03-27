The Egyptian Minister of Sports, Jawhar Nabil, sent messages to the players of the Egyptian national team before the friendly match against the Saudi Green today (Friday) at the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the preparations of both teams for the 2026 World Cup.



Support from the State and Political Leadership

During his visit to the last training session before the match, Nabil clarified that the Egyptian state and political leadership strongly support the national team in all upcoming challenges, foremost among them the World Cup.



Pride in the National Team and Praise for Experience

Nabil added that representing Egypt is a great honor, expressing his pride in being with the players before the friendly match, noting that the Egyptian national team includes players with strong experience both locally and internationally.



Confidence in the Current Generation.. and the Importance of the Match Against the Green

The Egyptian Minister of Sports also emphasized that the current generation is capable of achieving championships, stressing that facing Saudi Arabia and Spain represents a strong test before the 2026 World Cup.



Absence of Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian national team will miss the services of its star Mohamed Salah, due to an injury he sustained while playing with Liverpool against Galatasaray in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.