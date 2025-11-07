تأهل الزمالك إلى نهائي كأس السوبر المصري 2025 بعد تغلبه على بيراميدز بركلات الجزاء الترجيحية 5-4 عقب انتهاء الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل السلبي، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم (الخميس) على ملعب «آل نهيان» في أبوظبي.

ويلتقي الزمالك مع الأهلي في نهائي كأس السوبر المصري الأحد القادم، بينما سيخوض بيراميدز مباراة تحديد المركز الثالث أمام سيراميكا كليوباترا.

بيراميدز الأفضل رغم الخسارة

ورغم الهزيمة، كان بيراميدز الطرف الأفضل في المباراة، حيث سيطر على الكرة بنسبة 61%، ووجه 14 تسديدة نحو مرمى الزمالك، واحدة منها فقط كانت على المرمى تصدى لها الحارس، بينما سدد الزمالك 6 كرات، منها واحدة أيضاً على المرمى.

الجزيري يقود الزمالك للنهائي

وأضاع مصطفى زيكو ركلة الترجيح الخامسة لبيراميدز، ليأتي الدور على التونسي سيف الدين الجزيري الذي سجل الركلة الأخيرة للزمالك، مانحاً فريقه التأهل إلى نهائي السوبر المصري.

الأهلي في صدارة السوبر المصري

ويتربع الأهلي على صدارة قائمة الأندية الأكثر تتويجاً بكأس السوبر المصري برصيد 15 لقباً، بفارق 11 لقباً عن أقرب منافسيه الزمالك صاحب المركز الثاني، بينما فاز كل من «المقاولون العرب» و«حرس الحدود» و«طلائع الجيش» بلقب البطولة مرة واحدة.