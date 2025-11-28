The Egyptian Al Ahly Club issued an official statement announcing the assignment of its legal advisors to immediately join the defense team for its former player Ramadan Sobhi, the current star of Pyramids, in the two cases he is currently facing: the case of "forgery in institute exams" and the case of "manipulation of a doping sample".

The Al Ahly statement said, "Based on the firm principles upon which Al Ahly Club was founded, which are based on supporting its members and standing by them in all circumstances, the club president Captain Mahmoud El Khatib decided to assign advisor Shadi El Barqouqi, the legal advisor for Al Ahly, to join the defense team for player Ramadan Sobhi, as he is one of Al Ahly's own, in the ongoing legal procedures."

The Al Ahly statement emphasized that club president Mahmoud El Khatib directed the legal team "to provide all necessary legal support alongside his private lawyer, and also tasked Dr. Abdullah Shahat, the club's legal sports advisor, to provide all assistance in the doping case in cooperation with the player's legal team."

Accusation of Ramadan Sobhi for Forgery

The trial of Ramadan Sobhi regarding the accusation of forgery in official documents dates back to last May when security forces apprehended a person taking the "English" exam on behalf of Ramadan Sobhi inside the Tourism and Hotels Institute in Abu Nomros. The accused confessed that he received financial compensation from the player to enter the exam room and write the answers on his behalf, and the case was referred to court.

Security forces arrested Ramadan Sobhi while returning from abroad after a training camp for his team on July 29, 2025. After his arrest, the prosecution released Ramadan Sobhi on bail of 100,000 Egyptian pounds. The criminal court held its first session for the defendants on October 25, and during the second session on November 22, Ramadan Sobhi attended the session, after which the court decided to arrest him and detain him pending the case.

Four-Year Suspension in Doping Case

As for the doping case, Ramadan Sobhi has been under investigation by the Egyptian Anti-Doping Organization (NADDO) since July 2024, after being accused of manipulating a urine sample taken from him following the Pyramids vs. Al Masry match in April 2024.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) issued a decision to suspend Ramadan Sobhi from playing for four years due to his violation of anti-doping regulations. The Egyptian Anti-Doping Organization received a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport mandating Sobhi's four-year suspension after it was proven that he violated anti-doping regulations.