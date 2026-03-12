The Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, met today (Thursday) in Riyadh with the British Foreign Secretary and Minister for Development, Yvette Cooper.

During the meeting, they discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially in the energy sector, and reviewed future opportunities in the sector within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation in the Energy Sector between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the United Kingdom.