On November 21, 2025, we marked the first anniversary of the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and beloved Bahraini media figure, Dr. Youssef Mohammed Ismail (may God have mercy on him). Youssef was not just a media professional like many others in our Arab Gulf; he embodied the qualities of a presenter and producer of televised and radio talk shows, a writer of journalistic articles, a documenter of inspiring personalities, popular heritage, and Bahraini identity, a lecturer in innovation, strategic thinking, and leadership, a supervisor of publishing and printing works, a producer of concise historical podcasts about Bahrain, a distinguished activist on various social media platforms, and someone deeply interested in arts, music, and national songs.

In other words, the late Youssef left a remarkable mark in every field of media, arts, culture, and creativity. Not only that, but he made every field he participated in throughout his short life a platform for spreading love, peace, harmony, optimism, and rejecting hatred and sectarian divisions, while elevating the status of his homeland in local, Gulf, and Arab forums, and providing support, assistance, and guidance to aspiring writers and artistic and media talents.

Thus, our grief over his departure was immense and shocking, and his absence from the scene was heavy and painful. It is no wonder, then, that he was mourned by all segments of Bahraini society, regardless of their backgrounds and affiliations, and it is no surprise that thousands attended his funeral and the mourning gathering, filling the Manama cemetery and the surrounding areas of the mourning hall in Isa Town.

He was mourned by the Bahraini Minister of Information, Dr. Ramzan Al-Nuaimi, who described him as a kind and noble man, prayed for him, and asked God to reward him for all he had done for his country and people. The media advisor at the Crown Prince's Court, Mr. Isa Al-Hamadi, also mourned him, saying: "My colleague, my friend, and my brother, Dr. Youssef Mohammed Ismail, may God have mercy on you and grant you the highest paradise by His grace and generosity. You were dedicated in your giving, serious in your work, and always smiling at those around you. You sought to document the history and heritage of Bahrain and its people, and you did not realize that you were the one who documented your love in our hearts. Countless moments found you to be a true man devoted to the homeland. When we worked together in the Ministry of Information, I was confident when I spoke to you from my position as a minister about any matter that you would handle it well, regardless of the time and place. You were a son of national work who did not know the meaning of time, days off, or rest. We pray to God to reward you for your kindness to your parents, your care for your family, and your dedication to your work; indeed, He is All-Hearing and Responsive to prayers." The Bahraini historian and poet, Mr. Mubarak Amro Al-Amari, mourned him with a touching poem that resonated with hearts and emotions, the beginning of which is:

The hearts wept for the loss of Youssef as he ascended

And generations wept for him as they accompanied him

And the wailing rose, a lamentation and a breaking

He was among the pioneers of knowledge

Indeed, farewell sometimes brings sorrow

May paradise be the place of our reunion

And despite the year that has passed since his shocking departure, many in Bahrain, including the writer of this piece who knew him and worked closely with him, have not yet grasped the reality that he has left them, leaving behind a sense of longing and sorrow in their hearts. His death was a surprise to them, as they had been anticipating his safe recovery from the hospital to continue his bright journey in media, innovation, authorship, and writing, and to enhance his rich legacy of achievements, experiences, and beautiful works.

We said that the late Youssef dedicated his short life to creativity in various fields, moving in every direction, exerting his utmost efforts, while at the same time overburdening himself by continuously pursuing higher academic degrees, which strained his delicate heart and exhausted his brilliant mind, leading to health issues that took him to hospitals and the hands of doctors and surgeons.

The late Youssef was born in the city of Muharraq on May 2, 1976, to a noble family, headed by Mr. Mohammed Ismail, a well-known figure in both the sports and media circles. He spent his early childhood years in Muharraq, where the family home was located, and where he completed his primary and intermediate education at Othman Ibn Affan Primary and Intermediate School for Boys. Later, specifically in the 1980s, his family moved to Isa Town, and he moved with them, where he completed his secondary education at Isa Town Secondary School for Boys. Those who were his peers during his formal education in Muharraq and Isa Town said that he was a beloved figure among teachers and students, a student with diverse hobbies and interests, and an active participant in various sports, scouting, and cultural clubs and activities, which contributed to shaping his awareness and refining his personality early on, especially since he was keen from that time on to work during school summer vacations in pursuit of experience and interaction with people.

The dream that occupied him during his pre-university education was to become a doctor to help alleviate the pain and suffering of patients and the injured. However, he knew in advance that studying medicine was costly and required significant expenses that his family could not bear, especially since Bahrain did not have a medical college at that time. Therefore, he built his hopes on achieving high grades in the general secondary certificate to obtain a government scholarship to study medicine abroad, exerting extra effort that exceeded what he had put forth during his previous studies, which were always marked by his achieving top ranks in his school and class. However, what happened was that special circumstances prevented him from obtaining the necessary grades for the scholarship, and thus his dream of studying medicine was lost.

The man did not despair, and he succeeded, as he was known for his perseverance, patience, and will, in overcoming his sadness, to embark on other paths. He entered the job market with his secondary certificate, aspiring to earn some money through hard work to continue his university education. It was not easy, especially when we consider that the cost of studying each subject during the four years of university was more than 500 Bahraini dinars, while his monthly salary at that time did not exceed 184 dinars. Thus, Youssef found himself compelled to borrow from a bank to enroll in the College of Business Administration at the University of Bahrain. Indeed, he succeeded in obtaining a diploma in executive and intermediate management while working, and then followed it by enrolling in the College of Media at the University of Bahrain, which granted him a bachelor's degree in media and public relations, and he was among the first graduates of its classes.

