The treasurer of the Egyptian Al-Ahly Club, Khaled Mortagy, filed an official complaint with the Attorney General against the writer Osama Mohamed Khalil, following a post on the "Facebook" platform that Mortagy considered offensive and damaging to his reputation and that of his family.

Mortagy clarified in a statement issued by him that the complaint was submitted through his legal representative, Counselor Shadi Al-Barqouqi, emphasizing that the content of the post falls under the category of crimes of defamation and slander through electronic publication, in addition to a blatant violation of privacy and deliberate defamation.

The treasurer of Al-Ahly stressed that what was stated was not legitimate criticism, but rather crossed into insults and defamation that the law and customs reject, affirming that his resort to the judiciary aims to hold accountable anyone who exploits digital platforms to harm others without justification or responsibility.

Mortagy pointed out his complete respect for freedom of opinion and expression, but warned against turning it into a cover for slander and transgression, explaining that this step comes to ensure the protection of personal rights and to put an end to electronic abuses.