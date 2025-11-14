كشف أحد أفراد أسرة نجم الزمالك الراحل محمد صبري تفاصيل الساعات الأخيرة قبل وفاته في حادثة مرورية مروعة، موضحًا أن صبري أجرى اتصالًا بزوجته قبل الحادثة بلحظات قليلة، وأخبرها بأنه يشعر بضيق شديد في التنفس وتعرق متواصل يصاحبه ألم قوي في منطقة القلب.
وأشار قريب النجم المصري إلى أن الراحل كان عائدًا إلى منزله عقب المكالمة مباشرة، مرجّحًا أن يكون قد تعرض لإغماء مفاجئ أو هبوط حاد في الدورة الدموية أثناء القيادة، ما تسبب في فقدانه السيطرة على السيارة ووقوع الحادثة المؤلمة.
وتعيش أسرة نجم الزمالك حالة صدمة كبيرة بعد رحيل صبري المفاجئ، في انتظار التقرير الطبي النهائي الذي سيحسم السبب الدقيق للوفاة ويكشف ما حدث في اللحظات الأخيرة.
ويُعد صبري أحد أبرز لاعبي الزمالك في التسعينيات، حيث نجح في حصد 15 بطولة بقميص النادي خلال الفترة الممتدة من عام ١٩٩٣ وحتى عام ٢٠٠٣، من بينها لقب الدوري المصري مرتين، وكأس مصر مرتين، ودوري أبطال أفريقيا ثلاث مرات، والسوبر المصري ثلاث مرات، إلى جانب السوبر الأفريقي ثلاث مرات، وكأس الكؤوس مرة، والبطولة الأفرو آسيوية.
وشارك الراحل ضمن الجيل الذهبي للزمالك الذي ضم أسماء لامعة مثل أحمد الكأس، وأيمن منصور، وقاسي سعيد، وعفت نصار، وخالد الغندور، وإسماعيل يوسف، وحازم إمام، ونادر السيد. وغادر صبري صفوف الزمالك بعد 13 عامًا لينتقل إلى كاظمة الكويتي على سبيل الإعارة، قبل أن يخوض تجربة مع الاتحاد السكندري، ثم يعتزل ويبدأ مسيرته التدريبية. ويُعد اكتشاف اللاعب مصطفى فتحي أحد أبرز إنجازاته بعد الاعتزال.