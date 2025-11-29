The Egyptian Zamalek drew with their South African hosts Kaizer Chiefs, with a score of one goal each, today (Saturday), in the second round of the group stage of the African Confederation Cup.

El Jaziri Makes History

Tunisian Seifeddine Jaziri opened the scoring for Zamalek just three minutes into the match with a shot inside the penalty area.

Jaziri raised his tally to 48 goals in the white jersey, becoming the all-time top scorer among foreign players at the club, surpassing Yemeni Ali Mohsen by one goal.

Fatal Mistake in the Last Moments

At a time when the three points were within Zamalek's reach, goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi made a grave error by inadvertently directing a cross into his own net in the 90+6 minute, giving the home team the equalizing goal.

Group D Standings

The Egyptian Port Said leads Group D with six points, followed by Zamalek with four points, then Kaizer Chiefs with one point, while Zesco from Zambia sits at the bottom of the table with no points.