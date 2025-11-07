تعادل منتخب مصر مع نظيره الفنزويلي بهدف لمثله، في المباراة التي جمعتهما عصر اليوم (الجمعة)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات ببطولة كأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً (مونديال الناشئين)، المقامة في قطر.

أنهى منتخب فنزويلا الشوط الأول متقدماً بهدف نظيف سجله اللاعب ماركوس ميتان من ضربة رأسية في الدقيقة 18.

وفي الشوط الثاني، أدرك المنتخب المصري التعادل بعدما أرسل مهند الشامي عرضية متقنة من الجانب الأيسر، قابلها حمزة عبدالكريم بتسديدة قوية سكنت شباك الحارس الفنزويلي.

وأكمل منتخب مصر اللقاء بعشرة لاعبين منذ الدقيقة 60، بعد طرد محمد حمد إثر تدخل عنيف ضد لاعب فنزويلا ماركو ليبرا.

وفي مباراة أخرى، ضمن نفس المجموعة، حقق منتخب إنجلترا فوزاً كاسحاً على هايتي بثمانية أهداف مقابل هدف، ليحقق انتصاره الأول في مونديال الناشئين.

ترتيب المجموعة الخامسة:

1- مصر - 4 نقاط.

2- فنزويلا - 4 نقاط.

3- إنجلترا - 3 نقاط.

4- هايتي - 0 نقاط.