The Egyptian Al-Ahly drew with their hosts, the Moroccan Royal Army, with a score of one goal each in the match that took place on Friday evening, as part of the second round of the group stage in the African Champions League.

The Royal Army took the lead in the first half with a clean goal, after a penalty kick taken by Mohamed Harimat hit the right post of Al-Ahly's goalkeeper Mustafa Shobeir, before Mohsen Bourika followed it into the net in the 37th minute.

Trezeguet's Header Brings Al-Ahly Back into the Match

Al-Ahly equalized in the 68th minute, after Mohamed Ben Ramadan sent a precise cross from the right flank, which Mahmoud Hassan (Trezeguet) met with a powerful header into the goal.

Al-Ahly had opened their campaign in the group with a big win over the Algerian Kabylie with a score of 4 goals to 1, while the Royal Army lost to the Tanzanian Young Africans by a goal to nil.

Group B Standings

With this draw, Al-Ahly tops Group B with 4 points, ahead on goal difference of Young Africans in second place. The Royal Army comes in third with 1 point, tied with Kabylie, who is in fourth place.