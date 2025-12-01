في الرابع والعشرين من نوفمبر سنة 2017، رحل عن دنيانا الشاعر السعودي الفذ «إبراهيم خفاجي»، متأثراً بأمراض القلب والقولون والقرحة والنزيف الداخلي وضيق التنفس، التي استلزمت إدخاله العناية المركزة بمدينة الملك عبدالله الطبية في مكة المكرمة.

لقد تكالبت عليه أمراض الشيخوخة، فعانى من الوهن والضعف وصعوبة التحرك لمدة طويلة، انتهت برحيله عن عمر ناهز 91 عاماً، ودُفن بمقبرة المعلاة بعد الصلاة عليه في المسجد الحرام، لتطوى بذلك صفحة شاعر نال من التقدير والمحبة والعرفان ما لم ينله غيره من مجايليه، وحظي من الألقاب بما لم يحظَ به سواه، ورحل تاركاً خلفه إرثاً فنياً تردده الأجيال المتعاقبة، وأعمالاً وطنية شاهدة على تسعة عقود عاصرها، وأكثر من 600 نص من أنجح النصوص الشعرية الغنائية.

وفي الذكرى السابعة لفقده، حري بنا أن نعيد التذكير به وبمآثره من خلال هذه المادة التوثيقية لحياته الحافلة بالإبداع المقترن بحب الوطن وخدمته والتغني بأمجاده شعراً ونثراً.

يتذكره طلبة المدارس، في طول وعرض البلاد السعودية، كل صباح وهم يقفون في طابور الصباح لأداء تحية العلم وترديد النشيد الوطني، فهو الذي انكبّ لمدة ستة أشهر على كتابة نص يلائم ويتوافق مع لحن السلام الوطني للمملكة الذي وضعه الموسيقار طارق عبدالحكيم، فخرج علينا بنشيد «سارعي للمجد والعلياء/مجدي لخالق السماء/وارفعي الخفاق أخضر/يحمل النور المسطر/رددي الله أكبر/ يا موطني/ موطني، عشت فخر المسلمين/عاش الملك للعلم والوطن». وبالمثل يتذكره كل السعوديين ويترحمون عليه صباحاً ومساء كل يوم، وهم يستمعون لنشيد بلادهم الوطني وقت افتتاح وإغلاق البثين الإذاعي والتلفزيوني. ولهذا لقب بـ «شاعر الوطن».

أما عشاق وهواة الطرب والغناء، فلا ينسون إسهاماته المشهودة في تطوير الأغنية السعودية، من خلال تزويد روادها بأحلى الكلمات والقصائد التي كان يستمدها من الفلكلور الشعبي السعودي ويطعّمها بالمفردة الحجازية الدارجة الجميلة على طريقة ثريا قابل وصالح جلال، ولهذا أُطلق عليه لقب آخر هو «جواهرجي الأغنية السعودية».

ولأنه قدم، من خلال موهبته الشعرية، نحو 600 قصيدة غنائية تغنى بها فنانون سعوديون كبار من أمثال محمد عبده وطلال مداح وطارق عبدالحكيم وعبدالله محمد وفوزي محسون وعبادي الجوهر وجميل محمود وعلي عبدالكريم وعبدالمجيد عبدالله وإبتسام لطفي، ولأنه ساهم في انتشار الغناء السعودي على المستوى العربي، من خلال تقديم بعض قصائده لمطربين ومطربات عرب مثل علي عبدالستار «خليجية» و«زين ربعك»، ومحمد قنديل «يا حمام الحرم»، وكارم محمود «مكتوب علينا»، وهيام يونس «يا مسلمين بالعيون»، وصباح «البعد والحرمان»، وسميرة توفيق «أشقر وشعره ذهب»؛ فقد أُطلق عليه أيضاً لقب «أستاذ شعراء الأغنية السعودية».

من جهة أخرى، حاز على لقب «شاعر نادي الهلال»، بسبب عشقه لنادي الهلال السعودي ومساهمته في تأسيسه من خلال شغله منصب نائب رئيس النادي في سنواته الأولى، فهو صاحب بيت الشعر الشهير في عالم الرياضة:

إذا لعب الهلال فخبروني *** فإن الفن منبعهُ الهلال

أمتّع ناظري بهلال نجدٍ *** فمن قمصانه خُلق الكمال.

