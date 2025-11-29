تعادل الزمالك المصري مع مضيفه كايزر تشيفز الجنوب أفريقي بهدف لمثله، اليوم (السبت)، في الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات ببطولة الكونفدرالية الأفريقية.

الجزيري يكتب التاريخ

افتتح التونسي سيف الدين الجزيري التسجيل للزماك بعد ثلاث دقائق فقط من البداية، بتسديدة داخل منطقة الجزاء.

ورفع الجزيري رصيده إلى 48 هدفاً بقميص الأبيض، ليصبح الهداف التاريخي للأجانب في النادي، متقدماً بهدف واحد على اليمني علي محسن.

خطأ قاتل في اللحظات الأخيرة

وفي الوقت الذي كانت النقاط الثلاث في متناول الزمالك، ارتكب الحارس محمد صبحي خطأً فادحاً بعدما حول كرة عرضية إلى شباكه بالخطأ في الدقيقة 90+6، مانحاً أصحاب الأرض هدف التعادل.

ترتيب المجموعة الرابعة

ويتصدر المصري البورسعيدي المجموعة الرابعة برصيد ست نقاط، يليه الزمالك بأربع نقاط، ثم كايزر تشيفز بنقطة واحدة، بينما يتذيل زيسكو الزامبي جدول الترتيب دون نقاط.