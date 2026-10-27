U.S. President Donald Trump described the ceasefire with Iran last June as a "waste of time," asserting that the current confrontation will end soon, as regional diplomatic efforts continue to avoid a renewal of war.

Trump stated during a Republican party rally in Corinth, Mississippi, on Monday that the United States "had no choice" in the confrontation with Iran, adding: "This should have been done a long time ago, and what is happening now will end very soon."

He continued, speaking about the previous truce: "We agreed to a short ceasefire that I didn't like much. I considered it a waste of time," noting that Washington allowed a limited number of ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, before adding that this step did not achieve what the United States was aiming for, according to his statements.

Trump's remarks come ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections scheduled for November 3, amid ongoing political and economic pressures related to the war and its repercussions on energy markets and international shipping.

The ceasefire announced in June briefly halted the confrontation but did not withstand the resumption of military operations in July. Trump announced the end of the truce on July 8, after strikes resumed and attacks related to the escalation in the Strait of Hormuz exchanged, bringing the possibility of an expanded confrontation back to the forefront.

The strait remains one of the main focal points of the crisis, given its strategic location between the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, with a large share of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade passing through it. Any prolonged disruption in navigation there could raise shipping and insurance costs and impact energy supplies and prices, extending beyond the countries in the region.

Alongside the U.S. statements, Tehran witnessed a regional diplomatic move on Monday, with officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey arriving for talks on security and stability. The meeting included Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.

These communications aim, according to the announced positions, to de-escalate tensions, enhance dialogue and diplomatic solutions, and open channels for negotiation to prevent a return to large-scale military confrontation. Their importance comes at a time when Saudi Arabia faces increasing security threats amid attacks by the Houthis in Yemen, coinciding with the widening repercussions of the regional war.

Pakistan serves as one of the mediation channels between Washington and Tehran, while Saudi Arabia and Turkey seek to contain risks that may affect the security and stability of the region. However, the ongoing disagreements over the terms of the ceasefire and the future of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz make the chances of reaching a permanent settlement dependent on the parties' willingness to make mutual concessions.