وهو أيضاً منْ عتب على النادي، خلال ظهوره في برنامج «وينك» على قناة «روتانا خليجية» لأن الهلاليين لم يكرّموه، قبل أن يستدرك ويقول: «لكن بطولاتهم تكريم لي».

لكل هذا وغيره، لم يكن غريباً أن تسود حالة من الصدمة والذهول في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد انتشار خبر رحيله. ولم يكن مستغرباً أن يتبارى العديد من محبيه ورفاقه في نعيه والتذكير بإسهاماته. وكان فنان العرب محمد عبده في مقدمة هؤلاء، حيث كتب في حسابه الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي: «أنعى إليكم أستاذي وموجهي وصانع أروع إبداعاتي الأستاذ الشاعر إبراهيم عبدالرحمن خفاجي، رائد القصيدة والأغنية في العالم العربي. بفقده خسرت الساحة الفنية عامودها الفني الذي ترتكز عليه جميع أقلام الكتاب والمبدعين في العالم العربي. يرحمه الله رحمة واسعة ويرحمنا إذا صرنا إلى ما صار إليه». ويُذكر، أن صداقة ربطت عبده بخفاجي منذ ستينات القرن العشرين، وتعاون الطرفان في إطلاق 24 عملاً فنياً، أشهرها: «مثل صبيا»، «ما في داعي»، «لنا الله»، «أشوفك كل يوم»، «أنت محبوبي»، «ما لي وما للناس»، «ومن العايدين ومن الفايزين»، «يا حبيبي آنستنا»، «يا أهل الهوى»، «يا مضيعين الود»، «لا تناظرني بعين»، «الود طبعي»، «أنا المولع بها»، «هيا معي»، «كوكب الأرض»، «لو سمحت المعذرة»، «لو كلفتني المحبة»، «ظبي الجنوب»، «من فتونك والدلال»، «أوقد النار»، «يا منيتي»، «ناعس الجفن»، «نجمي ونجمك»، «ودع اليأس».

وُلد «إبراهيم بن عبدالرحمن بن حسين خفاجي» في مكة المكرمة في عام 1929، ونشأ وترعرع فيها بحي «سوق الليل» الشعبي، لأسرة أدبية علمية ثقافية تنحدر من قبيلة «خفاجة» العربية العدنانية القيسية. ودرس في «مدرسة الفلاح» الشهيرة بمكة المكرمة، ومدرسة دار العلوم الدينية، وأمضى بعض الوقت يتلقى دروساً في الحرم المكي كمعظم مجايليه، ثم التحق بمدرسة اللاسلكي وتخرج فيها عام 1945 «مأمور لاسلكي»، وتنقل بسبب مهنته بين مدن وقرى المملكة، إلى أن عاد إلى مكة ليشغل فيها وظيفة بقسم الأخبار بالنيابة العامة. وفي عام 1954، انتقل إلى قسم الاستماع بالإذاعة السعودية، ثم انتقل للعمل بوزارة الصحة، حيث شغل وظيفة بقسم المحاسبة ثم ترقى وصار رئيساً للقسم فوكيلاً للإدارة المالية. أتاحت له وظيفته الأخيرة فرصة الابتعاث إلى مصر، فالتحق هناك بمعهد الإدارة في القاهرة، الذي منحه دبلوماً في إدارة الأعمال والإدارة المالية. وحينما عاد من مصر شغل منصب مدير الإدارة المالية بوزارة الزراعة لشؤون المياه بالرياض، قبل أن يعود إلى مسقط رأسه في مكة المكرمة ويتولى منصب المفتش المركزي لوزارة الزراعة والمياه في المنطقة الغربية. وبعد 25 عاماً من العمل الحكومي، طلب خفاجي التقاعد فاستجيب لطلبه في أواخر السبعينات الميلادية.

