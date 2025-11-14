تقدّم أمين صندوق النادي الأهلي المصري خالد مرتجي ببلاغ رسمي إلى النائب العام ضد الكاتب أسامة محمد خليل، بعد منشور على منصة "فيسبوك" اعتبره مرتجي مسيئًا ويمس سمعته وسمعة أسرته.
وأوضح مرتجي في بيان صادر عنه، أن البلاغ جرى تقديمه عبر وكيله القانوني المستشار شادي البرقوقي، مؤكدًا أنّ ما تضمنه المنشور يقع تحت طائلة جرائم السب والقذف العلني عبر النشر الإلكتروني، إلى جانب اعتداء صريح على الحياة الخاصة وتشويه متعمّد للسمعة.
وشدد أمين صندوق الأهلي على أنّ ما ورد لم يكن نقدًا مشروعًا، بل تعدى إلى إهانات وتشهير يرفضه القانون والأعراف، مؤكدًا أن لجوءه إلى القضاء يهدف إلى محاسبة كل من يستغل المنصات الرقمية في الإساءة للآخرين دون سند أو مسؤولية.
وأشار مرتجي إلى احترامه الكامل لحرية الرأي والتعبير، لكنه حذّر من تحويلها إلى غطاء للتجريح والتجاوز، موضحًا أن هذه الخطوة تأتي لضمان حماية الحقوق الشخصية ووضع حد للتجاوزات الإلكترونية.