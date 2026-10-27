فيما يترقب الإسرائيليون نتائج انتخابات الكنيست، طرح مراقبون خمسة سيناريوهات محتملة لتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة، تتوقف، في ظل صعوبة حسم هوية رئيسها دون اتفاقات بين الأحزاب.


بين نتنياهو وآيزنكوت


السيناريو الأول يتمثل في تشكيل حكومة برئاسة غادي آيزنكوت، إذا تمكن معسكر التغيير من الحصول على 61 مقعداً، بما يضمن له الأغلبية اللازمة. فيما يتمحور السيناريو الثاني في عودة بنيامين نتنياهو إلى رئاسة الحكومة، إذا نجح معسكره في تأمين العدد نفسه من المقاعد.


أما السيناريو الثالث فهو تشكيل حكومة أقلية برئاسة آيزنكوت، قد تتمكن من نيل الثقة بامتناع الأحزاب العربية عن التصويت ضدها، لكن استمرارها في الحكم سيظل مرهوناً بالحصول على دعم من خارج الائتلاف، في وقت يعارض فيه رئيس حزب "إسرائيل بيتنا" أفيجدور ليبرمان هذا الخيار.


ويتمثل السيناريو الرابع في تشكيل حكومة وحدة وطنية يتناوب على رئاستها نتنياهو وآيزنكوت، رغم معارضتهما المعلنة لهذا الترتيب. وفي حال تعذر التوصل إلى اتفاق يتيح تشكيل حكومة، فسنذهب إلى السيناريو الخامس، المتمثل في إجراء انتخابات جديدة مع استمرار نتنياهو على رأس حكومة انتقالية إلى حين تشكيل حكومة جديدة.


تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة يستغرق أشهراً


وتستغرق عملية تشكيل الحكومة أسابيع أو أشهراً، وفقاً للمسارات التي ستُعتمد والقدرة على التوصل إلى تفاهمات سياسية. ويبدأ الرئيس الإسرائيلي مشاوراته مع الكتل البرلمانية بعد تسلمه النتائج الرسمية للانتخابات، قبل تكليف مرشح بتشكيل الحكومة خلال 28 يوماً، مع إمكانية تمديد المهلة 14 يوماً إضافياً.


وفي حال إخفاق المرشح الأول، يمكن تكليف مرشح آخر بالمهمة لمدة 28 يوماً. وإذا تعذر عليه تشكيل الحكومة، تُتاح مهلة 21 يوماً أمام أعضاء الكنيست لتقديم تأييدهم لمرشح يحظى بتوقيعات 61 نائباً، ويُمنح هذا المرشح، في حال تكليفه، 14 يوماً لتشكيل الحكومة. وإذا فشلت هذه المسارات، فستُحل الكنيست وتُجرى انتخابات جديدة.


36 قائمة تتنافس على 120 مقعداً


وبدأت انتخابات الكنيست، اليوم الثلاثاء، بمشاركة 36 قائمة حزبية تتنافس على 120 مقعداً، وفتحت مراكز التصويت أبوابها في الساعة السابعة صباحاً بتوقيت القدس (الخامسة صباحاً بتوقيت جرينتش)، على أن تستمر حتى العاشرة مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي (الثامنة مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش)، فيما يبلغ عدد المسجلين في سجل الناخبين 7 ملايين و331 ألفاً و981 ناخباً.


وتضم إسرائيل دائرة انتخابية واحدةً، ويجري التصويت وفق نظام التمثيل النسبي والقوائم المغلقة، إذ يختار الناخب قائمة حزبية بدلاً من التصويت مباشرةً لرئيس الحكومة.


وتبلغ نسبة الحسم (الحد الأدنى من الأصوات اللازمة لدخول الكنيست) 3.25% من مجموع الأصوات الصحيحة.


وعند إغلاق صناديق الاقتراع في العاشرة مساءً، تُنشر استطلاعات العينة التلفزيونية، التي تقدم تقديرات أولية لتوزيع المقاعد ولا تمثل نتائج رسمية. وتستند إلى عينات من الناخبين واستطلاعات تُجرى يوم الانتخابات.