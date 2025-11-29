تعادل الأهلي المصري مع مُضيفه الجيش الملكي المغربي بهدف لمثله في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء (الجمعة)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات بمسابقة دوري أبطال أفريقيا.

تقدّم الجيش الملكي في الشوط الأول بهدف نظيف، بعد أن اصطدمت ركلة الجزاء التي نفذها محمد حريمات بالقائم الأيمن لحارس الأهلي مصطفى شوبير، قبل أن يتابعها محسن بوريكة في الشباك في الدقيقة 37.

رأسية «تريزيجيه» تُعيد الأهلي للمباراة

وأدرك الأهلي التعادل في الدقيقة 68، بعدما أرسل محمد بن رمضان كرة عرضية متقنة من الجبهة اليمنى، قابلها محمود حسن (تريزيجيه) برأسية قوية في المرمى.

وكان الأهلي قد افتتح مشواره في المجموعة بفوز كبير على شبيبة القبائل الجزائري بـ4 أهداف مقابل هدف، فيما خسر الجيش الملكي أمام يانغ أفريكانز التنزاني بهدف دون رد.

ترتيب المجموعة الثانية

بهذا التعادل، يتصدر الأهلي المجموعة الثانية برصيد 4 نقاط، متفوقاً بفارق الأهداف على يانغ أفريكانز صاحب المركز الثاني. ويأتي الجيش الملكي ثالثاً برصيد نقطة واحدة، بالتساوي مع شبيبة القبائل الذي يحل رابعاً.