من المهمات التي تقلّدها بعد ذلك: قيادة جمعية الفنون بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، كأول رئيس لها، ورئاسة اللجنة المشرفة على إعداد الموسوعة الصوتية للتراث السعودي. غير أن المهمة الأصعب التي كُلف بها كانت كتابة النشيد الوطني للمملكة. ولهذا التكليف قصة رواها خفاجي بنفسه في أكثر من حوار مع وسائل الإعلام، ومفادها أن الملك خالد بن عبدالعزيز (رحمه الله)، كان في زيارة إلى مصر، وحينما صعد مع مضيفه الرئيس أنور السادات إلى المنصة الرئيسية، وعُزف السلامان الوطنيان السعودي والمصري، لاحظ جلالته أن السلام الوطني السعودي مجرد موسيقى لا يصاحبها نشيد، على العكس من السلام الوطني المصري، فأصدر جلالته أمراً إلى وزير الإعلام، آنذاك الدكتور محمد عبده يماني، بضرورة أن يكون للمملكة نشيد وطني يصاحب موسيقى السلام الملكي. هنا سارع يماني إلى الاتصال بشعراء الوطن البارزين، طالباً منهم تحقيق رغبة الملك بشرط أن يكون النص ملائماً للحن الموجود منذ عام 1945. وقتها اقترح الأمير الشاعر عبدالله الفيصل أن تُوكل المهمة للشاعر المكي إبراهيم خفاجي، الذي كان وقتذاك يقضي إجازته في القاهرة، فراحت السفارة السعودية تبحث عنه إلى أن اهتدت إلى عنوانه، لتشريفه بتلك المهمة الوطنية التي قبلها الشاعر بفخر واعتزاز. وأثناء انكبابه على كتابة النص المطلوب، شاءت الأقدار أن ينتقل الملك خالد إلى جوار ربه، لكن الملك فهد (رحمه الله) أبلغه بضرورة الاستمرار في العمل، شرط أن يكون النص خالياً من اسم الملك ومتقيداً بالعادات والتقاليد. وبعد ستة أشهر، وُلد النص المطلوب، وسلّمه خفاجي إلى وزير الإعلام الجديد علي الشاعر، الذي عرضه بدوره على الملك فهد، فأُعجب الملك بالنشيد وأجازه، لينتقل إلى يد الموسيقار السعودي سراج عمر، الذي تم تكليفه بعملية تركيب النص على موسيقى السلام الملكي، وتوزيعه من جديد. هذا علماً بأن أول بث للسلام الملكي السعودي مصاحباً لنشيد «سارعي للمجد والعلياء» كان في ختام البث التلفزيوني والإذاعي ليوم 30 يونيو 1984.

ظهرت موهبة خفاجي الشعرية مبكراً، وتأثر بوالده الشاعر وسار على دربه في كتابة القصائد ذات المضامين المرتبطة بالبيئة السعودية أو تلك المرتبطة بالحب والجمال والفنون، بأسلوب سهل عذب. وكان أول نص غنائي كتبه هو «يا ناعس الطرف لبيه» في سنة 1944، الذي غناه الموسيقار طارق عبدالحكيم من ألحانه في عام 1945، ثم جدده محمد عبده فيما بعد. وظل مذّاك يكتب وينشر قصائده الغنائية ويتعاون مع عمالقة الغناء والطرب في بلاده. فعدا عن محمد عبده الذي استأثر بنصيب الأسد من قصائد خفاجي، كتب الأخير لـ«صوت الأرض» الفنان طلال مداح كلمات أغانٍ مثل: «الشكوى لله»، «شاءت الأقدار يا قلبي»، «اجمعوا بالقرب شملي»، «كلنا في طريق الحب ماشيين»، «تصدق ولا أحلف لك»، «مرّ بي»، «كأنك ما انت عارفني»، «على شانه»، «كيف أنساك»، «تعداني وما سلم»، «تتجاهل تكلمني». وكتب لعبادي الجوهر كلمات أغانٍ مثل: «ليه يا قلبي»، «الحل»، «ليت حبي»، «وداع»، «يا ليتكم معنا»، «هذي رسالة». كما تعاون مع صديقه الأقدم الموسيقار طارق عبدالحكيم في أربع أغانٍ هي «يا ناعس الطرف لبيه»، و«يا لابس الإحرام»، و«لنا الله» و«البعد والحرمان»، بينما غنى جميل محمود من كلماته أغنية يتيمة، هي: «زي بعضه»، وفوزي محسون أغنية يتيمة أيضاً هي: «يا حبيبي آنستنا». وكذا الحال كان مع صديق عمره الآخر الفنان الراحل عبدالله محمد، الذي غنى من كلماته وألحان طارق عبدالحكيم أغنية «لنا الله». أما الفنان علي عبدالكريم فقد غنى من كلمات خفاجي ثلاث أغنيات: «تسلم تروح»، «وطني مهد العروبة»، «صدفة حلوة»، والشيء نفسه ينطبق على عبدالمجيد عبدالله الذي غنى من كلمات خفاجي ثلاث أغنيات: «يا قمر ساير»، «سيد أهلي»، «الحب لسه شباب».

