One of the family members of the late Zamalek star Mohamed Sabry revealed details of the last hours before his death in a horrific traffic accident, explaining that Sabry made a call to his wife just moments before the incident, telling her that he was feeling severe shortness of breath and continuous sweating accompanied by strong pain in the heart area.

A relative of the Egyptian star indicated that the late player was returning home immediately after the call, suggesting that he may have suffered a sudden fainting spell or a severe drop in blood circulation while driving, which caused him to lose control of the car and resulted in the tragic accident.

The family of the Zamalek star is in a state of great shock after Sabry's sudden departure, awaiting the final medical report that will determine the exact cause of death and reveal what happened in the last moments.

Sabry is considered one of the most prominent players for Zamalek in the 1990s, having succeeded in winning 15 titles with the club during the period from 1993 to 2003, including the Egyptian league twice, the Egypt Cup twice, the African Champions League three times, the Egyptian Super Cup three times, as well as the African Super Cup three times, the Cup Winners' Cup once, and the Afro-Asian Championship.

The late player was part of Zamalek's golden generation, which included shining names like Ahmed El-Kass, Ayman Mansour, Qasi Saeed, Efat Nassar, Khaled El-Ghandour, Ismail Youssef, Hazem Emam, and Nader Said. Sabry left Zamalek after 13 years to move to Kazma in Kuwait on loan, before experiencing a stint with Al-Ittihad Alexandria, then retiring and starting his coaching career. Discovering player Mostafa Fathi is considered one of his most significant achievements after retirement.