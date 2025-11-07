تأهل الزمالك إلى نهائي كأس السوبر المصري 2025 بعد تغلبه على بيراميدز بركلات الجزاء الترجيحية 5-4 عقب انتهاء الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل السلبي، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم (الخميس) على ملعب «آل نهيان» في أبوظبي.
ويلتقي الزمالك مع الأهلي في نهائي كأس السوبر المصري الأحد القادم، بينما سيخوض بيراميدز مباراة تحديد المركز الثالث أمام سيراميكا كليوباترا.
بيراميدز الأفضل رغم الخسارة
ورغم الهزيمة، كان بيراميدز الطرف الأفضل في المباراة، حيث سيطر على الكرة بنسبة 61%، ووجه 14 تسديدة نحو مرمى الزمالك، واحدة منها فقط كانت على المرمى تصدى لها الحارس، بينما سدد الزمالك 6 كرات، منها واحدة أيضاً على المرمى.
الجزيري يقود الزمالك للنهائي
وأضاع مصطفى زيكو ركلة الترجيح الخامسة لبيراميدز، ليأتي الدور على التونسي سيف الدين الجزيري الذي سجل الركلة الأخيرة للزمالك، مانحاً فريقه التأهل إلى نهائي السوبر المصري.
الأهلي في صدارة السوبر المصري
ويتربع الأهلي على صدارة قائمة الأندية الأكثر تتويجاً بكأس السوبر المصري برصيد 15 لقباً، بفارق 11 لقباً عن أقرب منافسيه الزمالك صاحب المركز الثاني، بينما فاز كل من «المقاولون العرب» و«حرس الحدود» و«طلائع الجيش» بلقب البطولة مرة واحدة.
Zamalek qualified for the final of the Egyptian Super Cup 2025 after defeating Pyramids in a penalty shootout 5-4 following a goalless draw in regular time, in the match that took place today (Thursday) at the "Al Nahyan" Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Zamalek will face Al Ahly in the final of the Egyptian Super Cup next Sunday, while Pyramids will play a third-place match against Ceramica Cleopatra.
Pyramids the Better Side Despite the Loss
Despite the defeat, Pyramids was the better side in the match, controlling the ball 61% of the time and directing 14 shots towards Zamalek's goal, with only one of those on target that was saved by the goalkeeper, while Zamalek had 6 shots, one of which was also on target.
El Ziri Leads Zamalek to the Final
Mustafa Ziko missed the fifth penalty for Pyramids, leading to Tunisian Seifeddine Jaziri's turn, who scored the final penalty for Zamalek, securing his team's qualification for the Egyptian Super Cup final.
Al Ahly at the Top of the Egyptian Super Cup
Al Ahly sits at the top of the list of clubs with the most Egyptian Super Cup titles, boasting 15 trophies, 11 titles ahead of its closest rival Zamalek in second place, while both "Arab Contractors" and "Haras El Hodood" and "Tala'ea El Gaish" have won the title once.