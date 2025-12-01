On the twenty-fourth of November 2017, the distinguished Saudi poet "Ibrahim Khafaji" passed away, affected by heart diseases, colon issues, ulcers, internal bleeding, and difficulty breathing, which necessitated his admission to the intensive care unit at King Abdullah Medical City in Mecca.

He suffered from the ailments of old age, enduring weakness, frailty, and difficulty moving for a long time, which ended with his passing at the age of 91. He was buried in Al-Mualla Cemetery after prayers were held for him at the Grand Mosque, thus closing the chapter on a poet who received appreciation, love, and recognition that few of his contemporaries experienced. He was bestowed with titles that no one else had, leaving behind an artistic legacy echoed by successive generations, and more than 600 successful texts of poetic songs.

On the seventh anniversary of his loss, it is fitting that we remind ourselves of him and his contributions through this documentary material about his life, which was full of creativity intertwined with love for his country and service to it, celebrating its glories in poetry and prose.

School students across Saudi Arabia remember him every morning as they stand in the morning assembly to salute the flag and recite the national anthem. He is the one who dedicated six months to writing lyrics that fit and harmonize with the melody of the national anthem of the Kingdom, composed by musician Tariq Abdulhakim, resulting in the anthem "Sari'i lil-majdi wal-'ulya / Majdi li-Khaliq as-samaa / Warfa'i al-khafaqq akhdar / Yahmil an-nur al-masatur / Raddidi Allahu Akbar / Ya Mawtini / Mawtini, 'Isht fakhra al-muslimin / 'Aash al-malik lil-'ilm wal-watan." Similarly, all Saudis remember him and pray for him morning and evening every day as they listen to their national anthem during the opening and closing of radio and television broadcasts. For this reason, he was nicknamed "Poet of the Nation."

As for lovers and enthusiasts of music and singing, they do not forget his notable contributions to the development of Saudi song by providing its pioneers with the sweetest words and poems, which he drew from Saudi folklore and enriched with the beautiful Hijazi vernacular, in the style of Thuraya Qabil and Saleh Jalal. For this reason, he was also given the title "Jeweler of Saudi Song."

Because he presented, through his poetic talent, about 600 lyrical poems sung by major Saudi artists such as Mohammed Abdu, Talal Maddah, Tariq Abdulhakim, Abdullah Mohammed, Fawzi Mahsoon, Abadi Al-Johar, Jamil Mahmoud, Ali Abdulkarim, and Abdulmajid Abdullah, and because he contributed to the spread of Saudi singing at the Arab level by presenting some of his poems to Arab singers such as Ali Abdul-Sattar "Khaleejia" and "Zain Raba'k," and Mohammed Qandil "Ya Hamam Al-Haram," and Karim Mahmoud "Maktoub 'Alayna," and Hayam Younis "Ya Muslimeen Bil-'Ayoon," and Sabah "Al-Ba'd Wal-Hirmaan," and Samira Tawfiq "Ashqar Wa Sha'aruh Dhahab"; he was also given the title "Master of Saudi Song Poets."

On another note, he earned the title "Poet of Al-Hilal Club" due to his love for the Saudi Al-Hilal Club and his contribution to its establishment by serving as the club's vice president in its early years. He is the author of the famous verse in the world of sports:

If Al-Hilal plays, inform me *** For art's source is Al-Hilal

I delight my eyes with Al-Hilal of Najd *** From its jerseys, perfection is created.

He also expressed his disappointment with the club during his appearance on the program "Wainak" on "Rotana Khaleejia" because the Al-Hilalis did not honor him, before he quickly added: "But their championships are an honor for me."

For all this and more, it was not surprising that a state of shock and disbelief prevailed on social media after the news of his passing spread. It was also not surprising that many of his admirers and companions competed to mourn him and remind others of his contributions. Among the first to do so was the artist Mohammed Abdu, who wrote on his official social media account: "I mourn to you my teacher, my guide, and the creator of my most wonderful creations, the poet Ibrahim Abdulrahman Khafaji, the pioneer of poetry and song in the Arab world. With his loss, the artistic scene has lost its artistic pillar upon which all writers and creators in the Arab world rely. May God have mercy on him and grant us mercy when we return to what he has returned to." It is worth noting that a friendship connected Abdu with Khafaji since the 1960s, and the two collaborated on 24 artistic works, the most famous of which are: "Mathal Sabiya," "Ma Fi Da'ei," "Lana Allah," "Ashufak Kull Yawm," "Enta Mahbubi," "Ma Li Wa Ma Lil-Nas," "Wa Min Al-A'idin Wa Min Al-Fayzin," "Ya Habibi Anistina," "Ya Ahl Al-Hawa," "Ya Mudhiyin Al-Wad," "La Tanadhirni Bi-'Ayn," "Al-Wad Tab'i," "Ana Al-Mawla' Biha," "Haya Ma'i," "Kawkab Al-Ard," "Law Samahat Al-Mu'adhira," "Law Kalafatni Al-Mahabba," "Dhabi Al-Janub," "Min Fatoonak Wal-Dalal," "Awqid Al-Nar," "Ya Maniti," "Na'is Al-Jafn," "Najmi Wa Najmak," "Waddi Al-Yas."

Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman bin Hussein Khafaji was born in Mecca in 1929 and grew up in the popular neighborhood of "Souq Al-Lail," in a literary, scientific, and cultural family descending from the Arab Qaisiyah Khafaja tribe. He studied at the famous "Al-Falah School" in Mecca, and at the Dar Al-Uloom religious school, spending some time receiving lessons in the Grand Mosque like most of his contemporaries. He then joined the wireless school and graduated in 1945 as a "Wireless Officer," moving due to his profession between cities and villages in the Kingdom until he returned to Mecca to work in the news department of the Public Prosecution. In 1954, he moved to the listening department of Saudi Radio, then transferred to work at the Ministry of Health, where he held a position in the accounting department, then was promoted to head the department and later became the deputy director of financial affairs. His last job allowed him the opportunity to study in Egypt, where he joined the Institute of Administration in Cairo, which awarded him a diploma in business administration and financial management. When he returned from Egypt, he held the position of director of financial administration at the Ministry of Agriculture for Water Affairs in Riyadh, before returning to his birthplace in Mecca to take on the role of central inspector for the Ministry of Agriculture and Water in the western region. After 25 years of government work, Khafaji requested retirement, which was granted in the late 1970s.

Among the positions he held afterward was leading the Arts Association in the Mecca region as its first president, and chairing the committee supervising the preparation of the audio encyclopedia of Saudi heritage. However, the most challenging task he was assigned was writing the national anthem for the Kingdom. This assignment has a story that Khafaji recounted himself in several interviews with the media, stating that King Khalid bin Abdulaziz (may God have mercy on him) was visiting Egypt, and when he ascended with his host, President Anwar Sadat, to the main platform, and the Saudi and Egyptian national anthems were played, His Majesty noticed that the Saudi national anthem was merely music without accompanying lyrics, unlike the Egyptian national anthem. He issued an order to the Minister of Information at the time, Dr. Mohammed Abdu Yamani, that the Kingdom must have a national anthem to accompany the royal music. Here, Yamani quickly contacted prominent poets of the nation, asking them to fulfill the King's wish on the condition that the text be suitable for the melody that had existed since 1945. At that time, Prince Poet Abdullah Al-Faisal suggested that the task be entrusted to the Meccan poet Ibrahim Khafaji, who was then spending his vacation in Cairo. The Saudi embassy searched for him until they found his address to honor him with this national task, which the poet accepted with pride and honor. While he was engrossed in writing the required text, fate willed that King Khalid pass away, but King Fahd (may God have mercy on him) informed him of the necessity to continue working, provided that the text was free of the King's name and adhered to customs and traditions. After six months, the required text was born, and Khafaji submitted it to the new Minister of Information, Ali Al-Sha'ar, who presented it to King Fahd, who admired the anthem and approved it. It then passed to Saudi musician Siraj Omar, who was tasked with setting the text to the royal music and re-arranging it. It is worth noting that the first broadcast of the Saudi royal anthem accompanied by the anthem "Sari'i lil-majdi wal-'ulya" was at the end of the television and radio broadcast on June 30, 1984.

