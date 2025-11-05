قالت لاعبة التنس -المصنفة الثانية عالمياً سابقاً- التونسية أنس جابر إنها قررت منح أولوية لصحتها وسلامتها النفسية والتحكم في جدول مشاركاتها، بعد أن أصيبت بالاكتئاب خلال فترة مرهقة من جولة بطولات اتحاد لاعبات التنس المحترفات.


وخضعت منافسات الرجال والسيدات للتدقيق أخيراً بسبب الجدول المزدحم ما دفع عدداً من اللاعبات من بينهن نعومي أوساكا وإيما رادوكانو وداريا كاساتكينا وإيلينا سفيتولينا وباولا بادوسا إلى إنهاء مواسمهن مبكراً.


وقررت أنس، وصيفة البطلة في البطولات الأربع الكبرى ثلاث مرات، التي أُطلق عليها لقب «وزيرة السعادة» بسبب شخصيتها المرحة، الحصول على راحة من المنافسات في يوليو تموز الماضي للتركيز على صحتها، طبقا لـ«رويترز».


وأبلغت شبكة سكاي سبورتس: «جدول المنافسات يرهق الجميع. آمل أن يستمع مجتمع التنس إلينا ويقلل عدد البطولات. المنافسات تزيد باستمرار. هناك على سبيل المثال بطولتا الدوحة ودبي. أريد اللعب هناك، لكن خوض بطولتين من فئة ألف نقطة على التوالي؟ هذا كثير جدا. أشعر أنهم يريدون إضافة المزيد. تستمر تلك البطولات لمدة أسبوعين أيضاً. لا أعرف من صاحب الفكرة. اللاعبات لا يعجبهن الأمر».