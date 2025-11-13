The Qatari club Al-Sadd announced today (Thursday) its official contract with Italian coach Roberto Mancini to lead the first football team, succeeding the Spaniard Felix Sanchez.

The club explained in a statement on its website that Mancini will lead Al-Sadd for two and a half seasons, as part of the club management's efforts to enhance the coaching staff with global expertise capable of achieving the team's ambitions and continuing to win local and continental championships.

Return after 13 months

This return marks Mancini's first back to the coaching world after 13 months since leaving his role with the Saudi national team, following a decline in the "Green's" results in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Al-Sadd currently occupies the sixth position in the Qatari league standings with 14 points, while it sits at the bottom of the AFC Champions League standings with only two points.