The Egyptian Al Ahly Club announced today (Monday) the transfer of first-team football defender Mustafa El Ash to a hospital after he suffered a concussion during the team's training session held at the Tetch Stadium.

The team's doctor, Ahmed Gaballah, explained that El Ash experienced a "mild concussion" during training, confirming that immediate medical intervention was provided and first aid was administered to the player on the field before the decision was made to transfer him to the hospital.

Gaballah added that the medical staff decided to keep the player under observation for 24 hours to conduct the necessary medical tests and to accurately assess his health condition.

Details of the Injuries of Three Al Ahly Players

In a related context, Gaballah revealed details about the injuries of three prominent team members after they underwent imaging tests.

He indicated that team captain Mohamed El Shenawy is suffering from a second-degree strain in the adductor muscle, an injury he sustained during Al Ahly's match against JS Kabylie of Algeria in the first round of the group stage of the African Champions League.

Imaging tests also showed that Ahmed Abdelkader has a partial tear in the hamstring, while examinations confirmed that Mohamed Shokry is suffering from a first-degree strain in the calf muscle.

The Al Ahly doctor pointed out that each player will undergo a specific treatment and rehabilitation program in preparation for their medical readiness and return to participate in the team's training and matches according to their condition.