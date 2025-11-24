أعلن النادي الأهلي المصري، اليوم (الإثنين)، نقل مدافع الفريق الأول لكرة القدم مصطفى العش إلى أحد المستشفيات، بعد تعرضه لارتجاج في المخ خلال مران الفريق الذي أقيم على ملعب التتش.

وأوضح طبيب الفريق، أحمد جاب الله، أن العش تعرض لـ«ارتجاج بسيط» أثناء التدريبات، مؤكداً أنه تم التدخل الطبي بشكل فوري وتقديم الإسعافات الأولية للاعب في الملعب، قبل اتخاذ قرار نقله للمستشفى.

وأضاف جاب الله أن الجهاز الطبي قرر حجز اللاعب تحت الملاحظة لمدة 24 ساعة، لإجراء الفحوصات الطبية اللازمة والاطمئنان بشكل دقيق على حالته الصحية.

تفاصيل إصابات ثلاثي الأهلي

وفي سياق متصل، كشف جاب الله تفاصيل إصابات ثلاثة من عناصر الفريق البارزين، بعد خضوعهم لفحوصات بالأشعة.

وبيّن أن قائد الفريق محمد الشناوي يعاني من شد في العضلة الضامة من الدرجة الثانية، وهي الإصابة التي تعرض لها خلال مباراة الأهلي أمام شبيبة القبائل الجزائري، في الجولة الأولى من دور المجموعات بدوري أبطال أفريقيا.

كما أظهرت الأشعة إصابة أحمد عبدالقادر بتمزق جزئي في العضلة الخلفية، في حين أثبتت الفحوصات معاناة محمد شكري من شد من الدرجة الأولى في عضلة السمانة.

وأشار طبيب الأهلي إلى أن كل لاعب سيخضع لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي خاص، تمهيداً لتجهيزه طبياً وعودته للمشاركة في تدريبات ومباريات الفريق وفقاً لحالته.