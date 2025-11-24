أعلن النادي الأهلي المصري، اليوم (الإثنين)، نقل مدافع الفريق الأول لكرة القدم مصطفى العش إلى أحد المستشفيات، بعد تعرضه لارتجاج في المخ خلال مران الفريق الذي أقيم على ملعب التتش.
وأوضح طبيب الفريق، أحمد جاب الله، أن العش تعرض لـ«ارتجاج بسيط» أثناء التدريبات، مؤكداً أنه تم التدخل الطبي بشكل فوري وتقديم الإسعافات الأولية للاعب في الملعب، قبل اتخاذ قرار نقله للمستشفى.
وأضاف جاب الله أن الجهاز الطبي قرر حجز اللاعب تحت الملاحظة لمدة 24 ساعة، لإجراء الفحوصات الطبية اللازمة والاطمئنان بشكل دقيق على حالته الصحية.
تفاصيل إصابات ثلاثي الأهلي
وفي سياق متصل، كشف جاب الله تفاصيل إصابات ثلاثة من عناصر الفريق البارزين، بعد خضوعهم لفحوصات بالأشعة.
وبيّن أن قائد الفريق محمد الشناوي يعاني من شد في العضلة الضامة من الدرجة الثانية، وهي الإصابة التي تعرض لها خلال مباراة الأهلي أمام شبيبة القبائل الجزائري، في الجولة الأولى من دور المجموعات بدوري أبطال أفريقيا.
كما أظهرت الأشعة إصابة أحمد عبدالقادر بتمزق جزئي في العضلة الخلفية، في حين أثبتت الفحوصات معاناة محمد شكري من شد من الدرجة الأولى في عضلة السمانة.
وأشار طبيب الأهلي إلى أن كل لاعب سيخضع لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي خاص، تمهيداً لتجهيزه طبياً وعودته للمشاركة في تدريبات ومباريات الفريق وفقاً لحالته.
The Egyptian Al Ahly Club announced today (Monday) the transfer of first-team football defender Mustafa El Ash to a hospital after he suffered a concussion during the team's training session held at the Tetch Stadium.
The team's doctor, Ahmed Gaballah, explained that El Ash experienced a "mild concussion" during training, confirming that immediate medical intervention was provided and first aid was administered to the player on the field before the decision was made to transfer him to the hospital.
Gaballah added that the medical staff decided to keep the player under observation for 24 hours to conduct the necessary medical tests and to accurately assess his health condition.
Details of the Injuries of Three Al Ahly Players
In a related context, Gaballah revealed details about the injuries of three prominent team members after they underwent imaging tests.
He indicated that team captain Mohamed El Shenawy is suffering from a second-degree strain in the adductor muscle, an injury he sustained during Al Ahly's match against JS Kabylie of Algeria in the first round of the group stage of the African Champions League.
Imaging tests also showed that Ahmed Abdelkader has a partial tear in the hamstring, while examinations confirmed that Mohamed Shokry is suffering from a first-degree strain in the calf muscle.
The Al Ahly doctor pointed out that each player will undergo a specific treatment and rehabilitation program in preparation for their medical readiness and return to participate in the team's training and matches according to their condition.