أصدر النادي الأهلي المصري بيانًا رسميًا أعلن فيه تكليف مستشاريه القانونيين بالانضمام فورًا إلى فريق الدفاع عن لاعبه السابق رمضان صبحي، نجم بيراميدز الحالي، في القضيتين اللتين يواجههما حاليًا: قضية «التزوير في امتحانات المعهد»، وقضية «التلاعب في عينة المنشطات».

وجاء في بيان النادي الأهلي «انطلاقًا من الثوابت الراسخة التي تأسس عليها النادي الأهلي، والقائمة على دعم أبنائه والوقوف إلى جانبهم في كل الظروف، قرر رئيس النادي الكابتن محمود الخطيب، تكليف المستشار شادي البرقوقي، المستشار القانوني للأهلي، بالانضمام إلى فريق الدفاع عن اللاعب رمضان صبحي، بصفته أحد أبناء الأهلي، في الإجراءات القانونية المتداولة حاليًا».

وشدد بيان النادي الأهلي على أن رئيس النادي محمود الخطيب وجه الفريق القانوني «بتقديم كل أوجه الدعم القانوني اللازم جنبًا إلى جنب مع محاميه الخاص، كما كلّف الدكتور عبد الله شحاتة، المستشار القانوني الرياضي للنادي، بتقديم كل المساندة في قضية المنشطات بالتعاون مع الفريق القانوني الخاص باللاعب».

اتهام رمضان صبحي بالتزوير

وتعود قضية محاكمة رمضان صبحي في واقعة الاتهام بالتزوير في محررات رسمية إلى مايو الماضي، عندما ضبطت الأجهزة الأمنية شخصًا يؤدي امتحان مادة «الإنجليزية» بدلاً من رمضان صبحي داخل معهد السياحة والفنادق بأبو النمرس، واعترف المتهم بأنه حصل على مقابل مادي من اللاعب لدخول اللجنة وكتابة الإجابات نيابة عنه، حيث تمت إحالة القضية إلى المحكمة.

وألقت أجهزة الأمن القبض على رمضان صبحي أثناء عودة من الخارج بعد معسكر إعداد لفريقه في 29 يوليو 2025، وبعد القبض عليه أخلت النيابة سبيل رمضان صبحي بكفالة 100 ألف جنيه، ونظرت الجنايات في 25 أكتوبر الماضي أولى جلسات محاكمة المتهمين، ومع نظر ثاني الجلسات في 22 نوفمبر الجاري حضر رمضان صبحي الجلسة، لتقرر المحكمة في نهايتها القبض عليه وحبسه على ذمة القضية.

إيقاف 4 سنوات في قضية المشطات

أما قضية المنشطات فيخضع رمضان صبحي منذ يوليو 2024، لتحقيقات المنظمة المصرية لمكافحة المنشطات (ناجدو) بعد اتهامه بالتلاعب في عينة البول التي تم سحبها منه عقب مباراة بيراميدز والمصري في أبريل 2024.

وأصدرت المحكمة الرياضية الدولية «كاس» قرارًا بإيقاف رمضان صبحي، عن اللعب لمدة أربع سنوات، على خلفية انتهاكه لوائح مكافحة المنشطات، حيث تسلمت المنظمة المصرية لمكافحة المنشطات من المحكمة الرياضية الدولية حكمًا يقضي بإيقاف صبحي عن اللعب 4 سنوات، عقب ثبوت مخالفته لوائح مكافحة المنشطات.