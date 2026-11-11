In a tumultuous political scene within the Israeli Knesset, a verbal escalation involving Deputy Tali Gottlieb, a member of the (Otzma Yehudit) party led by Itamar Ben Gvir, ended with her being removed from a committee meeting after the session was filled with accusations against Arab lawmakers of supporting terrorism and sharp remarks that sparked widespread protests inside the hall.

The first meeting of the Knesset's organizing committee on Wednesday witnessed rising tensions between coalition and opposition members, with accusations and insults exchanged, prompting committee chairman Roy Folkman to intervene repeatedly in an attempt to maintain order and restore calm to the meeting room.

According to Israeli media reports, the confrontation arose after Gottlieb directed accusations at lawmakers from Arab parties, describing them as "supporters of terrorism," while Arab lawmakers demanded the committee chairman intervene and stop what they considered inciting and offensive statements. The confrontation intensified when Gottlieb approached Deputy Walid al-Houshaileh, a member of the Joint Arab List, and repeated her accusation of him supporting terrorism, before the committee chairman ordered her removal from the hall due to her continued interruptions and sharp interjections.

As she was escorted out, the voices of Arab lawmakers rose with chants of "Out, out," reflecting the level of tension that overshadowed the meeting, while Gottlieb continued to make her statements, according to Israeli media reports. The chaos was not limited to Gottlieb, as deputies Almog Cohen and Erez Tadmor were also removed from the meeting after a series of altercations and interruptions, while coalition members accused Arab party members of inciting tension within the committee.

In contrast, the (Otzma Yehudit) party defended Gottlieb, considering her removal from the meeting a disgraceful step, claiming she was marginalized due to her political statements, while the Likud party announced its intention to file a complaint with the parliamentary ethics committee regarding the removal of several of its members.

This escalation comes amid sharp political divisions within the new Knesset and increasing tensions regarding the participation of Arab parties in the arrangements for forming the government and parliamentary committees, amidst disagreements over the nature and limits of political cooperation.