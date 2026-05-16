يستضيف الهلال نظيره نيوم، اليوم (السبت)، عند الساعة الـ7:05 مساءً على ملعب «المملكة أرينا»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ33 من دوري روشن السعودي.

ويدخل الهلال مباراة اليوم تحت شعار «لا بديل عن الفوز»، من أجل الإبقاء على آماله في التتويج بلقب الدوري، ومواصلة المنافسة مع النصر حتى الجولة الأخيرة.

ويحتاج الهلال إلى الفوز على نيوم والفيحاء، مع تعثر النصر أمام ضمك في الجولة الأخيرة، من أجل التتويج بلقب الدوري، بينما يعني تعثره في أي من المباراتين تتويج النصر رسمياً باللقب.

ويتصدّر النصر جدول ترتيب دوري روشن السعودي برصيد 83 نقطة من 33 مباراة، متفوقاً بفارق 5 نقاط عن الهلال الذي خاض 32 مباراة.

فرصة للنصر

وقد يتوّج النصر بلقبي الدوري السعودي ودوري أبطال آسيا 2، اليوم (السبت)، حال تعثر الهلال أمام نيوم، وفوزه على غامبا أوساكا الياباني في نهائي البطولة القارية، مساء اليوم.

إنزاغي يُحذّر

وأكد مدرب الهلال، سيموني إنزاغي، قوة فريق نيوم، قائلاً: «خلال آخر 7 مباريات لهم، لم يخسروا سوى مباراة واحدة، ويجب علينا الاستعداد بشكل جيد».

نيوم بلا ضغوط

في المقابل، يدخل نيوم بقيادة مدربه الفرنسي كريستوف غالتييه، بمعنويات مرتفعة بعد فوزه الأخير على الشباب بنتيجة 2-1 في الجولة الماضية.

ويحتل نيوم المركز الثامن برصيد 44 نقطة، بعدما حقق 12 انتصاراً و8 تعادلات مقابل 12 هزيمة، متأخراً بفارق 5 نقاط عن الاتفاق صاحب المركز السابع.

وقال غالتييه خلال المؤتمر الصحفي: «تابعت مباراة الهلال والنصر، وكان مستوى الفريقين عالياً للغاية، لا أعتقد أن الهلال هو الأقرب للتتويج بالدوري هذا الموسم، وأرى أن النصر يملك الحظوظ الأكبر، خصوصاً مع مواجهته أمام ضمك في الجولة الأخيرة».

وأضاف: «قمنا بتحليل أداء الهلال في مباراته الأخيرة أمام النصر بشكل جيد، وسندخل المواجهة دون ضغوط، مع تطلعنا لتقديم أداء قوي يعكس صورة إيجابية عن الفريق، سواء على المستوى الفردي أو الجماعي، سنبذل كل ما لدينا لتحقيق أفضل نتيجة ممكنة أمام الهلال، وندرك تماماً أهمية هذه المباراة، لذلك سنسعى للظهور بأفضل مستوى».