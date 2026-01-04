كشف الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي عن أمنيتين تتعلقان ببطولة كأس العالم، خلال استقباله وفد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا)، الذي يزور مصر، اليوم (الأحد).

وجاءت الزيارة في إطار الجولة الترويجية كأس العالم 2026 المقرر إقامتها في الولايات والمتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك، والتي تمثل رحلة عالمية تاريخية تمر عبر 30 دولة و75 محطة مختلفة حول العالم، حاملة معها الكأس الأصلية، وكانت الانطلاقة من العاصمة السعودية الرياض، قبل أن تحط رحالها في القاهرة.

أمنيتان رئاسيتان للمونديال

أعرب السيسي عن تطلعه إلى أن تحقق النسخة القادمة من كأس العالم نجاحاً كبيراً، لا سيما أنها ستكون الأكبر في تاريخ البطولة من حيث عدد المنتخبات المشاركة، كما تمنى أن يحقق المنتخب المصري نتائج إيجابية في المونديال، وأن تستضيف مصر مستقبلاً بطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم.

نجوم وإداريون في وفد «فيفا»

وضم وفد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم عدداً من الأسماء البارزة، يتقدمهم أسطورة الكرة الإيطالية فابيو كانافارو، إلى جانب المدير بمقر «فيفا» في زيورخ خافيير إغناسيو سيبي بيرديفسكي، ومدير جولة كأس العالم سيباستيان فيريو.