Zamalek qualified for the final of the Egyptian Super Cup 2025 after defeating Pyramids in a penalty shootout 5-4 following a goalless draw in regular time, in the match that took place today (Thursday) at the "Al Nahyan" Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Zamalek will face Al Ahly in the final of the Egyptian Super Cup next Sunday, while Pyramids will play a third-place match against Ceramica Cleopatra.

Pyramids the Better Side Despite the Loss

Despite the defeat, Pyramids was the better side in the match, controlling the ball 61% of the time and directing 14 shots towards Zamalek's goal, with only one of those on target that was saved by the goalkeeper, while Zamalek had 6 shots, one of which was also on target.

El Ziri Leads Zamalek to the Final

Mustafa Ziko missed the fifth penalty for Pyramids, leading to Tunisian Seifeddine Jaziri's turn, who scored the final penalty for Zamalek, securing his team's qualification for the Egyptian Super Cup final.

Al Ahly at the Top of the Egyptian Super Cup

Al Ahly sits at the top of the list of clubs with the most Egyptian Super Cup titles, boasting 15 trophies, 11 titles ahead of its closest rival Zamalek in second place, while both "Arab Contractors" and "Haras El Hodood" and "Tala'ea El Gaish" have won the title once.