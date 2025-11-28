كشف نادي الهلال السوداني عن العقوبات التي فرضها الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم (كاف) على الفريق، بسبب الاشتباكات التي اندلعت عقب لقاء مولودية الجزائر في افتتاح دور المجموعات ببطولة دوري أبطال أفريقيا.

تفاصيل القرارات الصادرة

وقال النادي في بيان: «تسلّم نادي الهلال اليوم خطاباً من لجنة الانضباط بالاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم (كاف)، يفيد بفرض عقوبات على اللاعب جان كلود، بإيقافه لمدة ثلاث مباريات وتغريمه خمسة آلاف دولار، وعلى محلل الأداء وليد شرشاري بإيقافه ثلاث مباريات وتغريمه خمسة آلاف دولار، إضافة إلى تغريم نادي الهلال مبلغ خمسة عشر ألف دولار، على خلفية الأحداث التي أعقبت مباراة الفريق ضد مولودية الجزائر في افتتاح مرحلة المجموعات بدوري أبطال أفريقيا التي أقيمت في كيغالي».

الهلال يرفض العقوبات ويصفها بـ«غير المنصفة»

وأضاف البيان: «رفض مجلس الهلال العقوبات الموقعة، واصفاً إياها بأنها غير منصفة ومجحفة في حق النادي، ولا تعبّر عن حقيقة وواقع الأحداث التي صاحبت اللقاء، ولا تتماشى مع تقرير مراقب المباراة والمنسق الأمني؛ إذ أشارا في تقريريهما إلى مطاردة أعضاء الطاقم الفني ولاعبي مولودية الجزائر للاعب جان كلود ومحاولتهم الاعتداء عليه».

تحرك قانوني وتصعيد محتمل إلى «كاس»

وتابع البيان: «قرّر مجلس إدارة نادي الهلال، فور تسلّمه القرار، تكليف محامي النادي «بيدرو»، والذي مثّل الهلال في جلسة الاستماع التي خصصها كاف، بتقديم استئناف لدى لجنة الاستئنافات بالاتحاد القاري، والتمسك بالتصعيد حتى محكمة «كاس» حال لم يتحقق الإنصاف».

مستندات وفيديوهات تثبت «براءة الهلال»

وختم البيان: «ظل مجلس إدارة نادي الهلال على تواصل مستمر مع المحامي بيدرو منذ أحداث المباراة، وتم تزويده بجميع المستندات المطلوبة، التي تؤكد - بما لا يدع مجالاً للشك - براءة الهلال وعناصره، بما في ذلك الفيديوهات التي تُظهر الحقيقة دون أي تزييف، كما أن المحامي ملمّ بجميع التفاصيل المتعلقة بحيثيات القضية، ويؤكد مجلس الإدارة رفضه للظلم، وتمسكه بمناهضة العقوبات المجحفة عبر كل السبل القانونية، حفاظاً على حقوق ومكتسبات الهلال».