Youssef did not stop there; he continued his studies at the Ahlia University in Manama until he obtained a master's degree in media with high honors for a thesis titled "Communicative Implications in National Songs on the Bahraini Audience 1999-2009," and then he joined the Arabian Gulf University, affiliated with the Gulf Cooperation Council, located in Manama, to obtain a Ph.D. Indeed, he received a Doctor of Philosophy in Innovation Management from the latter university for an unprecedented thesis titled "The Reality of Social Innovation in the Kingdom of Bahrain during the period 1869-1971... The Role of Social Pioneers in Education and Art," noting that his thesis addressed building a knowledge system to understand the social context and its relation to the journey of social innovation and the establishment of social institutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain through the role of social pioneers in the fields of art and education over 100 years of Bahrain's bright history.

In addition to the above, Youssef obtained a diploma in preparation for government managers, a master's degree in national strategic studies from the Royal College of Command and Staff in Manama, and completed numerous specialized courses in management sciences, innovation, work systems, and strategies, which qualified him to hold an international license in senior leadership and work as a trainer in neuro-linguistic programming.

The late Youssef began his professional life as an employee with a modest salary at the Social Rehabilitation Center affiliated with the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, and remained so for several years, during which he acquired work skills and experience in dealing with people with disabilities, while saving some money to fund his university education, as mentioned earlier. He then moved to work at the Ministry of Information, where he progressed through its positions until the date of his passing. From a simple beginner employee to a secretary, then office manager, and information supervisor. Due to his dedication, efforts, and success in every task assigned to him, he was chosen in 2001 to assume the position of Director of the Department of Publications and Publishing at the ministry, and remained so until 2015 when he was appointed Director of the Television Department. In 2017, he moved from the television department to his last official position as "Director of Media."

During his tenure in all these positions and roles at the Bahraini Ministry of Information, he did not cease to participate in creative and cultural works. He was always involved in many national musical festivals, a prominent contributor to the field of Bahraini national songs, representing his country in numerous external meetings, seminars, and Gulf, Arab, and international conferences, and enjoyed membership in many national committees, centers, and youth, cultural, and social gatherings, as well as organizing and supervising numerous festivals, gatherings, events, and national media projects.

In the same context, it is essential to highlight the significant role he played in developing the programs of Bahrain Television and Radio. He began his first experiences through the television program "Art Stations," which achieved great success, encouraging him to develop himself and his ideas to provide better content. Thus, he presented television episodes about approximately 250 Bahraini personalities who contributed much to the homeland, conducted rich interviews with several prominent figures and creators, delving into their memories, and prepared and presented programs such as "My Family and My People," "Biography and Place," and "Bahrain's Memory." In radio, he was behind the preparation and presentation of programs such as "Keys from the Heart," "Good Companion," and "Aged Melodies," in addition to many media, artistic, documentary, heritage, and folk nights.

Among his other works, he established "YM Company" for creativity, specializing in innovation and documentation, which was his own company dedicated to preparing a series of quick podcasts titled "Facts in Minutes" about Bahrain and its civilizational precedence in many fields, narrating and documenting some of its historical and folk stories, preserving the national memory. On another front, he undertook a personal effort by launching "The Bahraini Heritage Songs Series" project, where he passionately documented wedding songs in Bahraini society under the title "Songs of the Night of Life," songs of Ramadan, Qarqaoon, and the two Eids, and popular children's songs that were once widespread in society, including songs for the birth of a child, lullabies, the entrance of the religious leader, and Quran completion, as well as songs and chants accompanying traditional games for boys and girls.

Lecturer at Several Universities

The late Youssef was keen to share his knowledge and experience in his field of specialization with others, based on the principle that there is no good in a person who keeps what he has learned to himself and is stingy with it towards others. Evidence of this is that, despite all his job responsibilities and national participations, he worked as a university lecturer at several universities and was a member of the advisory committee for the media specialization at the University of Bahrain, Ahlia University, and Gulf University. Another piece of evidence can be found in his publication of several valuable books and works, including: the book "Zayed and Bahrain 1966-2004" (published in 2018 coinciding with the centenary of His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan), the book "The History of the National Song" (launched in 2014, including what he wrote in his university thesis for his master's degree in media), the book "A King and the Dialogue of Civilizations" (published in 2014 about the role of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the dialogue of civilizations and peaceful coexistence), and the book "They Came to Mind" (published in 2010 about the biography of the late artist Mohammed Ali Abdullah, launched during a celebration to honor the artist at the Bahrain History and Archaeology Society), in addition to his contribution to preparing and documenting a book about the noble words of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa from 1999 to 2020.

Awards and Honors

The late Youssef received the First-Class Honorary Medal from the Arab Media Unity Council and the Arab Media Forum, the Arab Creative Award in the fourth cycle for Arab pioneers and creators, and was chosen among 51 inspiring figures in Bahrain. He received the gold award at the eighth Gulf Festival for Radio and Television Production for the song "Tali Al-Omr" dedicated to the elderly. He was awarded the bronze award at the Cairo Festival for Radio and Television Production for the song "I Am Strong" dedicated to the disabled, and also received the appreciation award at the Bahrain Music Video Festival for the same work.

Finally, here are some phrases he expressed during his interview with the Bahraini newspaper "Al-Watan" in April 2023, all of which reflect an exceptional personality unique in its field, imbued with goodness, giving, and sincerity:

"Media is a passion, not a job, and I measure the impact I will leave behind."

"The love of people is a blessing, and the greatest blessings are my family and my parents' satisfaction with me."

"I strive for success before achievement, and I turn every pain into hope."

"There is no such thing as impossible; the impossible only lives in the hearts of the incapable, and I have removed it from my dictionary."

"Life is a series of stations and turns, and when dealing with people, you must be more patient, dreamful, broad-minded, and emotionally intelligent to adapt to every circumstance."