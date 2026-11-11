في مشهد سياسي صاخب داخل الكنيست الإسرائيلي، انتهى تصعيد لفظي شاركت فيه النائبة تالي غوتليب، المنتمية إلى حزب (عوتسما يهوديت) الذي يتزعمه إيتمار بن غفير، بإخراجها من اجتماع اللجنة التنظيمية، بعدما تخللت الجلسة اتهامات للنواب العرب بدعم الإرهاب وعبارات حادة أثارت احتجاجات واسعة داخل القاعة.

وشهد الاجتماع الأول للجنة التنظيمية للكنيست، الأربعاء، توترًا متصاعدًا بين نواب الائتلاف والمعارضة، وسط تبادل الاتهامات والإهانات، ما دفع رئيس اللجنة روي فولكمان إلى التدخل مرارًا لمحاولة ضبط الجلسة وإعادة النظام إلى قاعة الاجتماع.

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية إسرائيلية، جاءت المواجهة بعدما وجهت غوتليب اتهامات إلى نواب من الأحزاب العربية، ووصفتهم بأنهم «داعمون للإرهاب»، فيما طالب نواب عرب رئيس اللجنة بالتدخل ووقف التصريحات التي اعتبروها تحريضية ومسيئة. وتصاعدت حدة المواجهة عندما اقتربت غوتليب من النائب وليد الهوشلة، عضو حزب القائمة العربية الموحدة، وكررت اتهامه بدعم الإرهاب، قبل أن يأمر رئيس اللجنة بإخراجها من القاعة إثر استمرار مقاطعتها ومداخلاتها الحادة.

وخلال مرافقتها إلى الخارج، تعالت أصوات نواب عرب بعبارات «برا، برا»، في مشهد عكس حجم التوتر الذي خيم على الاجتماع، بينما واصلت غوتليب إطلاق تصريحاتها؛ بحسب ما أوردته وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية. ولم تقتصر الفوضى على غوتليب، إذ شهد الاجتماع إخراج النائبين ألموغ كوهين وإيريز تدمور أيضًا، بعد سلسلة من المشادات والمقاطعات، في وقت اتهم فيه نواب من الائتلاف أعضاء الأحزاب العربية بإثارة التوتر داخل اللجنة.

وفي المقابل، دافع حزب (عوتسما يهوديت) عن غوتليب، واعتبر إخراجها من الاجتماع خطوة مخزية، زاعمًا أنها تعرضت للإقصاء بسبب تصريحاتها السياسية، فيما أعلن حزب الليكود عزمه تقديم شكوى إلى لجنة الأخلاقيات البرلمانية بشأن إخراج عدد من نوابه.

ويأتي التصعيد في ظل انقسامات سياسية حادة داخل الكنيست الجديد، وتوتر متزايد بشأن مشاركة الأحزاب العربية في ترتيبات تشكيل الحكومة واللجان البرلمانية، وسط خلافات حول طبيعة التعاون السياسي وحدوده.