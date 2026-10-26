كشفت السلطات الأردنية تفاصيل جديدة بشأن الهجوم الذي استهدف كنيسة القديس جاورجيوس في محافظة الكرك، مؤكدة أن منفذي العملية الثلاثة ينتمون إلى عائلة واحدة، بينهم شقيقان والثالث صهرهما.

وقال مدير الأمن العام الأردني اللواء عبيدالله المعايطة، خلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك اليوم: إن المتهمين يحملون فكراً تكفيرياً متطرفاً، موضحاً أن التحقيقات الأولية أظهرت أن الجريمة لم تكن نتيجة تخطيط مسبق، بل جاءت إثر قرار اتخذه المنفذون بصورة آنية نتيجة تبنيهم أفكاراً متطرفة وانحرافهم الفكري.

وأضاف أن الأشخاص الثلاثة كانوا يسيرون خلف إحدى الجنازات قبل وقوع الحادث، قبل أن يتخذوا قرار تنفيذ الهجوم، مشيراً إلى أنهم غادروا الموقع باستخدام مركبة واحدة تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من ضبطها وربطها بالمتهمين.

مطاردة أمنية واسعة

وأوضح المعايطة أن القوى الأمنية نفذت عمليات تمشيط وملاحقة مكثفة استمرت ثلاثة أيام، شملت عدداً من القرى والمناطق الجبلية والأودية الوعرة، مع فرض طوق أمني واسع وإقامة نقاط غلق وتسيير دوريات واستخدام الطائرات المسيّرة بهدف تضييق نطاق تحرك المطلوبين.

وأشار إلى أن العملية الأمنية أسفرت عن ضبط كمية كبيرة من الأسلحة والذخائر، قبل أن تتم مداهمة أحد المواقع والسيطرة عليه وإلقاء القبض على المتهمين الثلاثة، الذين أصيبوا خلال العملية ونُقلوا إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج تمهيداً لاستكمال التحقيق معهم.

وأكد أن الأجهزة المختصة باشرت تحقيقاتها عبر مسارين متوازيين؛ الأول جنائي واستخباراتي لجمع الأدلة وتحليل مسرح الجريمة، والثاني ميداني ركز على عمليات المسح والتمشيط وتتبع تحركات المنفذين والمسارات التي سلكوها عقب تنفيذ الهجوم.

التحقيقات مستمرة

من جهته، أكد وزير الداخلية الأردني مازن الفراية أن عملية إلقاء القبض على المنفذين نُفذت في ظروف ميدانية معقدة ودون تسجيل أي إصابات في صفوف القوة الأمنية المشاركة.

وأضاف أن المؤشرات المتوافرة حتى الآن لا تظهر وجود ارتباطات للمتهمين بخلايا أخرى، مشدداً على أن القبض على المنفذين لا يعني انتهاء التحقيقات، بل يمثل مرحلة جديدة لكشف جميع الملابسات والمتورطين المحتملين في القضية.

وأكد الفراية أن السلطات ماضية في استكمال الإجراءات القانونية ومحاسبة كل من يثبت تورطه في التخطيط أو التحريض أو المساعدة أو التسهيل، مشدداً على أن الدولة لن تسمح بإفلات أي طرف من المساءلة القانونية.

وكان التلفزيون الأردني الرسمي قد أعلن صباح الاثنين إلقاء القبض على المشتبه بهم الثلاثة بعد عملية أمنية مشتركة استغرقت نحو ثلاث ساعات، وذلك على خلفية الهجوم الذي وقع الجمعة الماضية في قرية حمود بمحافظة الكرك، وأسفر عن مقتل تسعة أشخاص وإصابة 25 آخرين.