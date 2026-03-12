التقى وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في الرياض اليوم (الخميس)، وزيرة الخارجية والتنمية البريطانية ايفيت كوبر.

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث آفاق التعاون بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات خاصة مجال الطاقة، كما استعرضا الفرص المستقبلية في القطاع في إطار مذكرة التعاون في قطاع الطاقة بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة المملكة المتحدة.