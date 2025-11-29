تعادل الزمالك المصري مع مضيفه كايزر تشيفز الجنوب أفريقي بهدف لمثله، اليوم (السبت)، في الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات ببطولة الكونفدرالية الأفريقية.
الجزيري يكتب التاريخ
افتتح التونسي سيف الدين الجزيري التسجيل للزماك بعد ثلاث دقائق فقط من البداية، بتسديدة داخل منطقة الجزاء.
ورفع الجزيري رصيده إلى 48 هدفاً بقميص الأبيض، ليصبح الهداف التاريخي للأجانب في النادي، متقدماً بهدف واحد على اليمني علي محسن.
خطأ قاتل في اللحظات الأخيرة
وفي الوقت الذي كانت النقاط الثلاث في متناول الزمالك، ارتكب الحارس محمد صبحي خطأً فادحاً بعدما حول كرة عرضية إلى شباكه بالخطأ في الدقيقة 90+6، مانحاً أصحاب الأرض هدف التعادل.
ترتيب المجموعة الرابعة
ويتصدر المصري البورسعيدي المجموعة الرابعة برصيد ست نقاط، يليه الزمالك بأربع نقاط، ثم كايزر تشيفز بنقطة واحدة، بينما يتذيل زيسكو الزامبي جدول الترتيب دون نقاط.
The Egyptian Zamalek drew with their South African hosts Kaizer Chiefs, with a score of one goal each, today (Saturday), in the second round of the group stage of the African Confederation Cup.
El Jaziri Makes History
Tunisian Seifeddine Jaziri opened the scoring for Zamalek just three minutes into the match with a shot inside the penalty area.
Jaziri raised his tally to 48 goals in the white jersey, becoming the all-time top scorer among foreign players at the club, surpassing Yemeni Ali Mohsen by one goal.
Fatal Mistake in the Last Moments
At a time when the three points were within Zamalek's reach, goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi made a grave error by inadvertently directing a cross into his own net in the 90+6 minute, giving the home team the equalizing goal.
Group D Standings
The Egyptian Port Said leads Group D with six points, followed by Zamalek with four points, then Kaizer Chiefs with one point, while Zesco from Zambia sits at the bottom of the table with no points.