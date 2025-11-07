The Egyptian national team drew with their Venezuelan counterpart with a score of one goal each, in the match that took place this afternoon (Friday), as part of the second round of the group stage in the Under-17 World Cup (Youth World Cup), held in Qatar.

The Venezuelan team finished the first half leading with a clean goal scored by player Marcos Mitan with a header in the 18th minute.

In the second half, the Egyptian team equalized after Mohannad Al-Shami sent a precise cross from the left side, which was met by Hamza Abdelkarim with a powerful shot that found the back of the Venezuelan goalkeeper's net.

The Egyptian team completed the match with ten players since the 60th minute, after Mohamed Hamad was sent off for a violent tackle against Venezuelan player Marco Libera.

In another match within the same group, the England team achieved a crushing victory over Haiti with a score of eight goals to one, marking their first win in the Youth World Cup.

Group E Standings:

1- Egypt - 4 points.

2- Venezuela - 4 points.

3- England - 3 points.

4- Haiti - 0 points.