Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur, formerly ranked second in the world, stated that she has decided to prioritize her health and mental well-being and to manage her tournament schedule after experiencing depression during a stressful period of the WTA tour.



The men's and women's competitions have recently come under scrutiny due to the busy schedule, prompting several players, including Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, Daria Kasatkina, Elina Svitolina, and Paula Badosa, to end their seasons early.



Ons, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up who has been dubbed the "Minister of Happiness" for her cheerful personality, decided to take a break from competition last July to focus on her health, according to Reuters.



She told Sky Sports: "The competition schedule is exhausting for everyone. I hope the tennis community listens to us and reduces the number of tournaments. The competitions are constantly increasing. For example, there are the Doha and Dubai tournaments. I want to play there, but competing in two back-to-back 1000-point tournaments? That's too much. I feel like they want to add more. Those tournaments also last for two weeks. I don't know who came up with the idea. The players don't like it."