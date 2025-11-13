أعلن نادي السد القطري، اليوم (الخميس)، تعاقده رسميا مع المدرب الإيطالي روبرتو مانشيني لقيادة الفريق الأول لكرة القدم، خلفا للإسباني فيلكس سانشيز.

وأوضح النادي، في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، أن مانشيني سيقود السد لمدة موسمين ونصف، في إطار مساعي إدارة النادي لتعزيز الجهاز الفني بخبرات عالمية قادرة على تحقيق طموحات الفريق ومواصلة حصد البطولات المحلية والقارية.

عودة بعد 13 شهراً

وتُعد هذه العودة هي الأولى لمانشيني إلى عالم التدريب منذ مرور 13 شهرا على رحيله عن تدريب المنتخب السعودي، عقب تراجع نتائج «الأخضر» في التصفيات الآسيوية المؤهلة إلى كأس العالم 2026.

ويحتل السد حاليا المركز السادس في جدول ترتيب الدوري القطري برصيد 14 نقطة، فيما يتذيل ترتيب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة برصيد نقطتين فقط.