The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi revealed two wishes related to the World Cup during his reception of a delegation from the International Football Federation (FIFA), which is visiting Egypt today (Sunday).

The visit is part of the promotional tour for the 2026 World Cup, which is set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This tour represents a historic global journey that passes through 30 countries and 75 different stops around the world, carrying with it the original trophy, having started from the Saudi capital Riyadh before arriving in Cairo.

Two Presidential Wishes for the World Cup

El-Sisi expressed his hope that the upcoming edition of the World Cup will achieve great success, especially since it will be the largest in the tournament's history in terms of the number of participating teams. He also wished for the Egyptian national team to achieve positive results in the World Cup and for Egypt to host the World Cup in the future.

Stars and Officials in the FIFA Delegation

The FIFA delegation included several prominent names, led by the Italian football legend Fabio Cannavaro, along with Javier Ignacio Ceppi Berdievski, a director at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, and the World Cup tour director Sebastian Verriou.