وبسبب ظروفه الصحية ابتعد عن الساحة، وكان أوبريت «عرايس المملكة»، الذي قدمه سنة 1996 خلال مهرجان الجنادرية الحادي عشر، هو آخر عمل كتبه وأبدع فيه بوصف عرائس البلاد الخمس وهن مناطق المملكة الأربع ووسطها، حيث كتب بتفاصيل ما كان لغيره أن يجيدها، بسبب إلمامه بالموروث السعودي وجغرافية الوطن من أقصاه إلى أقصاه. هذا علماً بأن الأوبريت من ألحان محمد عبده وشارك الأخير في أدائه كل من طلال مداح وعبدالمجيد عبدالله وراشد الماجد الذين أنشدوا: «عرايس المملكة خمس، يحبوا النفس والنظرات سحرية.. أوانس غيد، طوال الجيد واللفتات درية.. شرقية وغربية، جنوبية شمالية ونجدية».

تكريم ملكي

حصل خفاجي نظير إبداعاته على ميدالية الاستحقاق من الدرجة الأولى من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الراحل الملك فهد بن عبدالعزيز (رحمه الله) في عام 1984، تقديراً لمجهوده في تأليف النشيد الوطني السعودي، ومنحه المغفور له الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز في عام 2012 وسام الملك عبدالعزيز من الدرجة الأولى، وفي العام نفسه، نال جائزة الدولة التقديرية في الأدب، وكرّمته جامعة أم القرى بمكة المكرمة في عام 1996 تقديراً لجهده في تأليف أوبريت «عرايس المملكة». كما كرّمته جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة في عام 1999 لعطاءاته المتميزة في عالم الأغنية السعودية، وحصل في أواخر السبعينات الميلادية من هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية على جائزة أفضل أغنية ظهرت آنذاك عن أغنية «أشقر وشعره ذهب». إلى ما سبق، تمّ تكريمه من قبل «إثنينية» عبدالمقصود خوجة بجدة سنة 2005، ومن قبل نادي مكة المكرمة الأدبي سنة 2010، وأطلقت إدارة التعليم بمكة المكرمة في عام 2018 اسمه على مدرسة ابتدائية للبنين في حي العتيبية تخليداً لذكراه.

مدرسة شعرية قائمة بذاتها

الذين عرفوه عن كثب أو تعاونوا معه، أجمعوا على أن خفاجي كان مدرسة شعرية قائمة بذاتها، وحافظاً للإرث الغنائي المكّي، وأنه كان صاحب أيادٍ بيضاء على الساحة الفنية، وداعماً قوياً للمواهب الشابة، ومالكاً لحسّ وذوق فني رفيع، ومشاركاً دائماً في الأمسيات الفنية، ولاسيما أمسيات الفنان المخضرم جميل محمود. كما أخبرونا في تصريحاتهم أنه كان متواضعاً بسيطاً في حياته وحديثه، يكره الأضواء، ولا يتقاضى أجراً أو مكافأة عن نصوصه الغنائية من الفنانين المتعاونين معه.

وأخيراً، لا بد من الإشارة إلى أن الدكتور ظافر عبدالله الشهري أستاذ الأدب والنقد في كلية الآداب بجامعة الملك فيصل ورئيس نادي الأحساء الأدبي، أصدر في عام 2019 كتاباً توثيقياً بعنوان «إبراهيم خفاجي.. شاعر الناس والوطن» عن سيرة ومسيرة خفاجي، متحدثاً من خلال عدة فصول عن شعره، ومضامين قصائده وأبعادها الوطنية والقومية والدينية والغزلية، وأساليبه اللغوية ما بين لغة فصحى معممة وعامية وسطية مهذبة، وجماليات التصوير والإيقاع والمقاطع والمفردات في أعماله. فأضاف بذلك الكثير إلى ما سبقه إليه الكاتبان: ماجد فيروزي في مؤلفه «إبراهيم خفاجي: إبداع له تاريخ» (1999)، وعلي فقندش في كتابه «أوراق من حياة الخفاجي» (2012).