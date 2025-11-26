تأهل منتخب السودان إلى نهائيات كأس العرب 2025، بعد فوز مثير على نظيره اللبناني بهدفين مقابل هدف، اليوم (الأربعاء) على ملعب نادي الغرافة في قطر.

تلقى المنتخب السوداني ضربة مبكرة بطرد لاعبه جون مانو في الدقيقة 22، قبل أن يضاعف لبنان الضغط ويسجّل هدف التقدم بعد ثماني دقائق فقط عبر خليل خميس.

ونجح «صقور الجديان» في العودة قبل نهاية الشوط الأول، بعدما أسفر الضغط عن هدف التعادل في الدقيقة 43 إثر خطأ من المدافع اللبناني محمد حيدر الذي حول الكرة في مرماه.

جوباك يكمل الريمونتادا

وفي الشوط الثاني، واصل المنتخب السوداني اندفاعه رغم النقص العددي، ليوقّع ياسر جوباك هدف الفوز في الدقيقة 73 بعد مجهود فردي مميز، مُكملاً الريمونتادا.

مجموعة قوية للسودان في كأس العرب

بهذا الانتصار، يلتحق المنتخب السوداني بالمجموعة الرابعة في كأس العرب 2025، إلى جانب منتخبات الجزائر والعراق والبحرين.

وتستضيف قطر النسخة القادمة من البطولة خلال الفترة من 1 إلى 18 ديسمبر القادم، بمشاركة 16 منتخباً.