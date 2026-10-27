وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران في يونيو الماضي بأنه «مضيعة للوقت»، مؤكداً أن المواجهة الحالية ستنتهي قريباً، في وقت تتواصل فيه التحركات الدبلوماسية الإقليمية لتجنب تجدد الحرب.

وقال ترمب، خلال تجمع انتخابي لأنصار الحزب الجمهوري في مدينة كورينث بولاية ميسيسيبي، الاثنين، إن الولايات المتحدة «لم يكن أمامها خيار» في المواجهة مع إيران، مضيفاً: «كان ينبغي القيام بذلك منذ وقت طويل، وما يحدث الآن سينتهي قريباً جداً».

وتابع، متحدثاً عن الهدنة السابقة: «وافقنا على وقف قصير لإطلاق النار لم أكن أحبه كثيراً. كنت أعتبره مضيعة للوقت»، مشيراً إلى أن واشنطن سمحت بمرور عدد محدود من السفن عبر مضيق هرمز، قبل أن يضيف أن هذه الخطوة لم تحقق ما كانت الولايات المتحدة تسعى إليه، بحسب تصريحاته.

وتأتي تصريحات ترمب قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونغرس الأمريكي المقررة في 3 نوفمبر، وفي ظل استمرار الضغوط السياسية والاقتصادية المرتبطة بالحرب وتداعياتها على أسواق الطاقة والملاحة الدولية.

وكان وقف إطلاق النار الذي أُعلن في يونيو قد أوقف المواجهة لفترة وجيزة، لكنه لم يصمد أمام تجدد العمليات العسكرية في يوليو. وأعلن ترمب في 8 يوليو انتهاء الهدنة، بعد استئناف الضربات وتبادل الهجمات المرتبطة بالتصعيد في مضيق هرمز، ما أعاد احتمالات اتساع المواجهة إلى الواجهة.

ويظل المضيق أحد أبرز محاور الأزمة، نظراً إلى موقعه الاستراتيجي بين الخليج العربي وخليج عُمان، ومرور حصة كبيرة من تجارة النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال العالمية عبره. وأي اضطراب طويل الأمد في الملاحة فيه يمكن أن يرفع تكاليف الشحن والتأمين، ويؤثر في إمدادات الطاقة وأسعارها، بما يتجاوز دول المنطقة.

وفي موازاة التصريحات الأمريكية، شهدت طهران، الاثنين، تحركاً دبلوماسياً إقليمياً، مع وصول مسؤولين من السعودية وباكستان وتركيا لإجراء محادثات بشأن الأمن والاستقرار. وشارك في اللقاء وزير الدفاع السعودي الأمير خالد بن سلمان، وقائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، ورئيس جهاز الاستخبارات التركي إبراهيم قالن.

وتهدف هذه الاتصالات، بحسب المواقف المعلنة، إلى خفض التصعيد، وتعزيز الحوار والحلول الدبلوماسية، وفتح قنوات للتفاوض تحول دون عودة المواجهة العسكرية الواسعة. وتأتي أهميتها في وقت تواجه فيه السعودية تهديدات أمنية متزايدة على خلفية الهجمات التي يشنها الحوثيون في اليمن، بالتزامن مع اتساع تداعيات الحرب الإقليمية.

وتشكل باكستان إحدى قنوات الوساطة بين واشنطن وطهران، فيما تسعى السعودية وتركيا إلى احتواء المخاطر التي قد تطال أمن المنطقة واستقرارها. غير أن استمرار الخلافات بشأن شروط وقف إطلاق النار ومستقبل الملاحة في مضيق هرمز يجعل فرص التوصل إلى تسوية دائمة مرتبطة بمدى استعداد الأطراف لتقديم تنازلات متبادلة.