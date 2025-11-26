The Sudan national team qualified for the Arab Cup 2025 finals after an exciting victory over their Lebanese counterpart with a score of two goals to one, today (Wednesday) at the Al Gharafa Club stadium in Qatar.

The Sudanese team faced an early setback with the red card of their player John Mano in the 22nd minute, before Lebanon intensified the pressure and scored the opening goal just eight minutes later through Khalil Khamis.

The "Saqour Al Jadyaan" managed to equalize before the end of the first half, as the pressure resulted in a goal in the 43rd minute due to a mistake by the Lebanese defender Mohammed Haidar, who deflected the ball into his own net.

Jobak Completes the Comeback

In the second half, the Sudanese team continued their push despite being a man down, with Yasser Jobak scoring the winning goal in the 73rd minute after a remarkable individual effort, completing the comeback.

A Strong Group for Sudan in the Arab Cup

With this victory, the Sudanese team joins Group D in the Arab Cup 2025, alongside the teams of Algeria, Iraq, and Bahrain.

Qatar will host the upcoming edition of the tournament from December 1 to 18, with the participation of 16 teams.