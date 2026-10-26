The Jordanian authorities revealed new details regarding the attack that targeted St. George's Church in Karak Governorate, confirming that the three perpetrators belong to the same family, including two brothers and their brother-in-law.

The Director of Public Security in Jordan, Major General Obaidallah Al-Maaitah, stated during a joint press conference today that the suspects hold extremist takfiri ideologies, explaining that initial investigations showed that the crime was not the result of prior planning, but rather a decision made spontaneously by the perpetrators due to their adoption of extremist ideas and their ideological deviation.

He added that the three individuals were walking behind a funeral procession before the incident occurred, before they made the decision to carry out the attack, noting that they left the site using a single vehicle that security forces managed to seize and link to the suspects.

Extensive Security Pursuit

Al-Maaitah explained that security forces conducted intensive search and pursuit operations that lasted three days, covering several villages, mountainous areas, and rugged valleys, while imposing a wide security cordon, establishing checkpoints, conducting patrols, and using drones to narrow the movement of the wanted individuals.

He indicated that the security operation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of weapons and ammunition, before raiding one of the locations, taking control of it, and arresting the three suspects, who were injured during the operation and were transferred to the hospital for treatment in preparation for continuing the investigation with them.

He confirmed that the relevant authorities began their investigations through two parallel tracks; the first being criminal and intelligence to gather evidence and analyze the crime scene, and the second being field-based, focusing on search and sweep operations and tracking the movements of the perpetrators and the routes they took after carrying out the attack.

Investigations Ongoing

For his part, Jordan's Minister of Interior Mazen Al-Farayah confirmed that the operation to arrest the perpetrators was carried out under complex field conditions without any injuries recorded among the participating security forces.

He added that the available indicators so far do not show any connections of the suspects to other cells, stressing that the arrest of the perpetrators does not mean the end of the investigations, but rather represents a new phase to uncover all circumstances and potential accomplices in the case.

Al-Farayah affirmed that the authorities are proceeding with completing legal procedures and holding accountable anyone found to be involved in planning, inciting, assisting, or facilitating the attack, emphasizing that the state will not allow any party to evade legal accountability.

The official Jordanian television announced on Monday morning the arrest of the three suspects following a joint security operation that lasted about three hours, in connection with the attack that occurred last Friday in the village of Hamoud in Karak Governorate, which resulted in the deaths of nine people and injuries to 25 others.