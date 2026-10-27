As Israelis await the results of the Knesset elections, observers have proposed five potential scenarios for forming the new government, which depend on the difficulty of determining its leader without agreements between the parties.



Between Netanyahu and Eizenkot



The first scenario involves forming a government led by Gadi Eizenkot, if the Change Bloc manages to secure 61 seats, ensuring it has the necessary majority. The second scenario revolves around Benjamin Netanyahu returning to the premiership if his camp succeeds in securing the same number of seats.



The third scenario is the formation of a minority government led by Eizenkot, which may be able to gain confidence by having the Arab parties abstain from voting against it, but its continuation in power will remain contingent on obtaining support from outside the coalition, at a time when the leader of the "Yisrael Beiteinu" party, Avigdor Lieberman, opposes this option.



The fourth scenario involves forming a national unity government, with Netanyahu and Eizenkot alternating in leadership, despite their public opposition to this arrangement. If an agreement to form a government cannot be reached, we will move to the fifth scenario, which involves holding new elections while Netanyahu remains at the head of a transitional government until a new government is formed.



Forming the new government takes months



The process of forming the government takes weeks or months, depending on the paths that will be adopted and the ability to reach political understandings. The Israeli president begins consultations with parliamentary blocs after receiving the official election results, before assigning a candidate to form the government within 28 days, with the possibility of extending the deadline by an additional 14 days.



If the first candidate fails, another candidate can be tasked with the mission for 28 days. If they are unable to form a government, Knesset members are given a 21-day period to express their support for a candidate who has the signatures of 61 deputies, and this candidate, if assigned, is granted 14 days to form the government. If these paths fail, the Knesset will be dissolved and new elections will be held.



36 lists competing for 120 seats



The Knesset elections began today, Tuesday, with the participation of 36 party lists competing for 120 seats. Polling stations opened at 7 AM Jerusalem time (5 AM GMT) and will continue until 10 PM local time (8 PM GMT), while the number of registered voters in the electoral roll is 7,331,981.



Israel has a single electoral district, and voting is conducted according to a proportional representation system with closed lists, where voters choose a party list instead of voting directly for the prime minister.



The electoral threshold (the minimum percentage of votes required to enter the Knesset) is 3.25% of the total valid votes.



When the polls close at 10 PM, television exit polls are published, providing initial estimates for seat distribution and do not represent official results. They are based on samples of voters and surveys conducted on election day.