The Sudanese Al-Hilal Club revealed the penalties imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on the team, due to the clashes that erupted following the match against CR Belouizdad in the opening of the group stage of the African Champions League.

Details of the Issued Decisions

The club stated in a statement: "Al-Hilal Club received today a letter from the Disciplinary Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), informing them of the penalties imposed on player Jean Claude, suspending him for three matches and fining him five thousand dollars, and on performance analyst Walid Cherchari, suspending him for three matches and fining him five thousand dollars, in addition to fining Al-Hilal Club fifteen thousand dollars, following the events that occurred after the team's match against CR Belouizdad in the opening stage of the African Champions League held in Kigali."

Al-Hilal rejects the penalties, describing them as "unfair."

The statement added: "The Al-Hilal Board rejected the imposed penalties, describing them as unfair and unjust to the club, and not reflective of the truth and reality of the events that accompanied the match, and not in line with the reports of the match observer and the security coordinator; as they indicated in their reports the pursuit of members of the technical staff and players of CR Belouizdad towards player Jean Claude and their attempts to assault him."

Legal Action and Possible Appeal to CAS

The statement continued: "The Board of Directors of Al-Hilal Club, upon receiving the decision, decided to assign the club's lawyer 'Pedro', who represented Al-Hilal in the hearing session designated by CAF, to file an appeal with the Appeals Committee of the continental federation, and to insist on escalating the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if justice is not achieved."

Documents and Videos Proving Al-Hilal's "Innocence"

The statement concluded: "The Board of Directors of Al-Hilal Club has been in continuous communication with lawyer Pedro since the events of the match, and he has been provided with all the required documents that confirm - beyond any doubt - Al-Hilal's innocence and that of its members, including videos that show the truth without any distortion. The lawyer is also well-informed about all the details related to the case, and the Board of Directors affirms its rejection of injustice and its commitment to opposing the unfair penalties through all legal means, in order to preserve the rights and gains of Al-Hilal."