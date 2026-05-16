Al-Hilal hosts its counterpart Neom today (Saturday) at 7:05 PM at the "Kingdom Arena," as part of the 33rd round of the Roshen Saudi League.

Al-Hilal enters today's match under the slogan "There is no alternative to victory," in order to keep its hopes alive for winning the league title and to continue competing with Al-Nassr until the last round.

Al-Hilal needs to win against Neom and Al-Fayha, while hoping for Al-Nassr to stumble against Damak in the last round, to secure the league title. Any failure in either of the matches would officially crown Al-Nassr as the champions.

Al-Nassr tops the Roshen Saudi League standings with 83 points from 33 matches, leading by 5 points over Al-Hilal, which has played 32 matches.

An Opportunity for Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr could be crowned with both the Saudi League and the AFC Champions League 2 titles today (Saturday) if Al-Hilal stumbles against Neom and they win against Gamba Osaka from Japan in the continental final this evening.

Inzaghi Warns

Al-Hilal's coach, Simone Inzaghi, confirmed the strength of the Neom team, saying: "In their last 7 matches, they have only lost one game, and we must prepare well."

Neom Without Pressure

On the other hand, Neom, led by its French coach Christophe Galtier, enters the match with high morale after its recent victory over Al-Shabab with a score of 2-1 in the last round.

Neom occupies the eighth position with 44 points, having achieved 12 victories, 8 draws, and 12 losses, trailing by 5 points behind Al-Ittifaq, who is in seventh place.

Galtier said during the press conference: "I watched the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, and the level of both teams was very high. I do not believe that Al-Hilal is the closest to winning the league this season; I see that Al-Nassr has the greater chances, especially with their match against Damak in the last round."

He added: "We have analyzed Al-Hilal's performance in their last match against Al-Nassr well, and we will enter the match without pressure, looking to deliver a strong performance that reflects a positive image of the team, both individually and collectively. We will do everything we can to achieve the best possible result against Al-Hilal, and we fully understand the importance of this match, so we will strive to appear at our best level."