Khafaji's poetic talent emerged early, influenced by his poet father, and he followed in his footsteps by writing poems with themes related to the Saudi environment or those related to love, beauty, and arts, in a simple and sweet style. The first lyrical text he wrote was "Ya Na'is Al-Tarf Labih" in 1944, which was sung by musician Tariq Abdulhakim with his melodies in 1945, and later renewed by Mohammed Abdu. Since then, he continued to write and publish his lyrical poems and collaborate with the giants of singing and music in his country. Besides Mohammed Abdu, who took the lion's share of Khafaji's poems, the latter wrote for "Voice of the Land" artist Talal Maddah songs such as: "Al-Shakwa Lilah," "Sha'at Al-Aqdar Ya Qalbi," "Ajma'u Bil-Qurb Shamli," "Kulluna Fi Tariq Al-Hubb Mashiyin," "Tasadq Wa La Ahlef Lak," "Mar Bi," "Ka'annak Ma Ant A'arifni," "Ala Shanah," "Kayfa Ansak," "Ta'adani Wa Ma Salam," "Tatjahal Takallamni." He wrote for Abadi Al-Johar songs such as: "Leh Ya Qalbi," "Al-Hall," "Lit Hubbi," "Wada'," "Ya Litkum Ma'ana," "Hadi Risala." He also collaborated with his longtime friend musician Tariq Abdulhakim on four songs: "Ya Na'is Al-Tarf Labih," "Ya Labis Al-Ihram," "Lana Allah," and "Al-Ba'd Wal-Hirmaan," while Jamil Mahmoud sang one of his songs, "Zay Ba'duh," and Fawzi Mahsoon also sang one song, "Ya Habibi Anistina." The same was true for his lifelong friend, the late artist Abdullah Mohammed, who sang from his words and the melodies of Tariq Abdulhakim the song "Lana Allah." As for artist Ali Abdulkarim, he sang three songs from Khafaji's lyrics: "Tislam Taruh," "Watani Mahd Al-Urooba," "Sodfa Helwa," and the same applies to Abdulmajid Abdullah, who sang three songs from Khafaji's lyrics: "Ya Qamar Sayir," "Sayyid Ahli," "Al-Hubb Lissa Shabab."

Due to his health conditions, he distanced himself from the scene, and the operetta "Arais Al-Mamlakah," which he presented in 1996 during the eleventh Janadriyah Festival, was the last work he wrote and excelled in, describing the five brides of the country, which are the four regions of the Kingdom and its center. He wrote in detail what others could not master, due to his familiarity with Saudi heritage and the geography of the homeland from its farthest points to its closest. It is worth noting that the operetta was composed by Mohammed Abdu, and the latter participated in its performance along with Talal Maddah, Abdulmajid Abdullah, and Rashid Al-Majed, who sang: "Arais Al-Mamlakah Khams, Yuhibu Al-Nafs Wal-Nazarat Sihria.. Awanis Ghayd, Tiwal Al-Jid Wal-Lafatat Duria.. Sharqiya Wa Gharbiya, Janubiya Shamalya Wa Najdiya."

Royal Honor

In recognition of his creativity, Khafaji received the First Class Merit Medal from the late Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Fahd bin Abdulaziz (may God have mercy on him) in 1984, in appreciation of his efforts in composing the Saudi national anthem. He was awarded the King Abdulaziz Medal of the First Class by the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz in 2012, and in the same year, he received the State Appreciation Award in Literature and was honored by Umm Al-Qura University in Mecca in 1996 for his efforts in composing the operetta "Arais Al-Mamlakah." He was also honored by the Culture and Arts Association in Jeddah in 1999 for his distinguished contributions to the world of Saudi song, and in the late 1970s, he received the BBC award for the best song that appeared at that time for the song "Ashqar Wa Sha'aruh Dhahab." In addition to the above, he was honored by the "Ithnainiya" of Abdul-Maqsood Khoja in Jeddah in 2005, and by the Mecca Literary Club in 2010. The Education Administration in Mecca named an elementary school for boys in the Al-Otaibiya neighborhood after him in 2018 to commemorate his memory.

A Distinctive Poetic School

Those who knew him closely or collaborated with him agreed that Khafaji was a distinctive poetic school in itself, a guardian of Meccan musical heritage, and that he had a generous hand in the artistic scene, being a strong supporter of young talents, possessing a refined artistic sense and taste, and always participating in artistic evenings, especially those of the veteran artist Jamil Mahmoud. They also told us in their statements that he was humble and simple in his life and speech, hated the spotlight, and did not take any fees or rewards for his lyrical texts from the artists collaborating with him.

Finally, it is important to mention that Dr. Dhafir Abdullah Al-Shahri, a professor of literature and criticism at the Faculty of Arts at King Faisal University and president of the Al-Ahsa Literary Club, published in 2019 a documentary book titled "Ibrahim Khafaji.. Poet of the People and the Nation" about Khafaji's biography and journey, discussing through several chapters his poetry, the themes of his poems, and their national, pan-Arab, religious, and romantic dimensions, as well as his linguistic styles between generalized classical Arabic and refined colloquial language, and the aesthetics of imagery, rhythm, segments, and vocabulary in his works. Thus, he added much to what was previously addressed by the two writers: Majid Fairozi in his book "Ibrahim Khafaji: Creativity with a History" (1999), and Ali Faqindesh in his book "Papers from the Life of Khafaji" (2012).