كشف الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي عن أمنيتين تتعلقان ببطولة كأس العالم، خلال استقباله وفد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا)، الذي يزور مصر، اليوم (الأحد).
وجاءت الزيارة في إطار الجولة الترويجية كأس العالم 2026 المقرر إقامتها في الولايات والمتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك، والتي تمثل رحلة عالمية تاريخية تمر عبر 30 دولة و75 محطة مختلفة حول العالم، حاملة معها الكأس الأصلية، وكانت الانطلاقة من العاصمة السعودية الرياض، قبل أن تحط رحالها في القاهرة.
أمنيتان رئاسيتان للمونديال
أعرب السيسي عن تطلعه إلى أن تحقق النسخة القادمة من كأس العالم نجاحاً كبيراً، لا سيما أنها ستكون الأكبر في تاريخ البطولة من حيث عدد المنتخبات المشاركة، كما تمنى أن يحقق المنتخب المصري نتائج إيجابية في المونديال، وأن تستضيف مصر مستقبلاً بطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم.
نجوم وإداريون في وفد «فيفا»
وضم وفد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم عدداً من الأسماء البارزة، يتقدمهم أسطورة الكرة الإيطالية فابيو كانافارو، إلى جانب المدير بمقر «فيفا» في زيورخ خافيير إغناسيو سيبي بيرديفسكي، ومدير جولة كأس العالم سيباستيان فيريو.
The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi revealed two wishes related to the World Cup during his reception of a delegation from the International Football Federation (FIFA), which is visiting Egypt today (Sunday).
The visit is part of the promotional tour for the 2026 World Cup, which is set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This tour represents a historic global journey that passes through 30 countries and 75 different stops around the world, carrying with it the original trophy, having started from the Saudi capital Riyadh before arriving in Cairo.
Two Presidential Wishes for the World Cup
El-Sisi expressed his hope that the upcoming edition of the World Cup will achieve great success, especially since it will be the largest in the tournament's history in terms of the number of participating teams. He also wished for the Egyptian national team to achieve positive results in the World Cup and for Egypt to host the World Cup in the future.
Stars and Officials in the FIFA Delegation
The FIFA delegation included several prominent names, led by the Italian football legend Fabio Cannavaro, along with Javier Ignacio Ceppi Berdievski, a director at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, and the World Cup tour director Sebastian Verriou.